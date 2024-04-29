Prep roundup for Monday, April 29

Apr. 29—Northwestern senior Hannah Moore won the girls 3,200-meter run to highlight the local showing in the 100th Kokomo Relays on Saturday at Walter Cross Field.

Carmel won the girls team title with a score of 144. Center Grove (88) was second with Noblesville (76), Mt. Vernon (73), Greenfield-Central (63), Northwestern (42), Kokomo (35) and Warsaw (14) rounding out the standings.

Moore won the 3,200 in a time of 11:45.34 in less-than-ideal conditions as runners had to contend with strong winds. Teammate Courtney Adams took sixth in 12:24.40.

Northwestern also had a pair of second-place finishes. Ayla Jackson, Meredith Kelly, Adams and Moore teamed for second in the 3,000 distance medley relay (9:42.18) and Lexi Hale was runner-up in high jump (5 feet, 2 inches).

Also for the Tigers, Gabbi Hopkins was fourth in shot put (33-10.5).

Kokomo's best showings came in the 400 shuttle hurdle relay and the 4x100 relay. Jhazlyn McKay, Tia Williams, Mia Castillo and Aranaea Fivecoate took third in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:14.35 and McKay, Abrashia Moore, Castillo and Ma'kaela Young-Drake took third in the 4x100 in :50.32.

In the 100 dash, Young-Drake was fourth in :13.34 and Moore was fifth in :13.43. Williams was fourth in the long jump (16-0) and McKay was sixth in the 100 hurdles (:17.74).

Noblesville thrower Hannah Alexander won the girls Walter Cross Award, presented by the Kokomo Tribune to the meet's outstanding female. Alexander swept the shot put and discus, and set meet records in both. She had a put of 46-1 in shot and a heave of 147-3 in discus.

Center Grove won the boys team title with a score of 137.5. Mt. Vernon was second with 89.5 and was followed by Greenfield-Central (82), Crown Point (81), Noblesville (70.5), Ben Davis (27.5), Kokomo (24.5), Eastern (16.5) and Northwestern (8).

Eastern thrower Andrew Cavazos had fourth-place finishes in shot put (48-6.5) and discus (132-6). Kokomo's Jeremiah Young was fourth in long jump (21-1.75). Also for the Kats, Rondell Greene was fifth in the 100 dash (:11.54) and Jedaiah Beard was fifth in shot put (46-8) and seventh in discus (123-9). Eastern was fifth in the 4x100 relay.

Center Grove's Dallas Johnson won the boys Walter Cross Award, presented by the Kokomo Tribune to the meet's outstanding male. Individually, he won the 110 high hurdles and he contributed to the winning 440 shuttle hurdle relay and 4x100 relay teams.

BOYS TRACK

KINGS WIN CASS CO.

With Jed Frey finishing as a double winner, Lewis Cass outpaced its local rivals to win the Cass County Meet. Cass' winning score was 82.5. Pioneer was second with 71, Logansport third with 57.5 and Caston fourth with 27.

Frey won the 200 dash and teamed with Julian Levine, Luke Sparks and Jaden Figueredo to win the 400 relay. Matthew Wallace won the 110 hurdles and Colton Copeland won the 300 hurdles. The Kings also had seven second-place finishes: Kale Skiles in the 3,200; Ben Jay in the 800; Copeland in the 110 hurdles; Sparks in the long jump; Levine in the high jump; the team of Skiles, L.J. Hillis, Frey and Jay in the 3,200 relay; and the team of Hillis, Frey, Jay and Sparks in the 1,600 relay.

GIRLS TRACK

CASS CO. MEET

Lewis Cass standout Aftin Griffin finished as a quadruple winner to lead the Kings to a third-place finish. Pioneer won with a score of 89, Logansport was second with 76, Cass had 59 and Caston had 19.

Individually, Griffin swept the dashes, winning the 100 in :13.73, the 200 in :27.21, and the 400 in 1:01.42. She also anchored the winning 4x400 relay team. AnnaLeigh Hedrick, Brystalin Gillem, Faith Helvie and Griffin had a time of 4:19.52.

Griffin repeated as the meet's Fred Kinder Star of Stars winner.

Also for the Kings, Mylie Sipe won shot put (29-7) and discus (98-2) and Hedrick was runner-up in the 200 dash (:27.65).

BASEBALL

WESTERN SWEEPS TIPTON

James Paden and Jaxson Trueblood turned in strong pitching performances to lead Class 3A No. 9-ranked Western's sweep of Tipton in a Hoosier Conference East Division doubleheader. With the wins, Western improved to 12-1 overall and 5-0 in the division.

The Panthers beat the Blue Devils 12-0 in five innings in the opener. Paden fired a no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk. He needed just 56 pitches.

"James was very efficient with 70% strikes and throwing three pitches for a strike," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "We talked about the need to right the ship after Thursday's loss [to Twin Lakes] and to hang zeroes in conference play, and James set the tone for the day."

Gavin Denton went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Panthers, Levi Shoemaker was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, Ryan Rodman was 2 for 4, Jason Dickison drove in three runs and Peyton DeWeese drove in two runs.

"We did a nice job moving runners and we had 'team' at-bats with RBI groundouts. Jason Dickison did a great job driving in three runs from the 8-hole with a sac fly and RBI groundouts," Ryan Berryman said.

In the second game, Western scored five runs in the third inning to break open a scoreless game and went on to beat Tipton 10-0 in six innings. Trueblood fired a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk.

"Jaxson continued to be light's out for us this season," Ryan Beryman said, noting Trueblood had 75% strikes.

Rodman continued his hot hitting, going 4 for 4 and driving in three runs. Peyton Kauble and Miles Rudy had two hits apiece and DeWeese and Kyler Norman drove in two runs apiece.

Ryan Berryman noted the bottom of the lineup — Cal Berryman, Kauble, Rudy and Brady Comer — provided a spark by combining for five hits, six runs and seven stolen bases.

KOKOMO-HN SPLIT

Kokomo split a pair of one-run games with visiting Huntington North, winning the opening game 8-7, and losing the second game 10-9.

In the first game, Chad Washburn was 2 for 5 with three RBI for the Wildkats. Cameron Parks was 2 for 4 with a double, Jordyn Gillespie tripled and Eli Roe doubled. Five Kats pitched with Jude Rivers throwing a spotless frame for the win.

In the second game, Kokomo led 9-7 going into the final inning but Huntington scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take the win. Cameron Parks was 2 for 4 for the Kats with a triple. Gillespie homered. Isaac Flamino doubled and had two RBI. Ethan Merrell doubled.

EASTERN 15, MAC 5, 5 INN.

The Braves led 5-1 through three innings, but Eastern took over with 13 runs in the bottom of the fourth.

For Maconaquah, Bennett Isenburg was 2 for 4 with two RBI, Marcell Sims was 2 for 3 with a double, Braxton Birner doubled.

SOFTBALL

KOKOMO 11, NORTH CENTRAL 5

Powered by a 4-for-4 effort from freshman Lanaya Buckner, visiting Kokomo roared past North Central. Kokomo and North Central were tied 3-all through four innings before the Kats took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the fifth, then broke the game open with six runs in the seventh.

Buckner had a homer, two RBI and two runs scored. Emma Lees was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Liliana Lamberson homered and had two RBI. Taylor Reed was 2 for 5. And Jordan Thatcher doubled.

Reed threw all seven innings for the win with four nine hits, four walks, four earned runs and four strikeouts.

BOYS GOLF

HALL OF FAME INVITE

Led by medalist Caden Baker's 3-under 69, No. 5-ranked Homestead posted an impressive score of 298 to win the 21-team tournament at Peru's Rock Hollow G.C. No. 1-ranked Hamilton Southeastern finished runner-up, five shots back.

Tipton (335) was 14th. Gavin Hare and Nolan Swan led the Blue Devils with 81s, Calvin Condict shot an 86 and Preston Lancaster shot an 87.

Peru (410) was 21st. Mason Campen (100) and Maddox Bretzman (101) led the Bengal Tigers.