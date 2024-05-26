PREP ROUNDUP: Saturday, May 25, 2024

May 25—Here are the local scores from Saturday, May 25, 2024

BASEBALL

Penn Sectional: Goshen 8, Northridge 2 — Concord 4, Penn 3

Goshen and Concord both pulled off shocking upsets to advance in the Penn Sectional, awaiting Monday's championship match. More details can be found in our full coverage of the event.

Fairfield Sectional: NorthWood 2, Fairfield 1 — West Noble 6, Wawasee 4

NorthWood outdueled Fairfield in Benton, ousting the Falcons 2-1 Saturday afternoon. The Panthers totaled four hits to Fairfield's six but a pair of runs in the third was good enough to move by. Mason Bogan finished 2-3, driving in one and scoring once.

Wawasee's season came to a close with a loss to West Noble. The Chargers tallied five in the second to take a 6-2 lead early after the Warriors were caught off guard by West Noble. Wawasee's season ends at 11-15. NorthWood will play the Chargers Monday at 6:00 p.m.

Eastside Sectional: Westview 8, Whitko 3 — Eastside 15, Churubusco 1

Westview beat Whitko 8-3 to advance to Monday's championship at Eastside. The Warriors trailed 3-1 after three innings but took the lead in the fifth to go on to victory. Maverick Deveau tallied two hits, driving in three runs on a double and home run. Westview will play the host Blazers in the championship game Monday at 11 a.m.

BOYS GOLF

Warsaw Invitational

Northrdige finished second by two strokes at the Warsaw Invitational Saturday. Coby Hochstetler led from the two spot, shooting a 75. NorthWood finished 10th, Wawasee 11th and Westview 12th in the standings. Wade and Brett Springer were the best of that bunch, both shooting 82's for Westview.

UNIFIED TRACK AND FIELD

NorthWood finished 8th in the Kokomo Regional. Highlights included Bryce Parvu-Timmer finishing fifth in the mixed 400-meter dash with a time of 58.04 seconds and sixth overall in the long jump.

GOSHEN CITY FC

Goshen City FC won their third straight contest with a 4-1 win over Windy City FC at home Saturday night. GCFC now sits 3-2-1 this season and is tied for third in the Midwest Central South Division, tied with Indiana United and trailing Black Cat FC and Berber City FC.