PREP ROUNDUP: Roedl sets new school record in the high jump for Altamont track and field team; St. Anthony girls win Cumberland Meet

Apr. 11—EFFINGHAM — Below are other scores from around the area.

BOYS TENNIS Olney (Richland County) 8, Effingham (H.S.) 1

Effingham fell to Richland County, 8-1, at Effingham High School Tennis Courts.

In singles matches, Blayne Pals (E) fell to Aidan Weidner (RC) 1-6, 4-6. Cannon Bockhorn (E) fell to Marcus Kocher (RC) 4-6, 4-6. Ross Schaefer (E) fell to Carter Seaman (RC) 1-6, 0-6. Evan Pryor (E) fell to Isaac Klingler (RC) 2-6, 0-6. Preston Siner (E) fell to Aaron Klingler (RC) 6-7, 1-6, and Blake Hagler (E) fell to AJ Padilla (RC) 2-6, 6-4, 7-10.

In doubles matches, Pals and Schaefer fell to Kocher and Seaman 2-6, 4-6. Siner and Bockhorn fell to Isaac and Aaron Klingler 1-6, 2-6, and Pryor and Rece Kinney (E) defeated Lorenzo Fistarol and Yeongrye Ju (RC) 6-0, 6-0.

Paris 6, Effingham (St. Anthony) 3

St. Anthony fell to Paris, 6-3, in Edgar County.

In singles matches, Manaye Mossman (STA) beat Drake Bartos (P) 6-0, 6-4. Evan Mossman (STA) fell to Marcus Mitchell (P) 4-6, 6-7. Colin Westendorf (STA) fell to Robert Wells (P) 3-6, 1-6. Joey Trupiano (STA) beat Hudson David (P) 6-3, 6-0. Connor Eggars (STA) fell to Eli Brinkerhoff (P) 5-7, 0-6, and Jackson Schultz (STA) fell to Devin Milner (P) 3-6, 4-6.

In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Trupiano beat Mitchell and Wells 2-6, 2-6. Westendorf and Charlie Wegman (STA) fell to Bartos and David (P) 5-7, 1-6, and Eggars and Schultz fell to Brinkerhoff and Milner 3-6, 4-6.

Casey (C.-Westfield) 8, Newton 1

Newton fell to Casey-Westfield, 8-1, in Clark County.

In singles matches, Isaac Street (N) beat Avery Tutewiler (CW) 7-5, 6-2. Wesley Britton (N) fell to Grant Cochonour (CW) 1-6, 0-6. Brennan Bigard (N) fell to Brian Wright (CW) 4-6, 6-4, 0-1. Kahlin Michl (N) fell to Kellen Sullivan (CW) 2-6, 1-6. Michael Shamhart (N) fell to Logan Cribelar (CW) 0-6, 0-6, and AJ Pitcher (N) fell to Owen Richardson (CW) 1-6, 0-6.

In doubles matches, Street and Britton fell to Tutewiler and Cochonour 2-6, 4-6. Bigard and Michl fell to Richardson and Cribelar 1-6, 1-6, and Shamhart and Noah Goad (N) fell to Alex Hancock and Sam Daughtee (CW) 3-6, 1-6.

TRACK AND FIELD Toledo (Cumberland) Meet

St. Anthony finished first in girls' events, while Cumberland was first in boys' at the Cumberland Meet at Kathryn Connor Hodges Memorial Track.

St. Anthony finished with 157 points, Casey-Westfield was second with 97 1/2, Tri-County was third with 94, Marshall was fourth with 74, Cumberland was fifth with 50, Okaw Valley was sixth with 42, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville was seven with 33, and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg was eighth with 18 1/2.

Cumberland finished with 135 points on the boys' side. Casey-Westfield was second with 134, St. Anthony was third with 101, Marshall was fourth with 87, Tri-County was fifth with 42, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville was sixth with 38, and Okaw Valley and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg were tied for seventh with 14.

In girls' events, St. Anthony's Annabelle Weishaar was fifth in the 100 at 14.46 seconds. Sophia Emmerich was sixth in the 200 at 30.40 seconds. Emma Helmink was third in the 400 at 1:08.51. Isabella Keller won the 800 at 2:15 and the 1600 at 4:56.86. WSS' Addie Porter was second in the 3200 at 15:24.80.

Cumberland's Kailen Leitch was third in the 100-meter hurdles at 19 seconds and won the 300 hurdles in 53.82 seconds.

Cumberland's 4x100 team of Brielle Aaron, Leah Gray, Leitch, and Katleyn Shoemaker finished third in 55.76 seconds. St. Anthony's 4x200 team of Weishaar, Emmerich, Grace Niebrugge, and Audrey LaSarge was third at 2:02.02. The 4x400 team of LaSarge, Helmink, Keller, and Aubrey Denning was second at 4:24.74, and the 4x800 team of Helmink, Nora Trupiano, Gracie Slifer, and Denning won in 11:17.31.

St. Anthony's Madilyn Haarmann won the shot put after a throw of 30 feet, 9 inches. Callie Emmerich was third in the discus after a toss of 83 feet, 7.5 inches. Mary Scheidemantel won the high jump after a leap of 4 feet, 8 inches. Allison Geen won the pole vault after a vault of 9 feet, 11.75 inches. Cumberland's Katelyn Shoemaker won the long jump after a leap of 16 feet, 11.25 inches, and Niebrugge won the triple jump after a leap of 32 feet, 0.75 inches.

As for the boys' Cumberland's Reid Carlen won the 100 at 11.45 seconds. St. Anthony's Connor Croy finished fourth in the 200 at 25.93 seconds. Cumberland's Kaleb Bierman was second in the 400 at 55.31 seconds. Riley Morgan was second in the 800 at 2:09.13. Cameron Roedl won the 1600 at 4:43.24, and St. Anthony's James Emmerich was fourth in the 3200 at 12:34.25.

Cumberland's Logan Gerhardt was second in the 300 hurdles at 42.88 seconds.

Cumberland's 4x100 team of Elliot Dryden, Cael McMechan, Hayden Gunter, and Jaxon Kearns was fifth at 50.26 seconds. The 4x200 team of Dryden, Cameron Brown, McMechan, and Cooper Yocum was third at 1:43.02. Gerhardt, Carlen, Yocum, and Bierman were second in the 4x400 at 3:41.70, and St. Anthony's 4x800 team of Elliott Frisbie, Isaac Fallert, Julius Ramos, and Noah Flaig won in 8:48.37.

St. Anthony's Calvin Sudkamp won the high jump after a leap of 6 feet. Cumberland's Kelby Bierman won the pole vault after a vault of 9 feet, 11.75 inches. DJ Nebel was fifth in the long jump after a leap of 17 feet, 11.25 inches, and Sudkamp won the triple jump after a leap of 36 feet, 0.25 inches.

Teutopolis Meet

Teutopolis finished first in girls' events, while Altamont was second in boys' at the Teutopolis Meet at Teutopolis Junior High School Track.

T-Town finished with 112 1/2 points, Tuscola was second with 83, Altamont was third with 41, and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City was fourth with 18 1/2.

Tuscola was first on the boys' side with 101 1/2. Altamont was second with 84 1/2, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City was third with 46 1/2, Teutopolis was fourth with 26 1/2, and Dieterich was fifth with seven.

In girls' events, Kaitlyn Vahling won the 100 with a time of 12.1 seconds, the 200 at 26.8 seconds, and was second in the the 400 at 1:01.5.

T-Town's Adrienne Koester won the 800 at 2:34.1. Altamont's Krista Hall won the 1600 at 6:44.7, and T-Town's Mary Jane Dennis won the 3200 at 15:02.

T-Town's Sophia Martin was third in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.4 seconds and won the 300-meter hurdles in 57.2 seconds.

The T-Town 4x100 team of Adi Davidson, Halle Bushue, Ella Neihls, and Vahling won in 52.5 seconds. Altamont's 4x200 team of Katie Tedrick, Ella Short, Daisy Allen, and Gabriella Weishaar won in 1:57.4 and won the 4x400 in 4:37.1. T-Town's 4x800 team of Claire Overbeck, Claire Mette, Pearl Huber, and Natalie Willenborg finished second in 12:51.9.

CHBC's Kyleigh Wallace finished second in the shot put after a throw of 32 feet, 5 inches and won the discus after a toss of 111 feet, 7.5 inches.

T-Town's Jada Buehnerkemper won the high jump after a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches. Sami Habing won the pole vault after a vault of 8 feet, 9 inches, and Neihls won the long jump after a jump of 15 feet, 10.75 inches and the triple jump after a leap of 33 feet, 4.25 inches.

As for the boys, Altamont's Logan Duncan won the 100 after a time of 11.4 seconds. Dexter Sloan was second in the 200 at 23.6 seconds. CHBC's Drake Richards finished second in the 400 at 55.7 seconds. Griffin Vaughn was second in the 800 at 2:15.2. August Cosart won the 1600 at 4:54.8, and Vaughn won the 3200 at 11:53.5.

Altamont's Ben Roedl finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 16.6 seconds. Teutopolis' Karson Zerrusen won in a photo finish over CHBC's Remington Howell in 47.3 seconds.

Altamont's 4x100 team of Alex Walker, Garrett Schultz, Jacob Veteto, and Duncan finished second in 47.1 seconds. The 4x200 team of Schultz, Trent Tedrick, Veteto, and Hayden Summers won in 1:37.5. The CHBC 4x800 team of Hayden Sarver, Cosart, Richards, and Vaughn won in 9:10.5.

T-Town's Anthony Roley won the shot put after a throw of 41 feet, 5 inches. Altamont's Derrick Bauer finished third in the discus after a toss of 115 feet, 9 inches. Roedl won the high jump after a personal best leap of 6 feet, 7 inches. That mark also set a new school record. Veteto won the pole vault after a vault of 12 feet, 6 inches, and Roedl won the long jump after a personal best jump of 20 feet, 9.5 inches and the triple jump after a leap of 43 feet, 8 inches.

SOFTBALL Effingham (St. Anthony) 7, Newton 4

St. Anthony defeated Newton, 7-4, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.

Adysen Rios, Hailey Niebrugge, and Abbi Hatton had two hits, and Sydney Kibler and Laney Coffin had one for the Bulldogs (12-0).

Kibler pitched and allowed seven hits, four runs, and four walks to one strikeout in seven innings.

As for the Lady Eagles (11-3), Audrie Reich had two hits, and Bailee Frichtl, Lexie Grove, Avery Mulvey, Lilly Kessler, and Sally Mahaffey had one.

Mulvey and Amelia Collins pitched for Newton. Mulvey allowed four hits, three runs, and three walks to two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Collins allowed four hits, four runs, and two walks to one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings.

Dieterich 5, Robinson 4

Dieterich defeated Robinson, 5-4, at Dieterich High School Softball Field.

Eva Meinhart had two hits, and Kinli Michl, Estella Meinhart, Callie Faller, and Ruby Westendorf had one for the Movin Maroons (7-6).

Marli Michl pitched and allowed eight hits, four runs (two earned), and three walks to two strikeouts in seven innings.

Altamont 6, Ramsey 2

Altamont defeated Ramsey, 6-2, at Gilbert Park.

Laila Hankins had two hits, and Claire Boehm, Grace Lemke, and Madison Tonn had one for the Lady Indians (8-3).

Ella Nelson and Lemke pitched for Altamont. Nelson allowed three hits, two runs, and five walks to three strikeouts in four innings. Lemke had nine strikeouts in three innings.

Farina (South Central) 20, St. Elmo/Brownstown 0

South Central defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown, 20-0, at Deken Park.

Kaitlyn Swift, Kinley Swift, and Perci Reid had two hits, and Kyra Swift, Karli Holmes, Kinlee Thompson, Abi Shuler, Jamalyn Logan, Bri Buchanan, and Noa Leerschool had one for the Lady Cougars (10-7).

Taegan Webster and Thompson pitched for South Central. Webster had four strikeouts in two innigns, and Thompson allowed one walk with four strikeouts in two innings.

As for the Eagles (1-7), Leila Wright and Dayana Haslett pitched.

BASEBALL Altamont 11, Ramsey 1

Altamont defeated Ramsey, 11-1, in Fayette County.

Ethan Robbins had two hits, and Kaden Davis, Dillan Elam, and Clayton Arnold had one for the Indians (9-4).

Aden McManaway, Nathan Stuemke, and Kaidyn Miller pitched for Altamont. McManaway allowed one unearned run and four walks to four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Stuemke had six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings, and Miller allowed two walks with five strikeouts in two innings.

Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 5, Nokomis 3

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Nokomis, 5-3, at Stewardson-Strasburg High School Baseball Field.

Branson Tingley had three hits. Jackson Gurgel and Connor Manhart had two, and Blayzz Verdeyen, Derk Friese, Colten Bridges, and Carter Verdeyen had one for the Hatchets (9-4).

Kendall Morris and Blayzz Verdeyen pitched for Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. Morris allowed four hits, three runs, and three walks to 13 strikeouts in six innings. Verdeyen threw one clean inning.

Neoga 3, Bethany (Okaw Valley) 0

Neoga defeated Okaw Valley, 3-0, at Neoga High School Baseball Field.

Matt Propst and Colin Blazich had one hit for the Indians (5-7).

Micah Staszak, Trey Sheehan, and Malik Coy pitched for Neoga. Staszak allowed two hits with three strikeouts in five innings. Sheehan had two strikeouts in one inning, and Coy allowed two hits in one inning.

Newton 8, Dieterich 0

Newton defeated Dieterich, 8-0, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.

Payton Harris had three hits. David Ferguson and Dylan Gier had two hits, and Isaac Flowers, Gus Bierman, and Dexter Fulton had one hit for the Eagles (8-9).

Bierman pitched and allowed five hits and three runs and five strikeouts.

As for the Movin Maroons (2-6), Gavin Meinhart had two hits, and Landen Keck, Mason Lidy, and Dominic Ashley had one.

Jaxon Funneman and Andrew Hall pitched for Dieterich. Funneman allowed one hit, three runs, and two walks. Hall allowed nine hits, five runs (three earned), and two walks to six strikeouts in six innings.

Louisville (North Clay) 16, Cisne 0

North Clay defeated Cisne, 16-0, at North Clay High School Baseball Field.

Ayden Jones had three hits. Ian Jones had two, and Cayden Craig, Carder Walden, Trenton Ingram, Jesse Weidner, Evan Clifton, and Jack Compton had one for the Cardinals (6-8).

Cody Zimdars and Ayden Jones pitched for North Clay. Zimdars allowed two hits with four strikeouts in two innings. Jones allowed four strikeouts in two innings.

Brownstown/St. Elmo 5, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville 3

Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville, 5-3, in Crawford County.

Adam Atwood, Cade Schaub, Lane Stine, Lucas Powell, and Hunter Poe had one hit, and Collin Maxey and Keelan Speagle had one RBI for the Bombers (3-6).

Atwood pitched and earned the win. He had six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 6, Farina (South Central) 0

South Central fell to Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 6-0, in Clinton County.

Callaway Smith and Colton Smith had two hits, and Coen West, Maddox Robb, and Seth Jones had one for the Cougars (9-5).

Chase Guerrettaz pitched for South Central. He allowed seven hits, six runs (one earned) and one walk to one strikeout in six innings.

BASEBALL Bethany (Okaw Valley) 7, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 4

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City fell to Okaw Valley, 7-4, in Moultrie County.

AJ Radloff had one hit and one RBI. Gage Lorton had one hit (one double) and one RBI, and Blake Mueller had one RBI for the Bobcats (3-8).

