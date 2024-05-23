PREP ROUNDUP: Pioneer softball tops Wabash 9-4 at sectional

May 22—The Pioneer softball team pounded out 18 hits in a sectional win over Wabash on Tuesday.

The Panthers pummeled the Apaches 9-4 to advance to the championship game of the Class 2A Rochester Sectional.

Kamryn Newby went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for the Panthers (19-8). Emma Sells went 4-for-5 with an RBI. Ava Beasy went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Kylie Attinger had two hits and an RBI. Casey Webb had two hits. Addison Kennell had a double and two RBIs. Ava Ott had a single and two RBIs. Addie Cripe added a single and RBI.

Lois Layer held the Apaches (9-12) to four runs on nine hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Pioneer plays Rochester (15-9) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the championship at Fansler Park.

Rochester defeated North Judson 15-3 in the later semifinal Tuesday after surviving Lewis Cass 3-2 Monday.

PORTAGE REGIONAL

Winamac sophomore Marissa Iverson placed 10th in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches.

Winamac senior Maggie Smith placed 12th in the 800 run with a time of 2:32.3.

Winamac's 4x800 relay team of Avery Wegner, Kelsey Wegner, Kadence Hoover and Smith placed 14th in 10:56.91.

LOGAN HOSTS PREVIEW

Logansport hosted three upcoming sectional opponents for the final home match of the season Tuesday at Dykeman Park Golf Course.

Twin Lakes won with a 153, followed by Rochester (162), Logan (163) and Winamac (176).

University of Evansville recuit Jamison Ousley of Twin Lakes was the medalist with a 1-under 33.

Logan Lange led the Berries with a 39, followed by Louis Rozzi (41), Kyle Rozzi (41) and Graham Taylor (42). Evan Brandstatter, Eli Baldwin and Dylan Hamm each shot a 44.

The Logansport Sectional is Friday, May 31.