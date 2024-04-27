Prep roundup: Schnipke powers Miller City past Pandora-Gilboa

Apr. 26—SOFTBALL

Miller City 13, Pandora-Gilboa 3

Jordan Schnipke hit a home run and drove in three runs for Miller City. Both Anna Niese and Morgan Verhoff registered three hits in the win.

Bradford 4, Coldwater 3

Chloe Hocker hit a walk-off single for Bradford in the seventh inning.

Coldwater's Claire Steinke and Madison Wendel homered in the loss.

Allen East 10, Arlington 4

Tayler Nickles went 4 for 4 with four RBI in the win. Both Nickles and Savana Brooks homered for the Mustangs.

Paulding 20, Columbus Grove 1

Columbus Grove recorded just three hits in the loss. Erianne Heffner drove in the Bulldogs' lone run.

Patrick Henry 14, Leipsic 2

Samantha Hazelton went 3 for 3 and drove in both of Leipsic's runs in the loss.

Lincolnview 23, Kalida 0

Addysen Stevens went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs, while Ashlyn Price added a pair of hits and three RBI in Lincolnview's runaway victory.

Kalida's Kassidy Hipsher and Olivia Olzak each had a hit in the loss.

Kenton 5, Wapakoneta 4

Brynn Butler hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning to pull Kenton into a tie with Wapakoneta at the top of the WBL standings.

Hardin Northern 11, Perry 4

Kaitlyn Whitaker went 2 for 3, drove in two runs and scored three times for Hardin Northern.

Trish Dean had one of Perry's four hits in the loss and drove in two runs.

Minster 9, Bath 3

Arcanum 12, Versailles 4

St. Marys 4, Shawnee 0

Anna 3, LCC 1

Vanlue 11, Waynesfield-Goshen 8

Jackson Center 17, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Defiance 6, Elida 5

BASEBALL

LCC 5, Minster 3

Both Carson Parker and Billy Bourk drove in a run for the T-Birds. Parker also registered a multi-hit game, going 2 for 4.

Coldwater 9, Kalida 0

Coldwater's Brady Lefeld went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs in the win.

Allen East 11, Perry 0

Jackson Thompson hit a triple off the wall at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, sparking a seven-run third inning for the Mustangs in the shutout.

Columbus Grove 9, Paulding 3

Caleb Davis had three hits and two RBI in the win for Columbus Grove.

Leipsic 6, Patrick Henry 1

Trent Siefker went 3 for 4 and Quin Schroeder added two hits in the Leipsic's win. Both players also drove in a run.

Jackson Center 4, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Mason Thompson had an RBI double and Carter Peoples added two singles in the loss for Upper Scioto Valley.

Crestview 7, Spencerville 0

Preston Kreischer pitched four innings of shutout ball for Crestview.

Celina 5, Bath 4

Game was suspended in the seventh inning due to darkness. Skyler Lhamon had two doubles and Quintin Collins homered for the Wildcats.

Defiance 4, Elida 1

Cohen Stockman had three hits out of the nine-hole for Defiance.

Wapakoneta 6, Kenton 0

Ryan Price went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs for the Redskins. Taylor Echols added two RBI.

Echols also threw a two-hitter in the win.

Kenton's Anthony Hunt went 1 for 3 with a stolen base.

Van Wert 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Briston Wise of Van Wert threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts. Kristian Akerman had two RBI for the Cougars.

Jordan Metzger drove in Ottawa-Glandorf's lone run.

St. Marys 9, Shawnee 1

Preston Rupert went 3 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored for the Roughriders.

Shawnee's Carder Dailey had two hits.

Marion Local 5, Anna 3

Russia 3, New Bremen 0

Arcadia 8, Ada 2

Delphos St. John's 11, New Knoxville 1

Sylvania Southview 3, Lima Senior 1

Pandora-Gilboa 21, Temple Christian 2

Waynesfield-Goshen 16, Vanlue 0