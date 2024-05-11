Prep roundup for Saturday, May 11

May 11—Western celebrated Hoosier Conference softball and baseball championships on Friday night.

In the HC softball title game, Kylie Miller pitched a complete game to lead the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers past West Lafayette 3-0 on the Red Devils' diamond.

And in the HC baseball title game, Western beat Twin Lakes 6-5 at Russiaville. The Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win.

For both teams, it marked back-to-back titles.

In the softball game, Western (20-1) scored single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings to forge the 3-0 victory over West Lafayette. Brynley Erb went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, Kylie Miller smacked an RBI double and Sienna Stone and Lexi Dollens each had a single.

"It was a goal of the girls from the beginning of the season [to win the conference]," Western coach Bart Miller said. "It's good to have the opportunity to play for a championship and the girls really stepped up. Give West Lafayette a lot of credit, they pitched well. Our girls kept chugging away. We only had six hits, but they were at opportune times for us."

Kylie Miller pitched a three-hit shutout. She struck out four and walked one.

"She did an excellent job of hitting spots and moving the ball around, keeping them off balance. A lot of weak contact from them — a lot of pop-ups and groundouts," Bart Miller said. "Defense played excellent behind her. We had one error, but the outfield covered ground and the infield did an excellent job. [Catcher] Lexi Dollens made a diving catch on a foul ball that was outstanding."

In the baseball game, Western led 4-2 after the second inning, but Twin Lakes scored three runs in the third for a 5-4 lead. Neither team scored again until the Panthers' heroics in the bottom of the seventh.

Ryan Rodman led off the inning and reached on an infield error. Peyton DeWeese followed with a sacrifice and reached on a fielding error. Levi Shoemaker doubled down the line to score courtesy runner Miles Rudy with the tying run. After the Indians intentionally walked Peyton Kauble, and with one out, Jason Dickison hit a line drive up the middle to score pinch-runner Braydon Miller.

"Dickison had an outstanding approach and let a curve ball go to get his pitch. That was a big moment to be in and he was calm and delivered," Western coach Ryan Berryman said.

James Paden started and pitched 5.1 innings. He allowed five hits and five runs (all unearned), struck out four and walked three. Jaxson Trueblood earned the win in relief. He pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowed two hits and no runs, struck out one and walked one.

"James Paden wanted the ball and he threw so well. He got deep in the game and was giving us a chance to strike late. He pitched better than his results," Ryan Berryman said. "I can't say enough about Jaxson Trueblood's ability as a reliever for this team. He worked out of jams in the sixth and seventh to hang zeroes. To be a freshman in that moment, he wasn't fazed.

"Shoutout to Peyton DeWeese as well. He made a diving catch with a collision in the seventh."

Western (16-4) finished with eight hits. DeWeese went 2 for 3 with an RBI and the sacrifice in the seventh. Rodman, Cal Berryman, Gavin Denton and Kyler Norman had a single apiece and Kauble drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

"I'm extremely proud of our guys," Ryan Berryman said. "This is the first time we've won back-to-back conference titles in the Hoosier Conference. No one expected us to be in position to win it this year, but the guys in the locker room believe and they've worked so hard to prove themselves."

SOFTBALL

NW 8, TWIN LAKES 0

With Bailey Marcus throwing all seven innings for the win and Tessa Ortman belting a grand slam, Northwestern (5-12) blanked host Twin Lakes (6-15) in the Hoosier Conference's fifth-place game. The Tigers scored two in the top of the first, two in the top of the fourth and put the game well in hand with Ortman's slam in the fifth inning.

In the circle, Marcus allowed four hits, three walks and struck out 14. In the batter's box, she went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Ava Schultz was 2 for 4 with two runs. In addition to her homer, Ortman scored twice.

EASTERN 7, CARROLL 3

The Comets came back from a 3-2 deficit by scoring the tying run in the top of the fifth inning on a Marly Coan homer, then took over with four runs in the sixth inning to finish 6-2 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play and take third in the league.

Also for the Comets (12-8), Kenzie DeGraaff tripled, Emillia Andrews had a two-run double, and Aubrey Pearce had an RBI double. DeGraaff threw all seven innings for the win with five hits, three walks, three earned runs and a strikeout.

For the Cougars (9-8, 4-4), Bree Hoke singled and drove in two runs. Charlotte Kingery threw all seven innings and took the loss. The Cougars committed four errors and only three of Eastern's runs were earned.

BASEBALL

NW 12, BC 2, 6 INN.

Behind a standout two-way performance from Cole VanNatter, Northwestern (12-6) belted Benton Central (9-11) in the HC's fifth-place game. The Tigers scored in five of the six frames and ended the game early with a run in the sixth.

VanNatter threw all six innings for the win. He gave up four hits, three walks and two earned runs while striking out four and threw just 69 pitches. At the plate, he was 3 for 3 with a single, double, triple, two walks, two RBI and a steal.

"Individually, he had one of the better games I've seen," NW coach Ryan Ward said. "He had nine pitches going into the third inning, so really just setting the tone for us defensively, and then [as] leadoff hitter, started off the game in the bottom of the first with a base hit and ended up scoring. Between pitching, hitting, running the bases, he did it all, was just the best player on the field."

Also for the Tigers (12-6), Cameron Davis was 2 for 3, Easton Whaley was 2 for 5, Chase DeWitt doubled, and Lincoln Cardwell was 1 for 1 with a double and three walks.

It was Northwestern's last HC game before departing for the Three Rivers Conference next season.

"I just wanted to thank the Hoosier Conference," Ward said. "This will be our last game for Northwestern in the conference for baseball. The eight years we played, Western had a state runner-up, LCC had a couple state championships. It's just been an elite baseball conference when we've been a part of it and it's made our program better being able to compete in it the last few years."

GIRLS TENNIS

EASTERN 5, CARROLL 0

Eastern (13-4) blanked Carroll to take the HHC title with a 5-0 record.

The Comets got straightforward victories from Morgan Kaiser (6-2, 6-1) at No. 3 singles, the team of Julia Salkie and Reagan Princell (6-2, 6-1) at No. 1 doubles, and the team of Kenzie Eagle and Emma Budde (6-1, 6-2) at No. 2 singles, to wrap up the match and the league title. Then they gutted out two more matches that went to third set supertiebreakers.

Emily Princell won 6-2, 6-7, 11-9 at No. 1 singles, and Claire Wavra won 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 at No. 2 singles.

"Great win," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "Feels good to be conference champs. This team has worked so hard. Great to watch them accomplish this goal. We've been battling a lot of illness, so it was great to see our doubles and 3 singles get three quick points to wrap it up."

NW 5, FRANKFORT 0

Northwestern won all five spots in straight sets. In singles play, Anna Grube won 6-1, 6-0, Berkley Wray won 6-0, 6-1, and Madison Shearer won 6-2, 6-0. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Elyse Collins and Lydia Girard won 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), and the No. 2 team of Mia Shoaff and Blythe Collins won 6-1, 6-4.