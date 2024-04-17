Prep Roundup: Late run leads Bath past Kenton
Apr. 16—BASEBALL
Bath 2, Kenton 1
Bath scored in the top of the seventh inning to steal a game from Kenton.
Skyler Lhamon threw a complete game, limiting Kenton to three hits and one earned run. Kahne Sullivan drove in a run for Bath.
Kenton's Luke Leffler was 2 for 3 with one RBI and a stolen base.
Spencerville 4, Ada 2
Carter Layman and Gavin Schwartz each had two hits, while Ashton Simindinger picked up the win for Spencerville, throwing a complete game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Defiance 3, Van Wert 1
Brady Borton, Noah Gomez and Christian Conley each recorded an RBI for Defiance.
Brylen Parker drove in Van Wert's lone run.
Wapakoneta 6, St. Marys 5
Taylor Echols, Grant Jolly and Griffin Mericle each had two hits for the Redskins.
Luke Rammel went 2 for 4 for St. Marys.
Perry 17, Cory-Rawson 4
Brady Douce and Wyatt Taviano each had two hits for Perry. Braylon Ardner drove in three runs.
Coldwater 13, Fort Recovery 3
Baylen Blockberger and Cody Depweg each had two hits for the Cavaliers who also collected 10 walks in the win.
Marion Local 5, New Bremen 2
Marion Local scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a conference victory from New Bremen.
Damon Cramer drove in two runs for the Flyers.
Upper Scioto Valley 10, Temple Christian 0
Alex Sanders pitched a five-inning no-hitter for the Rams. Drew Sanders, Beau Sanders, Andrue Kindle, Weston Decker and Macain Underwood each drove in a run.
Fort Jennings 3, Kalida 2
Jarron Swick had three hits and threw a complete game, limiting Kalida to eight hits and two earned runs with eight strikeouts.
Kalida's Braylon Smith and Griffin Klausing each drove in a run.
Leipsic 4, Miller City 3
Quinn Schroeder had two hits and Tommy Offenbacher limited Leipsic to three earned runs on four hits in a complete-game effort.
Miller City's Max Long went 2 for 3 with two RBI in the loss.
Elida 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
Shawnee 4, Celina 1
Delphos St. John's 4, Parkway 1
Versailles 7, Minster 6
St. Henry 4, New Knoxville 0
Hardin Northern 11, Ridgemont 1
Columbus Grove 18, Continental 0
LCC 12, Bluffton 6
Elgin 9, Waynesfield-Goshen 1
Ottoville 12, Pandora-Gilboa 5
SOFTBALL
Miller City 13, Leipsic 7
Chelsea Wilhelm, Isabel Reyna, Morgan Verhoff and Taylor Michel each had two hits for the Wildcats. Reyna got the win and Michel drove in three runs.
Pandora-Gilboa 19, Ottoville 18
Pandora-Gilboa got a three-hit performance from Arryana Leatherman in a marathon victory.
Ottoville's Abi Hilvers went 6 for 6 with three RBI in the losing effort.
LCC 18, Bluffton 0
Melana Badea and Carolina Kill had three hits each in LCC's win.
Celina 3, Shawnee 2
Campbelle Gass, Lilly Gonzalez and Maddie Allen each drove in a run for Celina. Colbie Kinney tossed a complete-game one-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
Kenton 6, Bath 2
Brynn Butler had two hits and drove in four runs in Kenton's four-run victory.
Coldwater 6, Fort Recovery 2
Madison Wendel struck out 14 batters and Claire Steinke had a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth when the Cavaliers rallied for five runs.
Continental 4, Columbus Grove 1
Gracie Homier tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts for the Pirates. She also went 2 for 4 at the plate in the win.
Marion Local 2, New Bremen 0
Minster 8, Versailles 6
Waynesfield-Goshen 13, Elgin 3
Hardin Northern 10, Ridgemont 9
St. Henry 17, Russia 7
Botkins 8, Kalida 6