Prep Roundup: Region 1-3A baseball title game set; Lady Longhorns are district champs

(WJHL) – High school baseball has reached the regional tournament stage, while some area softball teams continued to battle for district titles on Friday night.

Top-ranked Vols open Vandy series with win

In Greeneville, four local squads faced-off in Region 1-3A tournament from Pioneer Park. Elizabethton scored four runs in their last two turns at bat to hold off Volunteer in the first semifinal, 5-2.

The second semifinal saw a pair of talented pitchers go toe-to-toe, but Greeneville’s Carson Quillen held David Crockett scoreless in a 4-0 victory.

The Cyclones and Greene Devils will meet for the Region 1-3A championship on Saturday at 12 p.m. Volunteer and David Crockett will play at 3 p.m., with the loser being eliminated from contention.

Johnson County softball fell behind early at South Greene in the District 1-2A championship game. But, the Lady Longhorns outlasted their hosts, winning in the tenth inning on International Tiebreaker rules, 4-3.

In Stoney Creek, Cloudland prolonged the District 1-1A softball championship series, escaping with a 6-5 win over North Greene in eight innings. The two squads will meet on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., with the winner claiming the district title.

OTHER SCORES:

Daniel Boone 2, Science Hill 1 (SB – D1-4A elimination)

Wise Central 5, John Battle 1 (SB)

Holston 4, Rural Retreat 2 (SB)

Sevier Co. 8, Science Hill 2 (BASE – R1-4A semifinal)

Morristown West 12, Daniel Boone 2 (BASE – R1-4A semifinal)

Alcoa 8, West Greene 3 (BASE – R1-2A semifinal)

Pigeon Forge 11, South Greene 1 (BASE – R1-2A semifinal)

University High 16, Hancock Co. 0 (BASE – R1-1A semifinal)

Washburn 8, North Greene 4 (BASE – R1-1A semifinal)

Wise Central 5, Union 4 (BASE)

Lee High 4, Gate City 3 (BASE)

Eastside 11, Castlewood 2 (BASE)

Abingdon 5, Union 0 (BSOC)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.