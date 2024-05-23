Prep roundup: Raiders sweep baseball, softball 62nd District titles

WEST LIBERTY Andrew Tomolonis tossed his 30th career win in an East Carter uniform and also guided the Raiders to a 62nd District title at Morgan County on Tuesday night.

The senior allowed just two hits and struck out eight as East Carter defeated West Carter, 12-0, in five innings.

Tomolonis helped out his cause after getting the Raiders on the board in the opening inning with a sacrifice fly. He finished with three RBIs.

East Carter’s offense began to steamroll the Comets over the next two innings, tallying 11 runs. Levi Hutchinson forced a bases-loaded walk in the second frame. Tate Scott knocked in two runs with a single and Blake Hall produced an RBI base hit.

Cody Salmons’s single in the third sent a run to the plate. Hall lined a base-clearing triple later in the inning to set the mercy rule in motion. Hall was 3 for 3 at the plate and knocked in four runs.

Tate and Ty Scott each had a pair of hits. Evan Goodman and Hutchinson combined for four runs.

East Carter (19-6) captured its third straight district title. West Carter fell to 9-15. Both teams move on to the 16th Region Tournament. The event starts on Monday.

W. CARTER 000 00 — 0 0 0

E. CARTER 156 0X — 12 12 1

Boggs, Stinson (2), Clark (3) and Hedge; Tomolonis and Barker. W—Tomolonis. L—Boggs. 2B—Hall (EC). 3B—Ty Scott (EC), Hall (EC).

SOFTBALLEast Carter 13 Elliott County 1GRAYSON East Carter started fast and quickly secured its 10th 62nd District crown in the last 11 seasons and third in a row.

The Raiders scored seven runs in the opening inning and never looked back, defeating Elliott County in five innings.

Seven of the first eight East Carter batters reached base. Payton Rice doubled and Shelby Felty tripled to supply the most damage. Felty added a double in the second stanza and knocked in two runs against the Lions.

Rice took the win in the circle and produced at the plate as well. The hurler struck out 10 and allowed just three hits. She topped her opponent’s entire hit total with four, including three doubles, on her 4-for-4 day at the plate.

Lily McDaniels scored the only run for Elliott County (19-14). Dayna Whiddon-Bennett plated her with a single.

Stephany Tussey had three hits. Laken Knipp delivered two and Emily Felty and Abby Boggs each knocked in two runs.

Tussey threw a one-hitter and fanned seven in the Raiders’ semifinal win over Morgan County on Monday.

Shelby Felty collected three hits and four RBIs. Emily Biddle, Adriana Cordle and Boggs had two hits apiece. Trina Porter, Lydia Combs and Rice also found the hit column.

East Carter (25-6) and the Lions move on to the 16th Region Tournament. It’s slated to begin on Sunday.

ELLIOTT CO. 000 0X — 1 3 5

E. CARTER 730 3X — 13 16 0

Whitley and Casto; Rice and Porter. W—Rice. L—Whitley. 2B—Rice 3 (EC), S. Felty (EC), E. Felty (EC), Boggs (EC). 3B—S. Felty (EC).