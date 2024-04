Prep roundup: Robinson shoots 74, leads West to invite win

Apr. 24—CADILLAC — Duncan Robinson led four Traverse City West golfers who broke into the 70s, as the Titans won the 17-team Cadillac Invitational.

Robinson shot an individual medalist 74 in a round that included three birdies on the front nine at the Cadillac Country Club.

Henry Stachnik shot 75, Winslow Robinson 76, and Isaac Shapiro 77 for TC West. Blake LaFaive and Jason Parrish carded 80s as all six Titans shot 80 or less.

West won with a team total of 302, followed by Traverse City Central at 315, Central's JV (332), West's JV (335), Gaylord (336), Ogemaw Heights (343), Cadillac (352), Alpena (356), Petoskey (357) and Manton (385) to round out the top 10.

TC Central sophomore Spencer Stegenga shot 75 to tie with Stachnik for second place, while Winslow Robinson was fourth, Shapiro fifth, Central freshman Jaxson Soper, Gaylord junior Luke Somerville and Central junior Ben Lee tied for sixth with 76s, and Central junior Carter McClusky and Petoskey senior Andrew Licata among three golfers tied for ninth at 79.

GOLF

Frankfort wins Northwest meet at Arcadia Bluffs

Team scores: 1. Frankfort 370; 2. Glen Lake 381; 3. Onekama 384; 4. Leland 390; 5. Kingsley 418; 6. Benzie Central 427.

Top 5 finishers: 1. Michael Houtteman (GL) 74; 2. Peyton Clouse (Onekama) 83; 3. Christien Westcott (BC) 88; 4. Cash Rosum (FF) 89; 5. Aiden O'Dwyer (FF) 91.

McBain NMC wins Missaukee Cup event

Team scores (Missaukee GC): 1. McBain Northern Michigan Christian 166; 2. Lake City 205; 3. McBain 232.

Top 5 finishers: 1. Emmitt Baas (NMC) 40; 2. Titus Johns (NMC) 40; 3. Blair DeZeeuw (NMC) 41; T-4. Dries VanNoord (NMC) 45; T-4. Ty VanHaitsma (NMC) 45.

SOCCER

Glen Lake 10

Benzie Central 2

Glen Lake: Ava Raymond 5 goals, assist; Abbi Steffke 2 goals, 3 assists; Peace Hawley-Joppich 2 goals; Nora Ciolek goal, 2 assists; Autumn Staley 2 assists; Emily Alaimo assist; Nora Ciolek 5 saves; Kady Brown-Novak 2 saves.

Benzie Central: Kadence Popour 2 goals; Hannah Batchelder 21 saves.

UP NEXT: The Lakers host TC West's JV, Monday; the Huskies host Reed City, Monday.

Suttons Bay 4

Kingsley 0

Suttons Bay: Lauren Lint goal; Megan Lint goal; Jacqueline Hearne goal; Madelyn Hamilton goal, assist; Megan U'Ren assist; Mackenzie Schaub assist.

UP NEXT: The Norse (10-2, 4-1 Northwest) travel Friday to Buckley.

McBain NMC 4

Houghton Lake 0

McBain NMC: Jada VanNoord 4 goals; Sofia Hernandez assist; Maria DeRuiter assist; Harper Tossey 4 saves.

UP NEXT: The Comets (9-0, 7-0 Highland) travel Monday to Shepherd.

BASEBALL

Mesick 4 7

Bear Lake 15 1

Game 1: Bear Lake — Grady Harless WP, 5 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 7 K; Myles Harless 3-3, 2 RBI, 4 R, 3 SB; Cole Merrill 1-1, BB, 2 RBI, 4 R, 3 SB; Mesick — Cody Linna 1-2, RBI, R, SB; Jaeden Simpson 1-2, 2 SB; Sawyer McPherson BB, SB, R; Jon Vogler 2 BB, SB, R; Gabe Bradley RBI.

Game 2: Mesick — Linna WP, 6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 6 K; Cooper Ford 1-2, 2 RBI, SB; Vogler 2 SB, R; Tyler Hall RBI, R, HBP; Linna RBI, SB, 2 R; Bear Lake — G. Harless RBI; Merrill 1-3, 2 SB.

SOFTBALL

Joburg-Lewiston 2 18

Ellsworth 1 5

Game 1: Jayden Marlatt WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 9 K; Cassie Tallman RBI.

Game 2: Ashlynn Burke WP, 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER; Marlatt 3-4, 3 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Reagan Sides 2-2, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R.

UP NEXT: Johannesburg-Lewiston (12-0) hosts the Val Kapture Tournament, Saturday.

