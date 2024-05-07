PREP ROUNDUP: Monday, May 6, 2024

May 7—Here are the local scores from Monday, May 6.

BASEBALL

NorthWood 2, Wawasee 0

NorthWood (11-8) kept Wawasee (7-10) quiet Monday afternoon in a home NLC contest. Connor Reed batted 2-2 for the Panthers, driving in a run and connecting on two doubles. NorthWood's Ty Stankovich pitched five innings, allowing just one hit while walking four and striking out three.

Concord 1, Northridge 0

Concord (14-6) held off Northridge (9-11) Monday afternoon at home in a 1-0 squeaker. Minutemen starter Braeden Messenger pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out six. Northridge's counterpart Collin Yoder pitched six innings, allowing five hits, one run and striking out five. Concord's John Borowiec drove in the winning run on a double.

Mishawaka 5, Goshen 4

Mishawaka (11-8) survived a late scare at home when the Cavemen walked off Goshen (7-12) Monday afternoon. Mishawaka scored a pair in the seventh to finish the job.

Westview 13, Bethany Christian 0

Westview blanked Bethany Christian Monday afternoon at home in five innings. The Warriors scored six in the first and totaled 12 hits for the game. Maverick Deveau threw four innings, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out eight. Deveau also batted 2-3, driving in a pair as Westview improved to 13-8 and Bethany dropped to 5-11.

SOFTBALL

Northridge 12, Concord 3

Northridge (11-10) stopped a losing skid with a 12-3 home win Monday afternoon over Concord (7-12). The Raiders used a six run inning in the fourth to blow the doors open. Northridge's Rachel Humbarger finished 2-3, scoring three times and driving in a pair on a double and triple. Hambarger also threw a complete game in the win.

Fairfield 8, Central Noble 4

Fairfield (12-10) earned a big road win Monday afternoon with an upset of Central Noble (16-6). A five-run sixth inning aided the Falcons cause. Madison Jones batted 3-4, driving in three runs while Jayslynn Hall batted 2-4, driving in a pair, hitting a home run and scoring twice as well.

Mishawaka 16, Goshen 1

Goshen (3-16) fell at the hands of Mishawaka Monday afternoon. Julie Branham drove in the RedHawks lone run of the game.

Wawasee 9, NorthWood 8

Wawasee (11-8) struck some revenge with a four-run seventh inning to walk-off NorthWood (9-8) at home Monday afternoon. After the Panthers took an 8-5 lead entering the seventh, Wawasee strung together four runs to steal the win at home. Ava Couture, Haylee Allen and Heatherlynn Holder all totaled two hits respectively.

Lakeland 6, Westview 5

Westview (5-8) dropped a road contest at Lakeland Monday afternoon when the Lakers scored a pair in the seventh to walk away with the win. Both teams connected on 10 hits and committed three errors. Myra Miller batted 3-4 as Kyiah Michels and Ella Williams also picked up a pair of hits for Westview.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bremen 3, Bethany Christian 2

Bremen bested Bethany Christian in Goshen Monday evening. Both Bruins' doubles partners earned wins in the team's loss.

Warsaw 5, Goshen 0

Goshen ended it's NLC regular season contests with a home loss to Warsaw. The RedHawks move to 8-9 overall and finish the conference at 3-4. The NLC Championship Tournament begins Wednesday.

Fairfield 4, Angola 1

Fairfield locked up the undefeated NECC title with a 4-1 win against Angola Monday afternoon. The Falcons captured wins in No. 1 singles (Addie Mast), No. 2 singles (Taylor Shreck), No. 3 singles (Allie Stahly) and No. 2 doubles.

Northridge 5, Mishawaka 0

Northridge swept Mishawaka Monday afternoon. The Raiders moved to 9-5 on the season and 5-1 in the NLC.

Concord 5, Elkhart 0

Concord swept Elkhart Monday afternoon in a rainout makeup. Concord is now 8-7 this season.

BOYS GOLF

Wawasee 167, Bethany Christian 189

Wawasee's Mason Shoemaker carded a score of 40 to win medalist honors in the two-team duel at Maxwelton Monday night. Top scorer for the Bruins was Noah Shrock with a 44.

Fairfield 160, Central Noble 177, Prairie Heights 192

Fairfield picked up a pair of conference wins at Cobblestone GC Monday afternoon. Brayden Miller won medalist honors, shooting three-below par 33.