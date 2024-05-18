Prep roundup for Saturday, May 18

May 18—Kokomo's girls tennis team breezed past Western 5-0 on Friday afternoon to cap a dominant run to the Kokomo Sectional championship.

The sectional title is the Kats' first since 2013 and 15th all-time.

"This is a lot of fun and these girls have worked hard for it," Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said. "It's been a long time coming for Kokomo to bring the sectional championship back and I just found out that this is Kokomo's 100th sectional title for girls sports so that's a pretty big thing too."

Earlier in the sectional, Kokomo beat seven-time defending champion Northwestern 5-0 in the opening round and beat Eastern 5-0 in the semifinal round.

The Kats (18-4) completely dominated against the Panthers in the final as they dropped just one game total across the five points.

No. 1 singles player Raigan Heflin and No. 2 singles player Ellen Callane posted 6-0, 6-0 wins for the second straight day and No. 3 singles player Claire Callane and the No. 2 doubles team of Allie Cothern and Helen Qiu both won by double bagels as well. The No. 1 doubles team of Avi Pollard and Mia Federspill won by a 6-1, 6-0 score.

Kokomo went 16-7 last season and returned the bulk of its lineup.

"The singles players all played the same positions last year that they're playing this year. They worked on their games and improved so they've been able to build across the last two years," Hemmerich said. "We only lost one doubles player from last year. We weren't sure exactly what the doubles were going to look like, but they certainly have come together and worked well together.

"It's worked out great for the girls. I think they all care about each other and they like each other."

Kokomo faces No. 8-ranked Harrison in a Kokomo Regional semifinal on Tuesday. The Raiders have beaten the Kats twice this season, including in the final of the North Central Conference's tournament.

LOGAN SECTIONAL

Logansport held serve against Carroll while Lewis Cass was upset by Twin Lakes during action at the Logansport Sectional.

Logansport defeated Carroll 5-0 with five straight-set victories.

Twin Lakes swept the singles spots in its 3-2 win over Cass with Ava Kaufmann defeating Katie Hurst in three sets at No. 1 singles.

The Kings won both doubles points. Abbey Hileman and Dixie Wagoner won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 and Nia Maroney and Maryn Zeck won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.

The Kings were the defending sectional champion. Their season ends with a 12-2 record. Hileman and Wagoner will continue in the state doubles tournament.

The Berries (15-5) play the Indians (6-4) at 10 a.m. today for the championship. Logan beat Twin Lakes 3-2 on April 9 in the second match of the season.

BASEBALL

WESTERN 8, SW 3

James Paden pitched a complete game to lead Class 3A No. 7-ranked Western past Southwood on the Panthers' senior night. Paden allowed two earned runs, struck out seven and walked five.

The Panthers broke it open with five runs in the fifth inning. Ethan Chapin cracked an RBI single to put Western in front 2-1, Levi Shoemaker's two-run double made it 4-1 and Cal Berryman's RBI single made it 6-1.

"We got the job done on senior night. It wasn't pretty and we hadn't played all week, but we responded late to take control of the game," Western coach Ryan Berryman said.

"Our seniors produced. Paden got the complete game win on the mound, Chapin had two big hits, [Peyton] DeWeese singled and [Tate] Heston drew a walk," he added. "I was happy that we could secure a win for them. They are four outstanding young men off the field and represent our program well."

Chapin, Shoemaker, Ryan Rodman and Gavin Denton finished with a double and single apiece.

Western (18-4) hosts a pair of opponents today, Class 2A No. 2 Hagerstown at 11 a.m. and Class 2A No. 7 Cascade at 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ELWOOD 12, NW 2, 5 INN.

Northwestern totaled nine hits, but the Tigers were unable to produce enough runs to keep in the game.

Tessa Ortman went 3 for 3 for the Tigers, Leah Turffs went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI and Addy Clark was 2 for 3.

Northwestern (5-14) plays Tuesday in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional, against the winner of the opening-round game between Frankfort and West Lafayette.

BOYS GOLF

EASTERN 187, TC 194

The Comets topped the Trojans in a match on Chippendale's front nine.

Tanner England led Tri-Central with a 43, Jay Jankoviak followed with a 47, Logan Younce shot 48 and Aiden Salsbery shot 56.

FROM THURSDAY

BOYS GOLF

LEANING TREE INVITE

Logansport won the inaugural Leaning Tree Invitational, which honored Armed Forces Day week at Grissom Air Reserve Base. The Berries posted a score of 162. Kokomo was second with a season-best score of 171 and Peru was third with 172.

Logansport freshman Graham Taylor was medalist with an even-par 36.

Mitchell McClelland, Damian Kunz and William Nelson led the Kats with 41s. Karter Schwartz led Peru with a 40.