Prep roundup: Nicholson, Newton pace Campbell past North Cobb
Aug. 9—Payton Nicholson and Collage Newton each went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Spartans to an 11-3 season-opening victory over North Cobb on Saturday.
Mackenzie Nicholson was 3-for-4 while Olivia Brown and Kaya Klein each went 2-for-4.
Klein pitched six innings, allowed six hits and one earned run to earn the win.
Campbell (1-0) will travel to Wheeler on Tuesday.
Lassiter 9, Mill Creek 1: Bronwyn Conroy had two hits, including a double, and drove in two to help lead the Lady Trojans to a non-region win.
Lilian Holshouser had two hits including a double and Ellie Kean had three RBIs.
Amber Blackwell got the win, Kean earned the save.
Lassiter 6, North Paulding 0: Brooke Sims had three runs batted in to lead the Lady Trojans to a victory over the Lady Wolfpack.
Bronwyn Conroy, Brooke Sims, and Erica Bennett had two hits a piece.
Ellie Kean gave up two hits and had 15 strikeouts to earn the win.
Lassiter (3-0) will host Cambridge on Tuesday.
Sprayberry 13, Gilmer 3: Riley Smith was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help lead the Lady Yellow Jackets past their north Georgia opponent.
Danni Simpson was 3-for-4, Graceyn Powell went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Maya Montague finished 2-for-2.
Morgan Koshko pitched two shutout innings.
Sprayberry (3-0) will travel to Cambridge on Wednesday.
FRIDAY
Sprayberry 3, Riverwood 2: Gracyen Powell pitched a complete-game five-hitter to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to victory.
Maya Montague and Emilee Glover both had two hits. Riley Smith went 2-for-3 and drove in the winning run.
THURSDAY
North Cobb 22, Kell 11: Mackenzie Mathews had five hits to help lead the Lady Warriors to a season-opening win over Kell.
North Cobb pounded out 21 hits and Aubrey King broke open the game with a grand slam in the third inning. Samantha Mathews picked up her first victory of the season.
The Lady Warriors (1-2) will host Marietta on Tuesday.