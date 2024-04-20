Prep roundup: Nathan Fitzpatrick homers, Ridgeline baseball tops Cheney; Mary Johnson delivers walk-off hit for Ferris softball

Apr. 19—Roundup of Friday's high school action from the Greater Spokane Lesage and Northeast A.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 12, Cheney 9: Nathan Fitzpatrick went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs and the visiting Falcons (11-6, 11-3) beat the Blackhawks (4-12, 3-11). Brayden Martin went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a double for Cheney.

Mead 9, Central Valley 1: Ty Webb went 3 for 4 with an RBI and the Panthers (12-5, 10-4) beat the visiting Bears (8-7, 8-6)

Mt. Spokane 9, North Central 1: Braden Morris had two hits, including a triple, and the Wildcats (11-4, 10-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (3-12, 2-11).

Ferris 4, University 3: The Saxons (1-15, 1-13) beat the visiting Titans (9-8, 8-6). Details were unavailable.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

University 17, Central Valley 0: Kaidyn Howard pitched a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and the Titans (14-0, 12-0) beat the visiting Bears (5-9, 5-7). Ashlyn Carver went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for University.

Ferris 15, Gonzaga Prep 14: Mary Johnson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a walk-off single, and the Saxons (6-8, 5-7) edged the visiting Bullpups (2-13, 2-10). Tori Norling and Jadyn Hatchitt drove in three runs apiece for Ferris. Reese Jones Ross and Jaden Jones Ross homered for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 17, North Central 0: Taylor Mortimore finished 3 for 3 with a pair of triples, two RBIs and three runs and the Wildcats (12-2, 11-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-11, 0-11). Peyton Bischoff struck out nine in a five-inning one hitter.

Mead 8, Ridgeline 6: Sophia Carpenter went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the Panthers (10-4, 9-3) beat the visiting Falcons (6-7, 6-6). Quincy Coder went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Ridgeline.

Cheney 8, Lewis and Clark 1: Allie Halverson went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and the Blackhawks (8-6, 8-4) beat the visiting Tigers (2-9, 2-9)

NEA

Freeman 9, Lakeside 7: Kaylee Ripke hit a home run and double and the visiting Scotties (11-4, 7-2) beat the Eagles (9-7, 6-3). Meliah Servatius and Tambre Hill hit home runs for Lakeside.

Riverside 10, Deer Park 0: The Rams (11-4, 7-1) beat the visiting Stags (7-9, 2-6). Details were unavailable.

Colville 11, Medical Lake 8: The Crimson Hawks (11-2, 6-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (6-9, 1-6). Details were unavailable.

Boys soccer

GSL 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 2, Ferris 1 (SO): Cyrille Wangama scored the game-winning penalty kick, and the visiting Tigers (10-3-1, 5-2) beat the Saxons (6-5, 4-3)

Ridgeline 3, Central Valley 2: Braylon Helm-Renz scored three straight goals, including the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute, and the Falcons (9-3, 6-1) beat the visiting Bears (4-5-1, 4-3). Kevin Ng scored the first two goals of the game for CV.

Gonzaga Prep 2, North Central 1: Phoenix Sandbo and Colton Kelly scored one goal apiece and the Bullpups (4-8, 2-5) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-8, 0-6). Mark Bychkov scored a goal for NC.