PREP ROUNDUP: No. 9 Pioneer softball routs NW on senior night

May 7—The Pioneer softball team celebrated senior night with a big win over North White on Monday.

The Class 2A No. 9 Panthers defeated the Vikings 11-1 in five innings at Herk Hoffman Field.

Seniors Addie Cripe, Emma Sells, Kylie Attinger and Casey Webb were honored prior to the game.

Ava Beasy went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Kamryn Newby went 3-for-4 with a double. Attinger had two hits and an RBI. Lois Layer had a double and RBI. Ava Ott added a single and RBI.

Layer pitched three shutout innings allowing four hits with five strikeouts. Katelynn Haynes allowed one unearned run on one hit in two innings.

Pioneer will take to the road later this week. The Panthers travel to Class A No. 11 West Central Thursday, Culver Academies Friday and Tippecanoe Valley Saturday.

CASTON 16, LAVILLE 0

Caston had a dominant win over LaVille in the final HNAC meeting between the programs.

The Class A No. 8 Comets scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 16-0 victory in five innings over the Lancers.

Addison Zimpleman and Natalie Warner combined on a one-hit shutout for the Comets (12-4, 4-0 HNAC). Zimpleman allowed one hit in two innings and struck out five and was credited with the win. Warner pitched three hitless innings with one strikeout.

Kylee Logan went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead Caston at the plate. Macee Hinderlider had a triple, double and two RBIs. Annie Harsh had a double, single and two RBIs. Warner had a double and three RBIs. Madi Douglass and Piper Roudebush each had two hits and an RBI. Zimpleman and Isabel Scales both had an RBI single. Avery Baldwin, Alexa Finke and Myli Rude each added a run scored.

CASS 17, NORTHFIELD 6

Tied 3-3 after four innings, visiting Cass exploded for 14 runs over the final three innings to win going away in the TRC game.

Cass peppered Northfield's pitching for 19 hits. Amma Fitzhugh went 4 for 5 with two doubles, Hannah Zamora went 4 for 6 with a homer and a double and Ava Hubner and Kami Silcox both had 3-for-4 games. Zamora and Hubner scored four runs apiece and Fitzhugh and Silcox scored three runs each. Kaitlyn Benner drove in four runs and Hubner drove in three runs and stole two bases.

Fitzhugh pitched all seven innings and allowed just two earned runs. She struck out 12 and allowed six hits and two walks.

WINAMAC 14, TWIN LAKES 4

Winamac (12-6) defeated visiting Twin Lakes (5-14) in five innings.

Winamac freshman Adrianna Hall allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and five walks with six strikeouts.

Corrin Combs had a home run and two RBIs for the Warriors. Makayla Werner had a triple, double and three RBIs. Brody Goodman had a double, single and three RBIs. Linzy Walters had two hits and four RBIs. Isabelle Decker had two hits. Maggie Smith, Maggie Keller, Hannah Meyer and Lauren Bruce each added a hit.

BOYS GOLF

CASS 152, NW 154

Cass topped Northwestern by two shots in a match between Peru Sectional contenders at Logansport G.C.

The Kings showed terrific balance in posting their season-best score. Michael Myers led the way with a 2-over 37, Garrett Helvie and Nolan Hines shot 38s and Ryan Stoller and Brody Hills carded 39s.

Northwestern's Sammy Shotwell was medalist with an even-par 35. The Tigers also counted Hudson Whaley's 38, Logan Duncan's 40 and Lucas Miller's 41.

In the sectional last year, Cass took first place and Northwestern was runner-up.

GIRLS TENNIS

MANCHESTER 3, CASS 2

The Kings saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end as the visiting Squires prevailed 3-2 following a three-set win at No. 2 singles.

Cass (9-1) swept the doubles points. Dixie Wagoner and Abbigail Hileman won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 and Maci Garland and Maryn Zeck won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2.