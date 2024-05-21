PREP ROUNDUP: Monday, May 20, 2024

May 20—Here are the local scores from Monday, May 20.

BASEBALL

Fairfield 11, Bethany Christian 0

Fairfield took care of Bethany Christian on the road with pitcher Hunter Kauffman throwing a five-inning complete game no-hitter, striking out nine. Michael Slabaugh batted 2-4 with a home run and four driven in. Fairfield moves to 19-8, Bethany drops to 6-15.

Rochester 7, Concord 1

Concord lost a road game to the Zebras of Rochester. The Minutemen outhit the Zebras 8-7 but could only score one. Concord drops to 17-10.

SOFTBALL

Northridge Sectional 4: Penn 14, Concord 1

Concord's season came to an end Monday afternoon with a five-inning loss to Penn. The Kingsmen scored two in the first and piled on to advance to Tuesday's semifinal against hosts Northridge. Concord closes the season at 8-18.

The second contest in Middlebury between Elkhart and Warsaw was postponed due to incoming storms. The winner of that game will face Goshen in the semifinal round.

Fairfield Sectional 21: Fairfield 1, West Noble 0 (ppd. 2nd inning)

After East Noble beat Lakeland 4-0 in the sectional opener, Fairfield's game against West Noble was postponed due to severe weather in the area.

The new sectional for the area includes the continuation of Fairfield's quarterfinal game as well as Wawasee's semifinal matchup against Lakeland. Wednesday will find the Fairfield-West Noble winner face NorthWood.

Central Noble Sectional 35: Churubusco 10, Westview 0

Westview's season ended Monday with a 10-0 loss to Churubusco. The Eagles advance to play Prairie Heights in Tuesday's semifinal matchup. Westview closes the season 8-13.

BOYS GOLF

Westview 182, Elkhart 188

Westview earned a win at Heron Creek over Elkhart. The Warriors improve to 9-4.