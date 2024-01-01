Prep roundup for Monday, Jan. 1

Jan. 1—Led by three weight class champions from Western, a total of seven Tribune-area wrestlers took championships in the Western Girls Wrestling Regional on Saturday.

Western's Rebekah McGuire was the champion at 105 pounds, Regan McGuire was the champ at 115 and Chloe Linn won the 190-pound class. Additionally, Genesis Johnson (115 pounds) was second, Shaylee Walker (120) was third, and Rylie Crumley (110) and Kylie Miller (155) each took fourth.

The top four wrestlers at each weight advance to Friday's Rochester Semistate.

Rochester took the team title with a score of 139. Western was second with 111 points. Kokomo was fifth with 62, Tri-Central sixth with 60, Eastern seventh with 46, Peru ninth with 33, Maconaquah 13th with 18, and Taylor 16th with three.

Kokomo's Makyila Rubush won the 125-pound class and Brielle Humphries was the champ at 235. Layla Brehm (110) was second and Aubreanna Fitts (235) was third.

Tri-Central's Makayela Philapy was the champ at 135. Abbie Cardwell (190) was second. And Danya Wiseman (135) and Samara Clowers-Miers (155) each took third.

Eastern's Eva Smith took first at 100. Kennedy Stone (140) was third and Paige Kochenderfer (115) was fourth.

Maconaquah's Gracie Cook (145) and Maya Wagner (235) each took second.

Peru's Ashlyn Brown (105) was third. Victoria Atkinson (170) was fourth.

GIRLS HOOPS

NW WINS TOURNEY

Northwestern won the four-team Logansport Tournament, beating Argos 54-49 in the opening round, then beating Wheeler 42-34 in the championship.

In the semifinal against Argos, Anna Bishir led the Tigers with 15 points, Berkley Wray scored 14, Makenna Adams eight and Lexi Hale seven.

Bishir scored 16 points in the title game against Wheeler, Hale nine and Wray six.

Bishir was named the tournament MVP. Hale and Wray were named to the all-tourney team. The Tigers improved to 5-11.