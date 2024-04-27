Prep Roundup: Robinson leads Traverse City West to 2nd place at American Dunes; TC United's Lewandowski scores 5 goals in 11-6 win over Vicksburg

Apr. 26—GRAND HAVEN — Winslow Robinson fired an even-par round of 72 to finish in second place on the individual leaderboard, leading the Traverse City West Titans to a third-place finish at Friday's Folds of Honor Tournament at the American Dunes Golf Course in Grand Haven.

The Titans combined for a score of 316 behind Robinson's 72, Henry Stachnik's 75 (which was good for fifth place individually), Jason Parrish's 84 and Isaac Shapiro's 85. Winslow birdied five of his final eight holes played to earn runner-up.

Grand Rapids Christian won with a 301, and Detroit Catholic Central was second with a 306.

Traverse City Central finished 10th with a 336, led by Cameron Mansfield and EJ Maitland, who both shot an 83. Griffin Mawson was a stroke behind at 84, and Devin Garner carded an 86.

Both the Titans and Trojans will play in the second day of the Ogemaw Heights Invitational on the Dream Golf Course on Saturday.

BOYS GOLF

Glads in 4th place after 1st day of Ogemaw Heights Invite

WEST BRANCH — Traverse City St. Francis finds itself in fourth place after the first day of action of the Ogemaw Heights Invite at the Nightmare Golf Course. The Gladiators combined to score a 336 and trail first-place Bay City Wester by 19 strokes. Flushing is in second at 323, and Midland is third at 335.

David Ansley led the Glads with an 80 followed by William Gibbons and Casey Jackson, who both shot an 87, and Josh Slocum, who carded an 88.

Gaylord is in ninth place with a 349, paced by Luke Somerville's 82. Cadillac stands in 15th place at 376, led by Andrew Licata's 87. Traverse City Christian is in 20th place, shooting a 394 with Joey Mirabelli carding an 82.

Play continues Saturday on the Dream Golf Course.

Rangers finish 9th at Irish Invite

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Manton Rangers combined to score a 413 and finish in ninth place at Friday's Irish Invite, hosted by Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart at the Mount Pleasant Country Club.

Lincoln Hicks finished in eighth place as an individual, shooting an 88, followed by Jack Bartlett (107), Connor Garno (108), Spencer Bartlett (110) and McCoy Hicks (113).

Clare won with a score of 342.

BOYS LACROSSE

TC United 11

Vicksburg 6

Traverse City United: Caleb Lewandowski 5 goals, 1 assist; Spencer Gerber 3 goals; Logan Ockert 1 goal; Jack Schripsema 2 goals, 2 assists; Cam Mienk 1 assist; Grady Ellis 2 assists; Jackson Dobreff 1 assist; Mason Cox 1 assist; Anderson Farmer 11 saves; Kaelan Burkholder, Connor Swank led on defense.

UP NEXT: The United (2-4) host Grand Rapids Christian at Thirlby Field on Saturday with an 11 a.m. start time, and then they have their final home game of the regular season for senior night on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Alpena 8

TC West 3

Traverse City West: Quinten Gillespie 2 H; Owen Hendrix 3 H; Isaac Kelsey 2B.

Kingsley 18 15

Buckley 0 0

Game 1: Kingsley — Kolsen Orton (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 3 K; Orton H, 2 R; Bode Bielas 2 H, 3 R, RBI; Brian George H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Evan Burch H, R, RBI.

Game 2: Kingsley — Noah Scribner (W) 3 IP, 0 HA, 4 K; Ethan Lyon 3 H, 3 R; Landon Durkin 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Garrett Martz 3 H, 3 R, 3 RBI.

Elk Rapids 6 12

Bellaire 1 0

Game 1: Elk Rapids — Braden Fluty (W) 6 IP, 3 HA, ER, 7K; Chase DeArment 2 H; Fluty 2 H, RBI; Jayden Hresko 2 H, RBI; Lennon Lawrence H, 2 RBI;

Game 2: Elk Rapids — Hresko (W) 1 IP, 1 HA; Hayden Krause 3 IP, 3 HA, 2K; Alex Barber 3 H, 3 RBI; Hresko 2 H 2 RBI; Mike Marshall H; DeArment H, 2 RBI; Fluty 1H, 2 RBI.

Lake Leelanau SM 9 6

Suttons Bay 1 4

Game 1: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — G. Mitchell (W) 3.2 IP, 4 HA, 3 K; P. Hamilton 2 H, 2 R; J. Bunek 3 H, 2 R, RBI; E. Kelenski 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; C. Couturier H, R; J. Schaub H, R, 3 RBI; L. Gallagher H, R. Suttons Bay — Joe Howard 3 H, R; Anthony Oksaboose 2 H.

Game 2: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Bunek 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Kelenski 2 H, 2 R; Schaub RBI. Suttons Bay — Tyler Porter H; Lucas Gordon 2 H; Tyler Brenner H.

SOFTBALL

Manton 7 5

Lake City 0 4

Game 1: Manton — Aliyah Geary (W) 7 IP, 3 HA, 6 K; Morgan Shephler 2 H, R; Geary H, R; Adriana Sackett 2 R; Genna Alexander 2 H, 2 R, RBI; K. Meyer H, 2 RBI; K. Niehardt RBI; K. Jenkins 2 RBI. Lake City — H. Hern H; Z. Butkovich H; M. Hall H.

Game 2: Manton — M. Powers 4 IP, 4 HA, ER, 2 K; Geary (W) 3 IP, 3 HA, ER, 2 K; Shepler 2 H, R, RBI; Sackett H, RBI; Alexander H, R, RBI; Meyer H, R; Niehardt H, RBI; Jenkins H, R, RBI; K. Johnson H, R.

GIRLS SOCCER

Suttons Bay 8

Buckley 0

Suttons Bay: Megan U'Ren 3 goals; Lauren Lint 1 goal, 2 assists; Jacqueline Hearne 1 goal; Megan Lint 1 goal, 1 assist; Mackenzie Schaub 1 goal, 1 assist; Madelyn Hamilton 1 goal, 2 assists; Adrian Schaub 1 assist; Keeley TwoCrow with shutout in goal.

UP NEXT: The Norse (11-2, 5 — 1 Northwest) travel to Leland on Monday. The Bears (3-7-1) travel to Kingsley on Monday.

Manistee 2

Kingsley 1

UP NEXT: The Stags (1-8-1) host Buckley on Monday. The Mariners (2-6-1) head to Hart on Monday.

Brethren 0

Clare 0

UP NEXT: The Bobcats (1-5-2) travel to Big Rapids Crossroads on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

TC St. Francis 6

BH Sacred Heart 2

Traverse City St. Francis winners: (1S) Mary-Kate Ansley 6-1, 6-0; (2S) Elliana McClellan 6-3, 6-2; (3S) Abby Corpus 6-0, 6-0; (4S) Ava Pomaranski 6-0, 6-0; (3D) Grace Mason/Katrina Lee 6-3, 6-3; (4D) Lizze Frederick/Anna Cate Maday 6-2, 6-3.

RUGBY

TC Alliance 59

Sparta 3

Traverse City Alliance: Brian Rialson 2 tries; Caleb Bott 2 tries; Max Goethals 2 tries; Isaiah Cosgrove 1 try; Brandon Maxon 1 try; Colton Goethals 1 try; James Theunte 4 kick conversions, 8 points; Dieder Ramoie 3 kick conversions, 6 points.