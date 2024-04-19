Prep Roundup: O-G's Koch throws complete game against Kalida
Apr. 19—BASEBALL
Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Kalida 2
Austin Koch threw a complete game for the Titans, limiting Kalida to four hits and one earned run. Jordan Metzger went 2 for 4 with a double and a single.
For Kalida, Braylon Smith had a pair of hits and Adam Bockrath added a double.
Van Buren 8, Lima Senior 2
Caiden Crawford went 1 for 2 in the loss for Lima Senior.
Shawnee 8, Liberty-Benton 3
Carder Dailey hit his first career home run in Shawnee's five-run victory.
Marion Pleasant 7, Kenton 6
Grady Kleman-Beazley went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for the Wildcats.
Waynesfield-Goshen 8, Upper Scioto Valley 3
Landin Dewitt threw all seven innings and held the Rams to eight hits and two earned runs to get the win. Dewitt added a double and one RBI at the plate.
Allen East 12, Ada 2
Jackson Thompson hit a home run for Allen East and Levi Clum picked up the win.
St. Marys 2, Bath 1
Skyler Lhamon hit a solo home run and Quinton Collins added two hits in Bath's loss.
Coldwater 5, Parkway 0
Aaron Kaup threw a complete game shutout, limiting Parkway to three hits and striking out eight batters.
St. Henry 6, New Bremen 0
Hayden Boeckmen and Logan Dehan each had three hits for St. Henry.
Versailles 7, St. John's 2
Marion Local 6, Fort Recovery 5
Minster 16, New Knoxville 3
Crestview 2, Bluffton 0
Leipsic 17, Columbus Grove 5
Lincolnview 5, Spencerville 1
Bowling Green 3, Defiance 2
Pandora-Gilboa 6, Hardin Northern 2
Vanlue 13, Temple Christian 12
SOFTBALL
Kenton 13, Waynesfield-Goshen 9
CJ Newberry and Brynn Butler each hit a home run in Kenton's four-run victory
Delphos Jefferson 5, Van Wert 3
Isabela Basinger of Delphos Jefferson went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, and two RBI in the win.
Botkins 9, Perry 0
Kennedy Essex had Perry's lone hit.
Crestview 8, Bluffton 4
Crestview's Dakota Thornell hit a two-run home run in the win.
Lincolnview 16, Spencerville 0
Addysen Stevens had three hits and Lainey Spear hit a home run for Lincolnview. Taylor Post, Emma Bowersock and Sydney Fackler combined to throw a no-hitter.
Columbus Grove 4, Leipsic 2
Abby Stechschulte drove in a run for the Bulldogs and pitched 6 1/3 innings, limiting Leipsic to two earned runs on seven hits.
Bath 6, Shawnee 0
Kyree Stumbaugh tossed a complete game with four strikeouts in Bath's win over Shawnee. Addi Gibson and Mara Davis each had two hits.
Parkway 5, Coldwater 4
Parkway won the nine-inning marathon after trailing 4-1 in the seventh inning.
Fort Recovery 10, Marion Local 0
Jenna Homan had three hits for the Indians in the 10-run victory.
New Bremen 5, St. Henry 3
Defiance 7, Emmanuel Christian 1
McComb 17, Kalida 16
Hardin Northern 22, Pandora-Gilboa 12
Wapakoneta 4, Celina 2
Ada 10, Allen East 0