Prep roundup for Saturday, June 5

Jun. 5—Kokomo's Plez Lawrence raced to a 15th-place finish in the 200-meter dash at the IHSAA Boys Track and Field State Finals on Friday at Indianapolis Ben Davis to post the Tribune area's best result at the state meet. The Wildkat junior, who was also seeded 15th, finished in :22.9 in his first appearance at state.

Lawrence was part of a strong North Central Conference showing in the 200. Harrison's Connor Czajkowski won in a time of :21.55, Marion's Zaimar Burnett was second in :21.91 and Lafayette Jeff's Thomas Hogan was fourth in :22.00.

Western's 4x800 relay team of Brayden Curnutt, Pete Bradshaw, Cade Shock and Drew Caldwell took 17th in a time of 8:14.29 for the area's next-best result at state. Bradshaw is a junior and the others three are seniors.

Also for Western, senior Daniel Marley was 23rd in the shot put with an effort of 42 feet, 9 inches. Junior Evan Kretz was 25th in discus at 129 feet, 6 inches. And Curnutt was 25th in the 1,600 in 4:33.44.

Maconaquah senior Nolan Kelley took 20th in the 400, clocking in at :50.51.

From the Kokomo Sectional, Pioneer's Ezra Lewellen won the 100 dash in :10.67.

BOYS GOLF

HARRISON SECTIONAL

Carroll took eighth place in the 13-team sectional at Coyote Crossing. Faith Christian won with a score of 333, Harrison was second (340) and West Lafayette third (362). Carroll shot 413.

Porter Dick led Carroll with an 81 and advances to the Lake Central Regional as the top individual not on an advancing team.