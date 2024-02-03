Prep roundup for Saturday, Feb. 3

Feb. 3—The Lewis Cass girls basketball team will play for the Class 2A North Miami Sectional title tonight.

The No. 12-ranked Kings beat North Miami 35-34 in overtime in the sectional's opening semifinal on Friday night.

Tied 34-all in the final minute of OT, the Kings came up with a steal. Anna Hedrick split a pair of free throws for the winning margin.

Mylie Sipe led the Kings with nine points. Heta Kosunen scored eight points and Aftin Griffin and Kinsey Mennen scored seven apiece.

Cass (20-3) is matched against Winamac (14-9) in the final tonight. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Winamac beat Pioneer 41-27 in the second semifinal.

The Kings are looking for their first sectional title since 2005.

LCC 43, CARROLL 39

Lafayette Central Catholic caught and passed No. 4-ranked Carroll in the fourth quarter to beat the Cougars 43-39 in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional's semifinal round.

Carroll outscored LCC 16-8 in the third quarter to build a 35-31 lead. But the Knights turned the tables in the final quarter by outscoring the Cougars 12-4.

Carroll finished 15 of 45 (33%) from the field, including 3 of 15 (20%) from 3-land.

Indiana All-Star candidate Alli Harness led Carroll with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Laney Johnson had 12 points, Jillian Salts had 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots and Madison Wagner had 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

The Cougars finished 20-4. Harness, Johnson, Wagner and the rest of the team's seniors closed their high school run with a 78-21 record. Harness scored 2,134 career points (32nd in girls state history) and Wagner scored 1,466.

NORWELL 71, MAC 32

No. 2-ranked Norwell overpowered Maconaquah in the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional's opening semifinal.

The Knights (19-4) led 24-13 after the first quarter, then outscored the Braves 20-4 in the second quarter to build a commanding 44-17 lead.

The Braves finished with an 11-11 record.

Norwell will go for a repeat sectional title tonight.

BELLMONT 49, NW 33

No. 12 Bellmont gradually extended its lead against Northwestern in the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional's semifinal round.

It was 10-7 after the first quarter, 23-14 at halftime and 41-24 after the third quarter.

The Braves improved to 17-7 while the Tigers closed the season with a 7-16 record.

BLACKFORD 59, EASTERN 39

The Bruins took control early and kept it the rest of the way in beating the Comets in the Class 2A Elwood Sectional's semifinal round.

Blackford led 18-6 after the first quarter, 32-18 at halftime and 50-21 after the third quarter.

Blackford (19-6) will face No. 5-ranked Eastbrook (22-2) in the championship tonight.

The Comets finished 7-17. Their win total topped the Comets' win totals from the previous three seasons combined.

APA 53, TRI-CENTRAL 47

Anderson Prep Academy beat Tri-Central 53-47 in a Class A Sectional 55 semifinal at APA. It's the Jets' first sectional win since becoming tournament eligible in 2016.

The Jets (12-12) led 19-7 after the first quarter and 25-15 at halftime. The Trojans rallied to within 32-31 in the third quarter, but the Jets regained control and led 39-33 at the close of the quarter.

The Trojans finished 8-14.

BOYS HOOPS

PERU 69, DWENGER 59

Peru exploded for 29 points in the third quarter to surge into the lead and the Bengal Tigers went on to beat visiting Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 69-59.

Peru (10-8) trailed 31-26 at halftime, but Matthew Roettger scored 11 points in the third quarter to help the Tigers race to a 55-46 lead. Also in the quarter, Gavin Eldridge hit three 3-pointers for nine points and Alex Ross had six points.

In the final quarter, the Tigers made 12 of 14 free throws to keep the Saints at bay. Ross made 7 of 8.

Eldridge finished with 20 points, Ross and Roettger had 16 points apiece and Ian Potts had 11.

Aslan Nolan led Dwenger (5-11) with 25 points.