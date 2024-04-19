Prep Roundup: O-G's Koch throws complete game against Kalida

Apr. 19—BASEBALL

Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Kalida 2

Austin Koch threw a complete game for the Titans, limiting Kalida to four hits and one earned run. Jordan Metzger went 2 for 4 with a double and a single.

For Kalida, Braylon Smith had a pair of hits and Adam Bockrath added a double.

Van Buren 8, Lima Senior 2

Caiden Crawford went 1 for 2 in the loss for Lima Senior.

Shawnee 8, Liberty-Benton 3

Carder Dailey hit his first career home run in Shawnee's five-run victory.

Marion Pleasant 7, Kenton 6

Grady Kleman-Beazley went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for the Wildcats.

Waynesfield-Goshen 8, Upper Scioto Valley 3

Landin Dewitt threw all seven innings and held the Rams to eight hits and two earned runs to get the win. Dewitt added a double and one RBI at the plate.

Allen East 12, Ada 2

Jackson Thompson hit a home run for Allen East and Levi Clum picked up the win.

St. Marys 2, Bath 1

Skyler Lhamon hit a solo home run and Quinton Collins added two hits in Bath's loss.

Coldwater 5, Parkway 0

Aaron Kaup threw a complete game shutout, limiting Parkway to three hits and striking out eight batters.

St. Henry 6, New Bremen 0

Hayden Boeckmen and Logan Dehan each had three hits for St. Henry.

Versailles 7, St. John's 2

Marion Local 6, Fort Recovery 5

Minster 16, New Knoxville 3

Crestview 2, Bluffton 0

Leipsic 17, Columbus Grove 5

Lincolnview 5, Spencerville 1

Bowling Green 3, Defiance 2

Pandora-Gilboa 6, Hardin Northern 2

Vanlue 13, Temple Christian 12

SOFTBALL

Kenton 13, Waynesfield-Goshen 9

CJ Newberry and Brynn Butler each hit a home run in Kenton's four-run victory

Delphos Jefferson 5, Van Wert 3

Isabela Basinger of Delphos Jefferson went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, and two RBI in the win.

Botkins 9, Perry 0

Kennedy Essex had Perry's lone hit.

Crestview 8, Bluffton 4

Crestview's Dakota Thornell hit a two-run home run in the win.

Lincolnview 16, Spencerville 0

Addysen Stevens had three hits and Lainey Spear hit a home run for Lincolnview. Taylor Post, Emma Bowersock and Sydney Fackler combined to throw a no-hitter.

Columbus Grove 4, Leipsic 2

Abby Stechschulte drove in a run for the Bulldogs and pitched 6 1/3 innings, limiting Leipsic to two earned runs on seven hits.

Bath 6, Shawnee 0

Kyree Stumbaugh tossed a complete game with four strikeouts in Bath's win over Shawnee. Addi Gibson and Mara Davis each had two hits.

Parkway 5, Coldwater 4

Parkway won the nine-inning marathon after trailing 4-1 in the seventh inning.

Fort Recovery 10, Marion Local 0

Jenna Homan had three hits for the Indians in the 10-run victory.

New Bremen 5, St. Henry 3

Defiance 7, Emmanuel Christian 1

McComb 17, Kalida 16

Hardin Northern 22, Pandora-Gilboa 12

Wapakoneta 4, Celina 2

Ada 10, Allen East 0