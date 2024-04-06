Prep roundup for Saturday, April 6

Apr. 6—With Jude Rivers fueling the offense, Kokomo's baseball team won its season opener Friday as the Wildkats outlasted Mississinewa 10-7 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Rivers was 2 for 4 with two triples, five RBI and two runs. He tripled in both Kokomo's big innings, a four-run first and a four-run fifth. Kokomo went up 4-0 early but Mississinewa worked its way into the game.

First-year coach Mike Plank said that a "new coaching staff came out kind of unsure what we have, and were able to get the out of the first inning early, and Jude gave us a spark with the triple to score a few runs. We kind of hung in there the whole game, and later in the game Jude had another bases-loaded triple to fire us up. So we had two big innings and somewhat steady pitching."

Isaac Flamino started and was credited with the win, going 3.1 innings with four hits, two runs (both earned), four walks and four strikeouts. He helped his own cause by driving in two runs. J.J. Gillespie added an RBI double.

With Mississinewa rallying in the seventh, Brighton Harris came in with the bases loaded, a run already in, and one out. He quickly put out the fire as he faced two batters and got both out on pop outs for the save.

"Brighton Harris, to come in with our backs against the wall, to get two quick outs, showed the fight he has," Plank said.

Kokomo hosts Roncalli at 11 a.m. today at the stadium.

NW 12, TAYLOR 0, 5 INNINGS

Karson Griggs and Kolten Berry combined on a shutout to lead the Tigers past Taylor in an opening-round game of the Howard County Invitational at Northwestern. It was also the Tigers' season opener.

Griggs earned the win after starting and pitching three no-hit innings. He struck out eight and walked one. Berry pitched the final two innings, allowed two hits, struck out four and walked none.

"Karson did a good job, got a couple strikeouts in the first inning and put up a zero, and that kind of helped settle some [first-game] nerves," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said.

The Tigers gave their pitchers plenty of support as they scored two runs in the first inning and six runs in the second. They tacked on their final four runs in the fourth.

The Tigers finished with nine hits. Cameron Davis went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs and Lincoln Cardwell had a double.

Also at Northwestern on Friday, Bluffton beat Rossville 4-2.

The eight-team tournament continues today with games at Eastern and Northwestern. Northwestern faces Bluffton at 10 a.m. at Eastern. Taylor (1-2) faces Rossville at 10 a.m. at Northwestern. From there, each team will play one game later in the day.

PERU 7, EASTERN 6, 8 INNINGS

The Bengal Tigers edged the Comets in an opening-round game of the Howard County Invitational at Eastern.

Gavin Eldridge had the game-winning RBI single in the top of the eighth. Bryce Hill had a triple for Peru and Fox Huppenthal had a double.

Peru relief pitchers Ryne Butt and Ian Potts combined for 4.2 scoreless and hitless innings. Butt threw 1.2 innings and had two strikeouts and two walks. Potts pitched the final three innings and had three strikeouts.

Corbin Snyder started for Eastern and worked 5.2 innings. He allowed four runs (two earned) and one hit with 11 strikeouts and four walks. Colt Snyder relieved and took the loss. He pitched 2.1 innings and allowed three runs (one earned) and four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Colt Snyder and Jon Warren drove in two runs apiece for Eastern.

Also at Eastern on Friday, Rochester beat Adams Central 5-3.

The eight-team tournament continues today with games at Eastern and Northwestern. Peru faces Rochester at 12:30 p.m. at Eastern. The Comets (1-1) face Adams Central at 12:30 p.m. at Northwestern. From there, each team will play one game later in the day.

WESTERN 11, LOGAN 7

Ryan Rodman drove in four runs to lead the Panthers to the road win in their season opener.

Rodman smacked a two-run home run in the third inning and a two-run single in the fifth to help the Panthers build a 10-1 lead.

Levi Shoemaker also had two hits for Western, a double and a single, Braydon Miller had a double and Kyler Norman had an RBI groundout in front of Rodman's third-inning homer.

A.J. Helmberger earned the win in relief of starter James Paden. Ashton Castillo slammed the door shut by pitching the seventh and striking out three.

Western plays in the Prep Indiana Baseball Series today at Championship Park. Western plays Wapahani at 1 p.m. and Plymouth at 3:30 p.m.