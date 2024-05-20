Prep roundup for Monday, May 20

May 20—Reigning state runner-up Westfield shot a superb 286 to win the 21-team Rock Hollow Invitational on Saturday.

Center Grove was second at 300, Carmel third at 308, Tipton fourth with 318, Western eighth (333), Northwestern ninth (333), Peru 11th (338), Kokomo and Cass 13th (356) with the same fifth-players' scores, Eastern 15th (367), and Maconaquah 19th (413).

Westfield's Jake Cesare shot an exceptional 66 to win medalist by three strokes.

Tipton's Gavin Hare shot 70 to tie for third place. Also for the Blue Devils, Preston Lancaster shot 78, Calvin Condict shot 84 and Ethan Courtney shot 86.

Western was led by Brody Fisher's 81. Callen Szerdy and Ethan Fisher shot 82s, Brody Hobson 88, and the Panthers edged Northwestern on Landen Gibbs-Whalen's fifth score of 90.

Hudson Whaley shot 72 to lead Northwestern and take a tie for fifth individually. Lucas Miller shot 82, Sammy Shotwell 87, and Logan Duncan 92.

Mason Campen led Peru with an 82 and Maddox Bretzman shot 83.

Mitchell McClelland led Kokomo with an 81, Canaan Horner shot 88, Damian Kunz 93 and Ashtyn Goff 94.

Rylan Stoller led Cass at 85, followed by Michael Myers (86), Garrett Helvie (92) and Brody Hillis 93.

Sam Torivo led Eastern with a 90, followed by Bryce Barker and Gabe Gomez, both with 91, and Cohen Johnson at 95.

Camron Metcalf led Maconaquah with a 90.

BASEBALL

WESTERN WINS 2

Class 3A No. 7-ranked Western hosted Class 2A No. 2 Hagerstown and Class 2A No. 7 Cascade and came away with a victory over each to reach the 20-win mark for the fourth straight season.

First, Western beat Hagerstown 11-1 in five innings. Jaxson Trueblood pitched all five innings, allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked two.

Brady Comer, Levi Shoemaker and Kyler Norman drove in two runs apiece and Brayden DeWeese, Cal Berryman and Liam Paden drove in a run apiece. Ryan Rodman had a triple and a single and Comer had two singles.

Next, Western rallied to beat Cascade 11-10 in 11 innings with Jason Dickison's walk-off single ending it. The Panthers scored five runs in the seventh to force extra innings.

A.J. Helmberger pitched four scoreless innings of relief for the win. The Panthers had 17 hits. Rodman had a triple, two singles and three RBI, Shoemaker had a double, two singles and two RBI, Comer had three singles and Gavin Denton and Peyton Kauble had two singles each.

Western (20-4) hosts Madison-Grant today to close the regular season.

NW SPLITS GAMES

Northwestern went 1-1 in a three-team gathering at Twin Lakes.

Northwestern beat Rochester 9-6. Eastin Whaley pitched six innings for the win, allowing six hits and five runs (two earned). Whaley also starred at the plate as he went 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBI. Hayden Cook was 2 for 3 with two doubles, Jonathan Keeney was 2 for 4 with a double and Lincoln Cardwell was 1 for 4 with a double.

Class 3A No. 10-ranked Twin Lakes beat Northwestern 14-4. Whaley had another big game, going 4 for 4, Cook had a double, Cardwell was 2 for 3 and Cam Davis was 2 for 4.

"Offensively, we're playing really well, especially Eastin Whaley going 7 for 7 on the day and is now hitting .529 on the year," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "Defensively, even the games we're winning, we have to clean up. We're giving up too many extra bases."

Northwestern (15-8) plays Rossville today to close the regular season. The Tigers face Twin Lakes on Thursday in the Northwestern Sectional's semifinal round.

HARRISON 1, KOKOMO 0, 8 INN.

Harrison scored a run in the bottom of the eighth for a walk-off victory in Kokomo's regular-season finale.

Kokomo pitcher Dalton Dixon had a strong game, throwing 5.2 innings with just four hits, two walks, no earned runs and five strikeouts. The Kats (13-12, 4-5 NCC) were limited to just three hits — by Brighton Harris, Jude Rives and Chad Washburn. Harris and Washburn had steals.

The Kats' next game is against Logansport at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional.