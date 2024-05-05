PREP ROUNDUP: Saturday, May 4, 2024

May 4—Here are the local scores from Saturday, May 4.

BASEBALL

South Bend Adams 3, Concord 1

Concord dropped to 13-6 with a home loss to a talented Adams squad. The Minutemen totaled just two hits, one by Andrew Kavanaugh which scored the lone Concord run.

Fairfield 5, Jimtown 3

Fairfield got a good win over a talented Jimtown team Saturday morning. Fairfield scored five runs off nine hits. Landon Miller picked up his eighth win of the season, allowing seven hits, three runs, three walks and striking out eight in his six innings. Sawyer Ernsberger and Michael Slabaugh both recorded a pair of hits.

Westview 4, Goshen 3

Westview walked off the action at home Saturday to beat Goshen. A sacrifice fly in the seventh scored the winner run. Mason Wire, Scott Yoder and Jayce Brandenberger each drove in runs for the Warriors. Payton Bontrager and Colton Rapp drove in runners for Goshen. Westview moves to 12-8 with the win, Goshen falls to 7-11.

South Bend St. Joseph 9, Northridge 1

South Bend St. Joseph 17, Northridge 6

Northridge was swept at home by South Bend St. Joseph in a Saturday doubleheader. The Huskies piled on 26 runs to the Raiders 7. St. Joe recorded four innings between the two games were the visitors scored five or more runs to create a gap against Northridge. The loss drops Northridge to 9-10 this season.

Culver Academies 4, NorthWood 1

NorthWood dropped to 10-8 with a three-run home loss to Culver Academies Saturday. The game was tied at one before the Eagles scored the final three runs in the last two innings. The Panthers recorded just two hits.

Mishawaka Marian 11, Wawasee 7

Wawasee fell to 7-9 Saturday with a road loss to Mishawaka Marian. The Knights scored seven and the Warriors sent home five in the sixth inning. Hunter Fiedeke went 2-4 and Addison Coy drove in three runs.

SOFTBALL

Concord 7, Lakeland 5 (8 inn.)

Concord 9, Lakeland 7 (9 inn.)

Concord picked up a pair of extra-inning wins over Lakeland Saturday. Both teams compiled 24 hits combined between the two games. Offense came late for both teams in the first game, carrying over to the second game before tapering of at the end. The Minutemen have now won seven of its last nine games and sit 7-11.

Fairfield at Mishawaka Classic

Fairfield lost two games and won one at the Mishawaka Classic Saturday. The Falcons beat Niles (6-4) but lost to Mishawaka (8-2) and South Bend Adams (22-21). Fairfield now moves to 11-10.

Goshen at Jet, Cat Hawk Round Robin

Goshen lost both games at Central Noble Saturday, losing to Adams Central (16-10) and Central Noble (10-0). Goshen falls to 3-15.

Northridge Doubleheader

Northridge beat Elkhart (1-0) and fell to Fort Wayne Northrop (24-12) Saturday at home. Willow Stahley's RBI double was one of two Northridge hits in the win against Elkhart. Rachel Humbarger threw seven scoreless innings, allowing seven hits and striking out one. Big runs were spread out in the following game against Northrop. Stahley and Humbarger both drove in a trio of scores. Northridge is 10-10 after the two contests.

Carroll 10, Wawasee 1

Wawasee committed six errors to Carroll's three in a 10-1 loss Saturday. Ava Couture batted 3-3 to lead the Warriors who fell to 10-8.

GIRLS TENNIS

LaPorte 3, Concord 2

Concord fell to LaPorte Saturday, dropping the Minutemen to 6-7 this season.

Angola Invitational

Fairfield finished second Saturday at the Angola Invitational. The Falcons were led by No. 1 singles champ Addie Mast and No. 2 doubles champs Lacy Stoltzfus/Greta Hochstetler.

BOYS GOLF

Concord Invitational

St. Joseph 307, Trinity 309, Fairfield 318, Elkhart 324, Goshen 327, Culver Academies 329, Marian 336, Wawasee 349, NorthWood 350, Elkhart Christian 354, Concord 397, Lakeland 431

Fairfield finished third Saturday at the Concord Invitational at Bent Oak Golf Course. The Falcons scored 318 followed by area teams Goshen (5th, 327), Wawasee (8th, 349), NorthWood (9th, 350) and Concord (11th, 397).

Top individuals from the TGN area included Fairfield's Brayden Miller (1st, medalist, 69) and Goshen's Myles McLaughlin (5th, 75)

State Finals Preview

Northridge finished 16th at the State Preview Tournament in Carmel. Conner Hochstetler finished with a score of 80 and Coby Hochstetler scored an 83.