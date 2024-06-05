Prep Roundup: Pioneers rally, Warriors walk-off in VHSL quarterfinals; Lady Spartans, Eagles advance to state semis

(WJHL) – It was VHSL state quarterfinal Tuesday across the commonwealth, as nearly a dozen local teams across three sports looked to remain alive for a state title.

Despite conceding an early homer, Lebanon baseball rallied past Gretna in a Class 2 baseball quarterfinal, 5-4. The Pioneers will face King William in the state semifinals on Friday in Salem. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m.

In Class 1, Chilhowie baseball quickly jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Fort Chiswell on Tuesday afternoon. The Pioneers rallied to score four runs in the seventh, however, to tied the game, 8-8.

Jayden Schwartz would play hero for the Warriors in the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off base knock to keep the Chilhowie season alive, 9-8.

They’ll face Lancaster in the Class 1 semifinals on Friday in Salem. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

On the softball side, Eastside and Giles played through a steady rain on the campus of UVA Wise on Tuesday evening. The home team earned the shutout in the Class 1 quarterfinal, 7-0.

Eastside will see Buffalo Gap in the state semifinals on Friday in Troutville. First pitch is on for 12:30 p.m.

In another Class 1 softball quarterfinal, Rye Cove exacted some revenge for last year’s state championship loss. The Lady Eagles went on the road to Auburn and grabbed a 5-1 victory.

Rye Cove will meet Rappahannock in the state semifinals on Friday in Troutville. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m.

OTHER SCORES:

Dan River 6, Wise Central 5 (BASE – Class 2 QF)

Auburn 4, Rural Retreat 2 (BASE – Class 1 QF)

Wise Central 5, Patrick Co. 4 (SB – Class 2 QF)

Appomattox Co. 5, John Battle 0 (SB – Class 2 QF)

Glenvar 5, Wise Central 0 (GSOC – Class 2 QF)

Honaker 2, George Wythe 1 (GSOC Class 1 QF)

Galax 8, Patrick Henry 0 (BSOC – Class 1 QF)

Honaker 2, Auburn 1 (BSOC – Class 1 QF)

Glenvar 4, Marion 0 (BSOC – Class 2 QF)

