Prep roundup for Saturday, Feb 20

Feb. 20—Western wrestlers were a perfect 3-0 in the opening round of the IHSAA Individual Wrestling State Finals in Indianapolis on Friday and gave up just one point total in the three matches. Panther freshman Tanner Tishner, junior Hayden Shepherd and senior Braydon Erb each advanced to today's action and each is guaranteed a medal and a spot on the podium.

It was the first time Western had had a trio of wrestlers sweep opening matches and advance to the medal rounds.

"What stood out to me is the focus our guys had," Western coach Chad Shepherd said. "They were here ready to compete and they did an awesome job."

Three other local wrestlers, Maconaquah sophomore Logan Farnell, Eastern junior Brodie Porter and Kokomo freshman Chad Washburn, lost opening round matches Friday and concluded their seasons.

Tishner got the ball rolling for Western with a comprehensive victory in his 106-pound opener. He dominated Warren Central senior Zac Dray for a 14-0 victory. Tishner posted nearfalls in each of the three periods and finished a point shy of a technical fall.

"He was familiar with that kid — they'd wrestled in the summer," Chad Shepherd said. "Tanner's really focused right now. He wrestled really well."

In his 145-pound match, Hayden Shepherd beat Mishawaka junior Cameron Powell 4-0 for Shepherd's first opening-round victory in three appearances at state. Shepherd scored a takedown in the first period to take a 2-0 lead, then rode his opponent all second period without allowing an escape. In the third period, Shepherd scored a reversal to double his lead.

"It was a good match; got in a couple scrambles and we won both of them," Chad Shepherd said. "We were very dominant on top. I think we rode the kid for ... I bet it was four [minutes]. He couldn't get off the bottom. The score wasn't real big but the match was not close."

Erb beat Franklin Community junior Jacob Johnson 6-1 in the opening round of 285-pound action. The match was tied 1-1 in the third period with an escape for each wrestler when Erb won a penalty point. He then scored a takedown and a nearfall in the final minute to take control of the match.

"He wrestled a really good match," Chad Shepherd said of Erb, who took seventh at 285 last season. "There were some things I wanted him to do a little different but he stayed in good position, he did the things we talked about all week and scored when he needed to score. He scored when there was an opening.

Friday's victors return this morning for a full day of action where the eight survivors at each weight class wrestle three times to hash out first through eighth place. Today's action begins at 9:30 a.m. The consolation finals are at 5 p.m. and the championship at 7:30. Tonight's title matches will air on Fox Sports Indiana and FS Indiana Plus.

Chad Shepherd said the emphasis today is "same thing — get into our offense, score on bottom, and be ready to compete for six, seven minutes, whatever it takes, just do whatever it takes to win.

"Those are going to be some tough matches. If you want to win this tournament, you have to beat good, elite wrestlers. I don't know how it'll turn out but our guys are focused and we're capable of winning some matches [today]."

At 160 pounds, Maconaquah's Farnell closed his first trip to state with an 11-5 loss to Columbus East junior Kade Law. Farnell closes his season 40-4.

Next up was Eastern's Porter at 170 pounds. His match with Zionsville senior Shane Bates went to overtime before Bates won a sudden victory 6-4. Porter ends his junior season 44-2.

At 195 pounds, Kokomo freshman Chad Washburn lost to unbeaten Greencastle senior Brach Carrington on a pin in :59. Washburn finished his rookie season 20-7.

BOYS DIVING

PORTER, ROOKER 1-2

Eastern's Porter Brovont put up a big number Friday night to win the diving competition at the Noblesville Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional. Brovont scored 488.46 to put nearly 30 points between himself and second place. Maconaquah's Vincenzo Rooker was second at 459.72.

Those two separated themselves from the field as third place was nearly 140 points behind Rooker. Noblesville's Parker Mutter was third at 321.21.

"He dove really well," Eastern diving coach Ryan Morgan said of Brovont. "We've been working real hard this season, the second half of the season especially. He dove really well, we had a real good mindset and good focus."

Brovont's score Friday was more than 30 points higher than his best postseason score in last year's run to a fourth-place finish at state.

"Last year Rooker beat him [at the sectional]. It was really close. So he was a good almost 40 points higher this year [than his 2020 sectional score]. We changed a couple dives this year, we felt like it was a better list for us. I think it was just more making him comfortable on the dives and being comfortable on the board."

The top four divers at the sectional advance. Brovont and Rooker advance to the Fishers Diving Regional on Tuesday.

Kokomo's Isaac Elkin was seventh with a score of 276.36. Western's Simha Sinkfield was eighth with 265.65. Northwestern's Brady Correll was ninth with 253.77. Western's Evan Butcher was 10th at 252.45. Kokomo's Ayden Groves was 12th at 248.1. And Maconaquah's Jade Chadwell was 14th at 237.12.