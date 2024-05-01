Prep Roundup: Morgantown boys win Region 1 crown over rival University

Apr. 30—MORGANTOWN — The Morgantown High boys' tennis team won its third straight Region 1 team championship, 4-0, over cross-town rival University at the West View Tennis Center on Tuesday.

The Mohigans defeated Wheeling Park 7-0 in Monday's semifinal round before claiming the championship over the Hawks on Tuesday.

"We are fortunate to have the gift of depth and excellent offseason training in Morgantown, " MHS coach Sam Hall said via email. "With a 26-person team, we can dig deep and fight on with the confidence of the strength that we have behind our lineup. We had a great season competing against our friends in Region 1 and are excited to once again head south to Charleson."

MHS won all three doubles matches on Tuesday and Larry Du's 8-1 win over Trace McLarin in No. 3 singles clinched the 4-0 win for the Mohigans.

Victorious doubles pairings were Wyatt Abbit and Max Chen (8-2), Steven Tian and Solas Shhin-Kreiner (8-2) and Max Warner and Ronan Rogers.

BOYS LACROSSE Morgantown 12, Wheeling Park 3 MORGANTOWN—The Morgantown boy's lacrosse team improved to 13-2 on the season with a 12-3 win over Wheeling Park on Tuesday.

Wyatt Kozel scored four goals for MHS and had three assists. Ayden Shepard scored three goals and tallied two assists. Luke Quigley also had three goals. Dylan Shinkovich made four saves in net.

Morgantown plays rival University on Friday at 8 p.m.