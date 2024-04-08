Prep roundup for Monday, April 8

Apr. 8—Northwestern's baseball team took the title in the Howard County Invitational on Saturday.

After an opening-round win on Friday, Northwestern played in the winners' bracket on Saturday at Eastern. The Tigers beat Bluffton 11-5 in the semifinal round, then beat Peru 5-2 in the championship.

"It felt like postseason play already, with some nerves and excitement and just some really good baseball," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "To be able to come away with the win gives our guys a lot of confidence and shows what we're capable of moving forward in the season."

Ward said the Tigers played well in all phases of the game highlighted by consistent pitching and timely hitting.

"And I thought our defense was most improved," he added. "We were a little shaky on defense starting out, but there in the championship game, we had zero errors."

In the championship game, Peru led 2-0 after scoring a single run in the top of the fourth, but Northwestern answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control. With two outs, Eastin Whaley had an RBI single and Chase DeWitt followed with a three-run home run.

"Peru's starting pitcher had a good changeup and we were having a lot of weak contact early in counts so his pitch count was low. We were able to make an adjustment, kind of work the count a little bit, and hunt fastballs a little better," Ward said. "Chase was able to execute, able to lay off some off-speed stuff and get a fastball in a leverage count, and he gave it a good ride."

Hayden Cook earned the win after pitching the final four innings. He allowed two hits and one run, struck out five and walked two. Cole VanNatter pitched the first three innings and allowed three hits and one run.

In the semifinal game, Northwestern led Bluffton 2-1 after the first inning and 6-2 after the third inning. The Tigers tacked on five runs in the fourth to break it open.

Whaley had a big game. He earned the win after starting and pitching four innings. He allowed three hits and two runs (one earned), struck out six and walked four. He helped his own cause by driving in three runs. Kade Dill and Kolten Berry pitched in relief.

Hayden Cook led the Tigers' eight-hit attack by going 2 for 3 with two doubles.

The Tigers' Cam Davis was named the tournament's MVP and he was joined on the all-tourney team by teammates Whaley, Cook, DeWitt, Karson Griggs and Maddox Hunley.

WESTERN WINS 2

Western went 2-0 in games in the Prep Indiana Baseball Series at Championship Park.

First, Western beat Wapahani 13-2. The Panthers trailed 1-0 after allowing an unearned run in the first inning. They drew even in the fourth inning, went ahead by scoring four runs in the fifth inning and broke it open with five runs in the sixth.

Jaxson Trueblood started and pitched five sharp innings for the win. He allowed just one hit, struck out six and walked one. Ashton Castillo and Gavin White followed with one inning of relief apiece.

"Trueblood was excellent by attacking hitters with strikes," Western coach Ryan Berryman said.

The Panthers had six different players with multiple hits. Ryan Rodman went 4 for 5 with a double and five runs batted in, Peyton DeWeese was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI, Levi Shoemaker was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBI, Gavin Denton was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI and Jason Dickison and Kyler Norman had two singles apiece.

"We got off to a rough start making two outs on the base paths. We were able to tie it 1-1 in the fourth before opening it up. Rodman was locked in and helped us to extend our lead," Ryan Berryman said.

Later in the day, Western beat Plymouth 10-6. Rodman had another big day at the plate, going 3 for 4. Cal Berryman was 2 for 4 with three RBI, Miles Rudy drove in two runs and Dickison also drove in a run.

"This was the third game we trailed 1-0 and were able to respond," Ryan Berryman said. "Rodman scored on a wild pitch, Miles Rudy drew a bases-loaded walk, then Cal Berryman had a big two-RBI single to make it 4-1 after one inning."

The Panthers used eight different pitchers with White earning the win.

"We got 20 guys into the games on Saturday and we feel like our depth can perform at a high level," Ryan Berryman said. "We are young, we need to slow the game down and compete more. We showed some progress with the amount of playing time that went around. Moving forward, guys need to seize their opportunities."

SOFTBALL

EASTERN 9, M-G 5

Madison-Grant went up 4-0 after two innings but the Comets scored two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to overcome the deficit and beat a sectional rival.

Mack Causey led Eastern (1-2), going 4 for 4. Maggie Johnson was 3 for 3. Marly Coan, Kendall Wilson and Kenzie DeGraaff each had two hits. DeGraaff drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher. She entered in relief and gave up three hits and an unearned run while striking out three and walking two over 4.2 innings.

"Defensively, the team had played incredibly well," Eastern coach Carly Shively said. "Elle Winger got towo of the last three outs of the game, making big catches for the team."

BOYS GOLF

ROCHESTER INVITE

Cass shot 341 to take fifth in the Rochester Invitational and Northwestern shot 347 to finish seventh.

Garrett Helvie led Cass with an 80. Rylan Stoller shot 82, Michael Myers 85 and Brody Hillis 94.

Hudson Whaley led Northwestern with a score of 81, followed by Logan Duncan at 84, and Sammy Shotwell and Brayden Applegate, both at 91.

GIRLS TENNIS

EASTERN 3, LAF. JEFF 2

The Comets swept the doubles, then No. 2 singles player Claire Wavra clinched the match. Julia Salkie and Reagan Princell won the No. 1 match 6-3, 6-1. Morgan Kaiser and Emma Budde won the No. 2 match 6-0, 6-4. Wavra won her match 6-4, 6-4 to give the Comets the team victory.

"This was a great way to start off our season with a nice, close win," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "You could tell we had some nervous players in the early stages of these matches, but really fought through those nerves well. We think no matter who is at the doubles positions that could be a strength this season for us, and a great way to gut out a win to clinch the match by Wavra at 2 singles."