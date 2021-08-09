Prep roundup: Nicholson, Newton pace Campbell past North Cobb

Aug. 9—Payton Nicholson and Collage Newton each went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Spartans to an 11-3 season-opening victory over North Cobb on Saturday.

Mackenzie Nicholson was 3-for-4 while Olivia Brown and Kaya Klein each went 2-for-4.

Klein pitched six innings, allowed six hits and one earned run to earn the win.

Campbell (1-0) will travel to Wheeler on Tuesday.

Lassiter 9, Mill Creek 1: Bronwyn Conroy had two hits, including a double, and drove in two to help lead the Lady Trojans to a non-region win.

Lilian Holshouser had two hits including a double and Ellie Kean had three RBIs.

Amber Blackwell got the win, Kean earned the save.

Lassiter 6, North Paulding 0: Brooke Sims had three runs batted in to lead the Lady Trojans to a victory over the Lady Wolfpack.

Bronwyn Conroy, Brooke Sims, and Erica Bennett had two hits a piece.

Ellie Kean gave up two hits and had 15 strikeouts to earn the win.

Lassiter (3-0) will host Cambridge on Tuesday.

Sprayberry 13, Gilmer 3: Riley Smith was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help lead the Lady Yellow Jackets past their north Georgia opponent.

Danni Simpson was 3-for-4, Graceyn Powell went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Maya Montague finished 2-for-2.

Morgan Koshko pitched two shutout innings.

Sprayberry (3-0) will travel to Cambridge on Wednesday.

FRIDAY

Sprayberry 3, Riverwood 2: Gracyen Powell pitched a complete-game five-hitter to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to victory.

Maya Montague and Emilee Glover both had two hits. Riley Smith went 2-for-3 and drove in the winning run.

THURSDAY

North Cobb 22, Kell 11: Mackenzie Mathews had five hits to help lead the Lady Warriors to a season-opening win over Kell.

North Cobb pounded out 21 hits and Aubrey King broke open the game with a grand slam in the third inning. Samantha Mathews picked up her first victory of the season.

The Lady Warriors (1-2) will host Marietta on Tuesday.