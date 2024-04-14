PREP ROUNDUP: Morgantown track has strong showing at Pa. meet

Apr. 13—LATROBE, Pa. — The Morgantown girls' track and field team finished in second and the MHS boys finished in third at the Spartan /Wildcat Invitational in Latrobe, Pa. Saturday.

Josie Johnson won the 100 hurdles for the Mohigans with a time of 15.96.

Jennifer O'Palko won the 800 meter with a time of 2:22.60. She also finished third in the 1600 with a time of 5:14.68.

Emma Smith won the high jump, clearing 5-2.25.

Belicia McKendall finished in second in the 100 meter with a time of 12.98. She also finished fifth in the 200 at 28.08.

Allison Hawkins took silver in the 3200 with a time of 11:19.55.

The Morgantown girls also won the 4 ×100 relay with a time of 51.71. MHS finished fourth in the 4 ×400 relay and second in the 4 ×800.

On the boys' side, MHS won several silver medals.

Hayden Casdorph finished second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.74. Zachary Workman finished second in the 800 in 2:02.42. Finlay Lorimer came in third in the 3200 in 10:03.40.

Joel Moreland finished second in the high jump, clearing 6-00.25. Isaiah Thompson was second in the long jump at 20-1.50.

MHS came in second in the 4 ×400 relay with a time of 3:36.02 and second in the 4 ×800 in 8:17.34.

BASEBALL Preston 12, Trinity Christian 2 KINGWOOD—Trinity Christian made the trip to Preston County on Saturday afternoon and fell to host Preston, 12-2, in Kingwood.

Bryson McNew was the star for the Knights (3-5), hitting a single, double and home run while driving in five runs. Slaton Manko had two hits, an RBI and scored three runs. Wyatt Moyer had a hit and two RBI.

Ayden Ward pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just two runs while punching eight.

Ryan Parker drove in both runs for Trinity (4-6). Thomas Dinkel and Trenton Timperio had two hits apiece.

Will McPherson allowed six runs, two earned, in 4.2 innings while striking out six.

Morgantown 6, George Washington 2 Morgantown 23, Berkeley Springs 2 MORGANTOWN—The Morgantown baseball team swept a pair of games in the McDonalds Tournament Saturday afternoon at Mylan Park, 6-2 over George Washington and then 23-2 against Berkeley Springs.

Against the Patriots, Morgantown (13-3) starter Dylan Travinski pitched 6.1 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on eight hits while striking out nine. He also had a hit and two RBI at the plate.

Tommy Montague had a double and two RBI while Eli Boggs and Noah Fields each had a hit and drove in a run.

In the nightcap, Nate Wolfe hit a three-run home run in the third innings, finishing with two hits and four RBI.

Lukas Neer Had three hits and three RBI, Ryan Nipper had two hits and three RBI and Weston Mazey had a hit, two RBI and scored three times. In total, nine Mohigans drove in at least one run.

Jefferson 13, University 3 Jefferson 13, University 8 SHENANDOAH JUNCTION—University (9-9) gave up 26 combined runs in a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Jefferson on the road Saturday.

In game one, Mason Chaney had two hits, a home run and three RBI. Mason McDonald hit two doubles.

The Cougars scored 12 runs across the fifth and sixth innings to secure the win in game two. Max Cash had two hits, a home run and two RBI for the Hawks. McDonald hit another double, finishing with three hits and two RBI. Chaney had a hit and two RBI.

SOFTBALL Morgantown 8, Bridgeport 0 MORGANTOWN—The Morgantown softball team picked up a today 8-0 win over visiting Bridgeport at Mylan Park on Saturday.

Kate Larimer surrendered just a single hit and one walk to the Indians' lineup while racking up seven strikeouts in the circle for MHS (9-5).

At the plate, Maddie Wisman hit a triple and drove in three runs while Larimer, Emily Peterson and Jolene Deane each had a pair of hits.

Steubenville (Oh.) 13, University 6 STEUBENVILLE, Oh.—The University softball team (10-5) dropped a game at the Steubenville (Oh.) tournament on Saturday, 13-6 to Big Red.

Maddie Campbell had a double, triple and two RBI for the Hawks. Sophia Lehosit and Josalyn Phillips each had a hit and RBI as well.

Madonna 8, Trinity Christian 6 Madonna 9, Trinity Christian 1 WEIRTON—Trinity Christian (8-7) dropped a doubleheader at Madonna on Saturday, 8-6 and 9-1.

Hannah Dunham hit two doubles in game one and drove in three runs.Peyton Moore had three hits, a double and scored twice.

Morlo Flecker hit a solo home run in game two.

GIRLS' TENNIS Morgantown 5, Parkersburg 2 PARKERSBURG—The Morgantown girls' tennis team lost two tough doubles tiebreakers then reeled off four straight singles victories to defeat No. 2 Parkersburg 5-2 on the road Saturday.

MHS remains unbeaten on the season, improving to 12-0.

Maya Greenlee and Anika Chadha won in top-flight doubles 8-4, but the Big Reds took the next two doubles matches 9-8 each.

In singles, Greelee (8-0), Chadha (8-3), Natalia Cassim (8-2) and Grace Forman (8-5) were all winners.

MHS travels to Buckhannon-Upshur on Tuesday.

BOYS' TENNIS Parkersburg 4, Morgantown 3 Hurricane 7, Morgantown 0 PARKERSBURG—The Morgantown boys' tennis team dropped a pair of matches in Parkersburg on Saturday, 4-3 to Parkersburg and 7-0 to Hurricane.

Against Hurricane, Wyatt Abbitt (9-8) and Solas Chhin-Kreiner (8-4) won in singles. Abbitt and Max Chen won 8-2 in doubles.

MHS will play University at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.