PREP ROUNDUP: Rikard lifts West Morgan to win over James Clemens

Apr. 23—MADISON — Chasity Rikard pitched seven strong innings and blasted a two-run home run as West Morgan defeated Class 7A James Clemens 4-2 in high school softball on Monday.

Rikard allowed just one earned run on five hits, striking out nine while issuing just one walk.

Adi Grace Rodgers went 2-for-3 for the Rebels, while Kylei Russell added a double, two walks and two stolen bases.

—

Danville 18, Decatur 0: Aubrey Reed went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in a big win for Danville on Monday.

Emily Lacy and Ella Kate Tidwell had two hits and three RBIs each for the Hawks, while Isabella Guest added a hit and three RBIs. Addison Borden drove in a pair of runs and Karsyn Echols pitched three innings for the win, allowing one hit with three strikeouts.

Elizabeth Kresch had one hit for Decatur.

—

Priceville 14, Ardmore 3: Bailey Smyth went 3-for-4 with three home runs and eight RBIs in a big win for Priceville on Monday.

Wrozlie Barnett homered, singled and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs, while Gracin Prater added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Katee King had three hits and Kelsey Green finished with two. Elizabeth Murphy pitched six innings for the win, striking out four.

Ashlyn Mullins and Avery Dunn had one hit and one RBI each for Ardmore.

—

Falkville 5, Winston County 1: Hope McClanahan pitched a complete game for Falkville on Monday, allowing one earned run on six hits over seven innings.

McClanhan finished with five strikeouts and no walks, throwing 55 of 73 pitches for strikes. Allie Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while McClanahan and Torri McNutt added one hit and one RBI each.

Madison Veal and Melody Sims had two hits each for the Blue Devils.

—

Lawrence County 8, Brewer 4: McKenzie Hyche tossed a complete game and drove in a pair of runs to lead Lawrence County on Monday.

Hyche allowed four unearned runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out six. Raegan Johnson had three hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Alivia Templeton added two hits and one RBI.

Breia Rusk had a pair of hits and four RBIs to lead Brewer.

—

Elkmont 8, Clements 7: Kenzie Donor singled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Elkmont on Monday.

Hannah Green had three hits, including a double, for the Red Devils, while Mary Joyce Woodfin added a double and one RBI. Ava Guth had one hit and one RBI and Nyla Parker pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out five.

Sarah Jo Moss had two homers and three RBIs for Clements, while Peyten Burks and Carly Nave added two hits and one RBI each.

—

Hoover 6, Austin 0: Khaliah Mason singled to account for Austin's only hit on Monday.

Hannah Christian had three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs to lead Hoover.

—

Hewitt-Trussville 4, Hartselle 0: Blayne Godfrey went 1-for-2 with a single and one walk for Hartselle on Monday.

—

Sparkman 12, Athens 4: Charlie Barnes and Carly Ennis had three hits and one RBI each as Athens dropped a game to Class 7A Sparkman on Monday.

Morgan Stiles hit a solo home run for the Golden Eagles, who were outhit 15-9.

—

Westminster Christian 20, Decatur Heritage 3: Allie Tidwell had a solo homer for Decatur Heritage on Monday.

Ella Olive drove in a run for the Eagles, while Rose Garner added a double.

—

Soccer

—

Westminster Christian girls 4, Priceville 0: Tori Staats recorded 24 saves in goal for the Bulldogs on Monday.