Prep roundup for Saturday, Dec. 9

Dec. 9—Tri-Central's girls basketball team defeated Eastern 39-30 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game on Friday at Sharpsville.

The Trojans led at all four stops. It was 9-6 after the first quarter, 21-16 at halftime and 33-22 after the third quarter.

Angela Dempsey scored 14 points to lead the Trojans (4-5 overall, 3-0 HHC). Layla Keith scored nine points and Lilly Stewart had six.

Jenna Odle led the Comets (3-6, 1-2) with nine points. Kenzie DeGraaff had six points.

Tri-Central and Carroll share the HHC lead. All the other teams have at least one loss each.

MCCUTCHEON 67, KOKOMO 52

Dynamic freshman Lillie Graves scored 24 points and dished seven assists to lead McCutcheon past visiting Kokomo in a North Central Conference game. The Mavs improved to 3-0 in the conference while the Kats dropped to 2-1.

The Mavs took control early as they led 24-8 after the first quarter. They opened the second quarter on an 8-2 run to build a commanding 32-10 lead. From that point on, Kokomo outscored McCutcheon 42-35 the rest of the way, but the early deficit proved too deep to overcome.

Kokomo forward Aijia Elliott turned in a terrific performance in a losing cause. She had game-high totals of 26 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. She also had three steals and two assists.

Also for the Kats (5-4 overall), Amara Stroman and Ma'Kaela Drake scored seven points apiece.

BOYS HOOPS

PERU 72, S'WOOD 59

Xavier Turner scored 24 points to lead Peru past visiting Southwood in a Three Rivers Conference game.

Peru led 21-10 after the first quarter and kept control the rest of the way. It was 34-21 at halftime and 58-41 after the third quarter.

Also for the Bengal Tigers (2-1, 1-0 TRC), Matthew Roettger had 19 points and Gavin Eldridge had 14.

Southwood dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in league play.

WABASH 70, MAC 55

Wabash used a big third quarter to break away from visiting Maconaquah in a TRC game.

The Apaches had a 32-26 halftime lead, then outscored the Braves 20-6 in the third quarter to build a 20-point lead, 52-32.

The Apaches improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the TRC. The Braves dropped to 2-1 and 1-1.

CARROLL 68, CASTON 62, OT

Carroll topped visiting Caston in a tight battle.

Carroll led 15-4 after the opening quarter, but Caston settled in to keep the Cougars within reach. Carroll led 27-23 at halftime and it was tied 48-48 after the third quarter.

Caston held a one-point lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but Carroll drew even to force overtime. From there, the Cougars controlled the extra session. Eli Harshbarger led the Cougars' OT effort with six points.

Chris Huerta led Carroll (3-1) with 20 points. Eli Falkenberg had 14 points and Harshbarger and Griffin Viney had 11 apiece.

Caleb Stinson led Caston (2-2) with 18 points.

FROM THURSDAY

GIRLS SWIM

H. HEIGHTS 95, CASS 81

Cass held the lead after seven events, but Hamilton Heights finished strong to beat the visiting Kings.

Cass won three events. Kennedy McLaughlin won the 200-yard freestyle, Hannah Penn won the diving program, and Maryn Zeck, Mia Hall, Sydney Holmquist and Maci Garland teamed to win the 200 free relay.