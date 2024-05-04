Prep roundup for Saturday, May 4

May 4—Western's softball team beat Niles, Michigan, 13-3 in six innings on Friday in pool play at Mishawaka's Cavemen Classic.

The Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers (16-0) took a while to get the scoreboard spinning but eventually put the game to rest early.

"We started kinda slow. We got those 13 runs in the fifth and sixth innings," Western coach Bart Miller said. "We did not score in the first four. We were down 1-0, defense was solid, and we just kept plugging away and finally the bats got hot there in the fifth."

Brynley Erb went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer and four RBI for the Panthers. Lucy George was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI. Kami Garber was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Kylie Miller was 2 for 3 with a double. And Rylynn Gibbs was 2 for 3.

Chloe Linn pitched all six innings for Western with six hits, a walk, three earned runs and four strikeouts.

Western continues pool play today with games against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at noon and South Bend Adams at 2 p.m. After that, teams filter into the place games with the third- and fifth-place games at 4 p.m. and the championship at 6 p.m.

Western is the tournament's two-time defending champion.

WINAMAC 8, KOKOMO 6

Kokomo led 2-0 after the first inning, but Winamac scored six runs in the second to take control of the opening-round game in Delphi's tournament.

Ava Federspill and Lilianna Lamberson hit solo home runs for Kokomo (8-9). Federspill finished 2 for 3 and Lamberson went 2 for 4. Lanaya Buckner was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three stolen bases and Taylor Reed was 2 for 4 with a double.

Reed was effective in her five innings in the pitching circle. She allowed two runs (both unearned) and two hits, struck out seven and walked one.

Kokomo continues play in the tournament today.

BASEBALL

NW 19, WEST LAF. 3, 5 INNINGS

Northwestern rocked West Lafayette for 19 runs on 17 hits in a matchup of Sectional 20 teams.

Cameron Davis led the hitting party by going 4 for 4 and driving in four runs. Eastin Whaley went 3 for 5 with a double and Lincoln Cardwell hit a grand slam.

Also for the Tigers (10-6), Maddox Hunley went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, Cole VanNatter also was 2 for 3, Hayden Cook was 2 for 4 with a double and freshman Kade Dill hit a double for his first varsity hit.

"I thought this was our best offensive output this year," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "We were able to do a lot of things really well and it just became contagious throughout our lineup. Hopefully we can continue that momentum and continue to play our best heading into the last couple weeks of our season."

VanNatter started and pitched four innings for the win. He allowed four hits and three runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Cook relieved and pitched a clean fifth inning.

HARRISON 14, MAC 0, 5 INNINGS

Braxtin Birner and Caiden Richards had Maconaquah's hits as the Braves fell in five innings to Harrison.

"I felt that we threw strikes and played solid defense," Mac coach Eric Isenburg said. "Give credit to the Harrison team for being patient and waiting for pitches that they could hit hart. Richards, Jayden Mercer and Zach Stolz all threw strikes and gave the defense a chance to help them. I'm proud of our team for competing against such a tough opponent."

BOYS GOLF

TC 175, CARROLL 185

Led by Tanner England's 40, Tri-Central topped Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Carroll on Angel Hill's front nine.

Also for the Trojans, Aiden Salsbery and Ethan Tragesser shot 44s and Jay Jankoviak shot a 47.