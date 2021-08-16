Prep roundup for Monday, Aug. 16

Aug. 16—Westfield ran away with the team title and Western had the top showing by a local team in the Panthers' 15-team girls golf invitational Saturday at Chippendale G.C.

The No. 1-ranked Shamrocks had four players shoot between 72 and 79 for a sizzling team score of 301. No. 10 Penn edged No. 15 Western by five shots (343-348) for second place. No. 9 Noblesville (369) was fourth and Plymouth (372) rounded out the top five.

The rest of the standings showed Fishers (376) in sixth, Logansport (379) in seventh, Northwestern (379) in eighth, Peru (385) in ninth, Rochester (404) in 10th, Lafayette Jeff (409) in 11th, Tipton (424) in 12th, Twin Lakes (433) in 13th, Kokomo (441) in 14th and Eastern (445) in 15th.

Individually, Westfield's Sophie McGinnis was medalist with a 1-under 72. Penn's Delaney Wade was one shot back in second place, the Shamrocks' Sam Brown was third with a 74 and Western's Elizabeth Mercer and the Shamrocks' Addi Kooi tied for fourth with 76s.

Tipton's Lucy Quigley tied for sixth place with a 78.

In addition to Mercer's 76, Western also counted Kylee Duncan's 87, Chloe Barker's 92 and Ava Williamson's 93.

Audrey Koetter led Northwestern with an 80. Jocelyn Smith (95), Maranda Padfield (96) and Audrey Leicht (108) followed for the Tigers.

Peru's top four were Clair Pryor (91), Libby Rogers (94), Elaina Sybrain (97) and Kara Baker (103).

Lacie Logan backed Quigley for Tipton with an 89. For Kokomo, Lizzy Lytle led the way with an 88 and Layla Andrysiak followed with a 102. For Eastern, Alexa Maurer (106) and Rebekah Guthrie (107) led the way.

BOYS SOCCER

KOKOMO 6, WESTERN 3

Kokomo forward Diego Giner-Jiminez scored two goals and dished three assists, Kieran Morrison scored a pair of goals, Ben Herrera had a goal and an assist and Eduardo Capetillo scored as the Wildkats won their season opener at Western. Joey McConnell had 14 saves for the Kats.

Kokomo went up 3-0 early, Western rallied for two goals late in the first half to tighten the game, and Kokomo pulled away after halftime.

Story continues

"Eduardo scored our third goal. He was playing a central midfield position and I moved him to left back [in the second half] to try and settle things down a little for us and that worked pretty well," Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. "We're going to continue to work on being more stout defensively because we kind of gave away some things to them.

"[I saw] a lot of good things, especially offensively, and some things to build on defensively."

Lucas Pitzer scored two goals for Western (0-1) and Brandon Cochran had one. Seth Baker had two assists. In goal, Wyatt Sanders had seven saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

WESTERN 5, KOKOMO 1

Lucy Weigt scored four goals to lead the Panthers to the season-opening win.

Shelby Conaway scored Western's other goal. Maddy Parr dished two assists and Maisy Harlow and Audrey Rassel had an assist apiece.

Western led 4-1 at halftime.

"I thought that the game was a good representation of what we have been working on in practice over the first couple of weeks leading into the season," Western coach Sam Parr said. "We had a lot of good possession and our passing was very good, especially in the midfield feeding balls to the wings and forwards which allowed us to get so many shots."

The Panthers will test themselves this week with games against Lafayette Jeff, Harrison and Logansport.

VOLLEYBALL

LAF. JEFF 3, WESTERN 0

The visiting Bronchos swept the Panthers by winning three tight sets (25-23, 25-22, 25-22) in both teams' season opener.

Kayleigh Turner served 17 points and dished 10 assists to lead the Panthers. Kylie York had 18 points,Linsay Guge had 12 digs and Lacy Rathbun floored six kills.

"It was a great opportunity to see where we are at to start the season," Western coach Jessica Oliver said. "The girls are learning and getting better every day."

PIONEER 3, CASS 0

The Class A No. 1 Panthers swept the Kings 25-17, 25-16, 25-12 in Royal Center.

Haley Miller floored six kills for Cass and Cana Jones and Kendal Johnson added three apiece. Jones collected 13 digs, Ashlee Lindley had seven and Maci Garland added five.

Mackenzie Rogers, a transfer from Northwestern, dished 17 assists to go with four kills and four aces for Pioneer.