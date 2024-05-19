PREP ROUNDUP: Saturday, May 18, 2024

May 18—Here are the local scores from Saturday, May 18.

BASEBALL

Hamilton 11, Bethany Christian 8

Bethany Christian fell to 6-14 with a home loss to Hamilton Saturday. The Marines scored five runs in the eighth and Bethany's comeback bid stopped short at two in the bottom frame. Tyson Chupp, Kyle Boyer and Jacoby Reinhardt all picked up three base hits.

Concord 11, Lakeland 4

Concord's Braeden Messenger connected on his 100th hit of the season to start Saturday's 11-4 win over Lakeland Saturday. Messenger finished with two hits and three runs. Noah Norwood drove in five runs and hit his first home run of the season on the 2-3 night. The Minutemen improve to 17-9.

Lakeland 9, Wawasee 1

Wawasee scored seven in the first, cruising to a 9-1 win at home Saturday. The loss drops the Warriors to 10-14 after a three-game win streak was snapped.

Crown Point 12, NorthWood 10

Lake Central 11, NorthWood 1

NorthWood fell to both Crown Point and Lake Central at home Saturday. NorthWood allowed seven runs in the sixth but scored seven runs in the final two innings in a close loss to Crown Point. The pair of losses drops NorthWood to 14-14.

Lake Central 9, Northridge 2

Crown Point 8, Northridge 4

Northridge lost both contests Saturday at home to visiting squads in Lake Central and Crown Point. JT Tabor, Brody Wood and Luke Mann all notched three hits in the combined games. Northridge falls to 12-14.

SB St. Joseph 4, Fairfield 3

Fairfield dropped to state-ranked South Bend St. Joseph Saturday at home. Eli Miller and Michael Slabaugh both worked across a pair of runs in the loss. Fairfield is now 18-8.

SOFTBALL

Mishawaka 3, Northridge 0

Mishawaka wrapped up NLC play with a win over Northridge. The Cavemen finish undefeated in conference for the title. Northridge was held to just three hits in the contest and finish the regular season 14-12.

East Noble 13, Westview 2

Westview surrendered 13 runs in a six inning loss to East Noble at home Saturday. The loss Westview to 8-12.

BOYS GOLF

NLC Tournament

Northridge finished second to champion Warsaw Saturday at Meadow Valley GC in Middlebury. More details for all area schools involved is inside our full story from the event.

NECC Tournament

Fairfield claimed first at the Northeast Corner Conference championship in Angola Saturday. Brayden Miller led the pack shooting a 67.

Bethany Christian 190, Oak Park 236

Bethany Christian picked up a win at Black Squirrel GC Saturday with Keegan Meyer winning medalist honors, firing a 43.

UNIFIED TRACK AND FIELD

Penn Sectional: Elkhart (136), Penn (100), NorthWood (93), Goshen (87), Warsaw (87), SB Adams (84), Jimtown (78), Mishawaka (74), Wawasee (73), LaVille (40), SB Riley (32)

NorthWood advanced as a team to the Kokomo regional with a third-place finished at the Penn Unified sectionals Saturday.