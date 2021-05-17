Prep roundup for Monday, May 17

May 17—Northwestern's softball team manufactured a run in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday and got a walk-off victory in a battle of ranked squads.

Northwestern pitcher Jaylyn Harrison started the winning rally with a base hit, worked her way to third base then came in to score on Ady Altman's ground ball to shortstop to give Class 3A No. 5 Tigers a 2-1 victory over Class 2A No. 4 Eastern.

"They were very excited. They knew it was a big game," Northwestern coach Chris Walker said of the walk-off. He said with Eastern's Macy Coan pitching, the Tigers knew "that it would be tough to get hits."

Coan started the scoring herself with a solo home run in the top of the second inning to stake the Comets (21-5) to an early lead. Northwestern (19-4) tied the game in the bottom of the third on Ellie Boyer's RBI single to score Bailey Henry. Henry doubled.

Harrison got the win in the circle, throwing all seven innings with six hits, no walks, an earned run and two strikeouts.

"Jaylyn pitched really well," Walker said. "I thought we hit fairly well with Macy pitching, we just couldn't find any gaps and they just stuck with it."

Walker hopes the late-season contest against another ranked squad pays off.

"That's how we try to have the schedule at the end of the year where it's tough games, good pitching to prepare yourself for the sectionals where you know you're going to see everybody's No. 1 in the sectionals," he said.

Coan took the loss for Eastern, limiting Northwestern to two runs on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts. She led the Comet offense with a 3-for-3 day at the plate.

"Give credit to coach Walker and NW as they are a good program and having a great season," Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. "I thought Macy did a nice job against a really good hitting team and we played well enough defensively to win the game. The key for us was not doing the little things offensively to push those runs across."

Story continues

KOKOMO WINS 2

Kokomo won two games in the consolation bracket of the North Central Conference tournament to take fifth place in the tourney. Kokomo hosted the games.

First, Kokomo topped Anderson 11-4. Kennedy Huckeby went 4 for 5 with a grand slam, a double and seven runs batted in. Brooke Hughes and Malori Nichols were each 2 for 4 with doubles, Kami Shoemaker was 2 for 5, and Carly Patterson doubled.

Patterson got the win in relief. She entered in the fourth and threw the final four innings with four hits, two runs, no walks and three strikeouts. Bayli Reed started and threw three innings with five hits, two runs, no walks and five strikeouts.

"Kennedy had a really nice day," Kokomo coach Mike Susong said.

Kokomo then topped Richmond 16-6 in five innings in the fifth-place game. Hughes was 3 for 4 with a homer and a double. Jannessa Reece was 3 for 3 with a double. Huckeby was 3 for 4 with a double. Gwen Hand was 2 for 4 with a homer, double, and team-high four RBIs. And Kami Shoemaker was 2 for 4.

Hand was the winning pitcher, starting and throwing three innings with three hits, two walks, no earned runs and three strikeouts. Taylor Reed threw the last two innings with four hits, a walk an earned run and three strikeouts.

"I really thought we came out swinging the bat all day," Susong said. "The girls did a nice job of really getting the lead early and we talked about, between games, not letting teams stick around, that that can hurt you. I think they did a good job of extending the lead in that second game."

Kokomo visits Class 4A No. 1 New Palestine today.

CP 3, TAYLOR 0

Clinton Prairie pitcher Maddie Cornell limited Taylor to just two hits — both by Olivia Uncapher, who went 2 for 3 for the Titans (5-14, 4-4 Hoosier Heartland Conference). Madelyn Uncapher pitched well in defeat for Taylor, throwing all six innings with six hits, no walks, two earned runs and three strikeouts.

DELPHI 14, CASS 6

Paxtyn Hicks went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs to lead Cass.

Also for the Kings, Rylee Holt was 3 for 4 and Madison Dormer, Kyndal Silcox, Kelsey Roller and Leah Willison had two hits apiece. Elly Logan drove in two runs and Willison drove in one run.

Hicks took the loss.

BASEBALL

KOKOMO WINS 2

Kokomo prevailed in a pair of extra-inning games in North Central Conference tourney consolation games at Anderson.

First, Kokomo beat Richmond 8-7 in nine innings. John Curl went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBI and two runs to lead the Kats. Jaden Armfield had two hits and two RBI, Chad Washburn also drove in two runs and Caydan Belt was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Mason Keller, the fourth of four Kokomo pitchers, earned the win. He pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and no runs. He struck out two and walked one.

Next, Kokomo played Anderson in the fifth-place game and the Kats beat the Indians 7-5 in eight innings. Cooper Hansen went 2 for 4, scored three runs and drove in a run. Jackson Siefert-Barnes was 2 for 5 with two RBI and Belt also drove in two runs. Hansen, Siefert-Barnes, Preston Sanford and Dashaun Coleman each had a double.

Dameion Deis pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the win. He allowed two hits and no runs, struck out five and walked two. Deis also pitched in the first game. For the day, he provided 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Kokomo (7-16) is 5-3 over its last eight games.

PERU WINS MC TITLE

Class 3A No. 7 Peru beat Maconaquah 17-1 in the opening round of the Miami County tournament, then beat Oak Hill 6-4 in for the championship.

Leif Astrup was the winning pitcher in the opener, giving up just four hits, a walk, and an earned run while striking out eight. On offense, Kade Townsend had a double, single and three RBI. Jackson Rogers had two singles and four RBI. Jacob Loftus had two hits and two steals. Matthew Roettger doubled and scored three times.

Townsend then took the mound in the championship game and got the win for Peru (15-5) with six hits, four walks, four runs (two earned) and 13 strikeouts. Astrup sparked the Bengal offense, going 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Nick Loftus had a hit and knocked in two runs.

Jacob Loftus, Townsend and Astrup were named to the all-tourney team.

Maconaquah (5-16) beat North Miami 19-3 in the third-place game. Kaleb Shelton was 3 for 3 for the Braves and also walked three times. Brandon Smitley threw five innings for the win with two hits, a walk, two runs (one earned) and two strikeouts.

GIRLS TENNIS

KOKOMO GOES 1-1

Kokomo split a pair of matches in Culver Academy's invitational. The Wildkats beat Valparaiso 4-1, then dropped a 4-1 decision to Culver Academy.

No. 2 singles player Ellen Callane had a 2-0 day. No. 1 singles player Olivia Hemmerich, No. 3 singles player Olivia Persons and the No. 2 doubles team of Leah Schliesmann and Ava Cothern had 1-1 days.

Kokomo finished the regular season 8-7.

EASTERN GOES 1-1

Eastern played in Lapel's invitational and the Comets came away with a split of two matches. Jay County beat Eastern 3-2. The Comets then beat New Castle 5-0.

No. 1 singles player Addison Ream and the No. 1 doubles team of Loralei Evans and Kate Salkie had 2-0 days for the Comets.

MAC 3, CASS 2

Four of the five matches went three sets as the Braves edged the Kings by getting a straight-set victory at No. 3 singles and winning two tight doubles points.

Mac No. 3 singles player Molly Tenny won 6-0, 6-1. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Anna Borden and Avery Miller won 1-6, 6-4, 6-1, and the No. 2 team of Anne Isenberg and Rachel Eby won 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Cass' No. 1 singles player Kate Gremelspacher won 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, and No. 2 player Erika Baber won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.