PREP ROUNDUP: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Jun. 2—Here are the local scores from Saturday, June 1.

BASEBALL

NorthWood Regional (4A): Concord 11, Mishawaka 9

NorthWood Regional (3A): FW Bishop Dwenger 5, NorthWood 4

Concord beat Mishawaka and Bishop Dwenger slid ahead late to beat NorthWood at Saturday's mixed-precipitation day in Nappanee. Both games are fully covered by stories posted to our website.

Lafayette Central Catholic Regional (2A): Westview vs. Eastbrook (ppd.)

With rain soiling the grass field in Lafayette, the Westview-Eastbrook baseball regional has been postponed to Monday, May 3 and will now take place at Oak Hill High School in Converse. The game will start at 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

NorthWood's No. 1 doubles team of seniors Kaydence Dumka and Emery Porter fell short of the individual regional title Saturday afternoon.

Advancing to the championship match following a 7-5, 6-0 win over Munster's duo, the Dumka-Porter pair fell to Guerin Catholic's duo in the regional final 6-1, 6-0. The Panthers team finishes the season with a record of 26-3.

TRACK AND FIELD

IHSAA State Finals

Both the girls and boys results from this past weekend are compiled in a full story online from the two-day event.

GOSHEN CITY FC — MEN

Goshen City FC 3, Wisloka Chicago 2

On the road, Goshen City hung another win on the season, the fourth straight, beating Wisloka 3-2. Tebello Ntene scored two goals (up to 10 on the season) and Lucas Bontreger added his fifth on the year.

Goshen City now stands at 4-1-2 (W-L-D) on the season and is third in the Midwest Central South Division with 14 points, trailing Berber City (15 points) and Black Cat (19 points). Goshen City returns to the pitch at home on Wednesday for a backup contest with Chicago Fire FC at 8 p.m.

GOSHEN CITY FC — WOMEN

Goshen City FC 5, Hammond FC 4

In it's home debut, Goshen City FC's women's team won their first game of the short season. Scorers for Goshen included Seja Lang, Katherine Lopez-Cruz, Joya Drenth, Isabel Massud and Maddie Swallow. The women are now 1-1-0 (W-L-D) on the season.