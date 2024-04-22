Prep roundup for Monday, April 22

Apr. 22—With Comet thrower Andrew Cavazos taking home the boys MVP trophy, Eastern's boys and girls track and field teams had strong showings at the 12-team Eastern Relays on Saturday and Lewis Cass also had a strong outing, winning the boys meet and taking fourth in the girls meet.

Cass scored 79 points to win the boys meet. Eastern and Monrovia tied for second with 69 points each. Pioneer was fourth (59), Peru sixth (49), and Tri-Central 11th (18).

Julian Levine won the high jump for Cass and the team of Kolten Young, Jed Frey, Cadance Wrightsman and Aftin Griffin won the co-ed 4x200 relay.

Kale Skiles, L.J. Hillis, Jayden Ramer and Ben Jay took second in the 3,200 relay. Hillis, Jay, Young and Luke Sparks were second in the 1,600 relay. Skiles, Hillis, Jay and Frey were second in the distance medley. Jaden Figueredo, Sparks, Frey and Julian Levine were third in the 400 relay. Young, Figueredo, Sparks and Frey were third in the sprint medley. And Matthew Wallace, Colton Copeland, Levine and Daniel Guijosa Manzano were fourth in the shuttle hurdle relay.

Skiles was third in the 1,600 and Wallace was third in the 100 hurdles.

"We did not earn a lot of first-place finishes in this meet, but we focused on being in the top three in a lot of events," Cass coach Matthew Benner said. "Pioneer was tough and was able to take most of the first-place finishes in the relays, but most of the time we were able to finish second or third."

Cavazos won the shot put at 48 feet, 2 inches and discus at 142-4.5, while also running a leg of the 4x100 relay.

"The team stepped up across the board," Eastern coach Blake Donson said. "They ran great times and had great marks.

"Andrew has continued to move his marks in both of the throwing events. Earlier this week he hit 49-0 in shot and at the invitational had a 142-4.5 PR in discus."

Also for Eastern, Braylen Word won long jump (19-5.75) and was third in the 100. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Obi Greene, William Kuntz, Phillip Beedham and Levi Ramer took second. Obi Greene was second in the 1,600. Ramer was fourth in long jump. Beedham was third in pole vault followed by Amos Greene in fourth.

Monrovia won the girls side of the meet with a score of 151. Pioneer was second (101), Eastern third (81), Cass fourth (63), Peru sixth (30) and Tri-Central eighth (20).

Eastern's Makenna Brooks won the long jump and was second in the 100. Hannah Morrisett was second in pole vault. Elisabeth Bruno was second in discus and third in shot put. Lily Greene was third in high jump. And Ava Kantz was third in the 1,600.

"The girls competed well," Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. "I am happy with how girls stepped up and competed in events where they were needed for the benefit of the team. We had many points from field events, so congrats to those girls. Overall, we had a good day."

GIRLS TRACK

GUERIN CATHOLIC INVITATIONAL

Western was fourth in the 11-team field with 73 points. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) was the champion with 136 points.

Western sophomore thrower Ellyse Walden continued her record-breaking ways as she won the discus competition with a meet-record throw of 114 feet, 11 inches, bettering the old record by nearly 3 feet. In addition, she won shot put with a lifetime best 38-6.

"Ellyse continues to impress. The weather conditions weren't conducive to great throws in the discus but she made the right one count," Western coach Gary Jewell said.

BOYS TRACK

GUERIN CATHOLIC INVITATIONAL

Western took sixth place in the 10-team field with a score of 67 points. Greenfield-Central won the meet with 148 points.

Western's Camden Raab won the 3,200 run in 10:12.13.

"After running with the pack for the first mile, Camden threw down a fast sixth lap and opened up a 17-second margin on the second-place runner over the next two laps," Jewell said.

BASEBALL

WESTERN 4, LAWRENCE CTL. 3

A.J. Helmberger and Jaxson Trueblood pitched Western to the road win as the Panthers continued their unbeaten start.

Helmberger started and pitched four innings for the win. He allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) with four strikeouts and no walks. Trueblood closed for the save. He pitched the final three innings, holding the Bears to one hit and no runs. He struck out three and walked none.

"Helmberger and Trueblood combined for no walks, which was huge because Lawrence Central has a lot of speed in their lineup," Western coach Ryan Berryman said.

The Panthers (9-0) had eight hits. Peyton DeWeese had a double and a two-run single, Ryan Rodman had two singles and an RBI, Levi Shoemaker had an RBI and Kyler Norman scored two runs.

"Offensively, we got off to a good start with DeWeese's two-RBI single in the first that scored Norman and Rodman, but we struggled to get timely hits the rest of the game. ... Defensively, we made a couple of mistakes early, but closed the game out well," Berryman said.

"I'm proud of our guys' ability to start with a 9-0 record. Winning isn't easy. We've found ways to hit when our pitching has been off. Defense has gotten us out of jams at times. [Saturday], our pitching carried our offense. We've been resilient when we've needed to be, but we have to keep working," he added.

NW 17, MAC 1, 5 INN.

The Tigers (7-3) scored multiple runs in every inning in which they batted to put the game away early.

Maddox Hunley was 3 for 3 with two RBI, Chase DeWitt belted a grand slam and Eastin Whaley slugged a two-run home run.

Also for the Tigers, Landon Begley was 2 for 2, Lincoln Cardwell was 2 for 3 and Hayden Cook had a two-run double. Winning pitcher Cole VanNatter threw three scoreless innings with just one hit. He walked two and struck out three. Begley and Dylan Harrell threw one inning of relief apiece.

"I'm excited for our guys to come back after our Western series where we were really disappointed in ourselves, just not being able to produce runs and get timely hits with guys in scoring position," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "I'm proud of the way we bounced back [Saturday], and getting big hits and RBIs and getting our bats going again."

Damion Torres and Caiden Richards had hits for Maconaquah (2-5).

EASTERN SWEEPS BRV

Eastern (9-3-1) swept Blue River Valley, taking the opener 4-3 and taking the closer 3-1.

In the first game, Eastern got a 3-for-3 day from Ethan Acord, who added an RBI and two steals. Jon Warren was 2 for 3. Starter Perry Kochensparger got the win, throwing six innings with three hits, two walks, three runs (two earned) and nine strikeouts. Corbin Snyder got the save with a spotless seventh that included two strikeouts.

In the closer, Trey Beachy had a strong start for the win. He tossed six innings with five hits, four walks, one earned run and four strikeouts. Corbin Snyder threw another spotless seventh for the save. He struck out two. Colt Snyder had a two-run single in the sixth.

"We capped off a 5-0 week by grinding out a couple of come-from-behind wins," Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. "You have to give our guys a lot of credit. We obviously didn't generate a lot of offense, but when we did it came at the right time.

"I thought we got great starting pitching from junior Perry Kochensparger in game one and freshman Trey Beachy in game two. Our pitching definitely carried us. We have shown improvement over the last two weeks, and our new varsity players are gaining experience and beginning to execute at a higher level."

PIKE SWEEPS KHS

Host Pike swept Kokomo (6-4), winning the opener with a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh, then ending the second game in six innings due to the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Pike edged Kokomo 5-4. Ethan Merrell was 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead the Wildkats. Brighton Harris was 2 for 5, and Isaac Flamino had two RBI. Logan Dockemeyer took the loss, throwing five innings with four hits, two walks, three runs (one earned) and four strikeouts.

Pike won the second game 18-5, putting the game away with 10 runs in the sixth to trigger the mercy rule. Flamino had a double.

TIPTON SWEEPS TAYLOR

Tipton (2-5) swept Taylor (1-10) for its first two wins of the season.

The Blue Devils won the opener 11-3. Vince Hoover was 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBI for the Blue Devils, Nathan Hawkins was 3 for 4, and Kellen Hussong 2 for 4 with two RBI.

The Blue Devils won the closer 12-6. Hussong went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs. Jack Roach also doubled.

TC SPLITS

Tri-Central (2-3) split a pair of games at Daleville. The host Broncos won the opener 9-2. Brody Arnold led TC at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double.

TC won the closer 11-3. Nate Cherry went 2 for 5 to lead the Trojans at the plate. James Gates and Michael English each had two RBI. Blake Hartman threw a complete game for the win with four hits, no walks, three earned runs and two strikeouts.

BOYS GOLF

BOB SPACEY INVITE

Tipton bunched four players within two strokes and shot 313 to win Noblesville's 17-team Bob Spacey Invitational. The event was filled with teams from the northern Indianapolis suburbs. Noblesville's first team was second with 315, the Millers' second team was third (317), Carmel fourth (321), Mount Vernon fifth (321), Pendleton Heights sixth (323), and Fishers seventh (327).

Gavin Hare led the Blue Devils with a 77 at par-71 Fox Prairie. Nolan Swan shot 78, and Calvin Condict and Preston Lancaster each shot 79.

LOGAN INVITE

Lewis Cass posted a score of 328 to edge Logansport by two shots for the title in the 16-team tournament. Western (337) was fifth, Kokomo (380) was 10th, Peru (385) was 11th and Maconaquah (412) was 15th.

Cass' Rylan Stoller was medalist with a 76. Also for the Kings, Michael Myers shot 83, Nolan Hines 84 and Garrett Helvie 85.

For Western, Callen Szerdy shot a team-best 80, Brody Fisher followed with an 84, Ethan Fisher shot 86 and Landen Gibbs-Whalen shot 87.

"Our short game was a dumpster fire, partly due to course management — didn't do a great job of keeping the ball below the hole, which you have to do there — and partly due to not taking advantage of scoring opportunities when we had them," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "We'll keep working, and getting better."

Conklin said the Panthers has a challenging week ahead, with a three-way match vs. Tipton and Northwestern and a dual match against Cass.

"Great opportunity to see where we stand at this point in the season," he said.

SOFTBALL

WESTERN WINS BD CLASSIC

Class 3A No. 11-ranked Western rallied to beat Terre Haute North 11-10 in eight innings to win the Ben Davis Classic's title game and continue its unbeaten start.

Terre Haute North led 4-1 after the first inning and 7-3 after six innings. Western scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull even. Kylie Miller ignited the rally with a double, Chloe Hunt drove her in with a single and Brynley Erb cracked a home run to bring the Panthers within 7-6. After Chloe Linn doubled, Lucy George drove in courtesy runner Allyssa Skinner with a double for the tying run.

In the top of the eighth, the Panthers started with Rylynn Gibbs on second base under international tiebreaker rules. Miller scored her with a single, Hunt drove in Miller with a single and Erb was hit by a pitch. Linn followed with an RBI single and Sierra Stone drove in Erb with a sacrifice fly for an 11-7 lead.

Hunt finished 4 for 4, Linn was 3 for 5 and Erb, Stone and Kamryn Garber were all 2 for 4. After Linn kept the Panthers in the game with 3.2 innings of steady relief, Miller pitched the last four innings for the win.

"Terre Haute North got off to a hot start," Western coach Bart Miller said. "Offensively, we struggled against their pitching the first three innings. The bats started to get a little hotter, then obviously there in the seventh and the eighth, the bats really came alive. We were able to bat through the lineup in the seventh and get through our No. 7 position in the eighth inning."

Earlier in the day, Western beat Bishop Chatard and Ben Davis to finish pool play 3-0 after beating Logansport on Friday.

Western beat Chatard 12-2 in six innings. Kylie Miller went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI, Linn was 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and two RBI, Hunt had a double and two RBI, Garber was 2 for 3, and Erb and George went 2 for 4 each. George drove in two runs and Erb drove in one. Kylie Miller pitched all six innings for the win. She allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two.

Western beat Ben Davis 14-3 in five innings. Erb blasted two homers, drove in six runs and finished 3 for 3. Linn belted a homer and two doubles, drove in two runs and was 3 for 3. Kylie Miller was 1 for 1 with an RBI double, Stone was 2 for 3 with an RBI double and Garber and Rylen Skinner were both 2 for 3. George pitched three innings for the win and Linn pitched the final two innings.

Western is 11-0.

"I was really proud of the girls all weekend," Bart Miller said. "[The final] was our eighth game in six days so it was a long week. You could tell the girls were tired, but they kept at it, and there was no quit in them."

EASTERN 19, MAC 13

Emillia Andrews went 5 for 6 with a home run, two RBI and four runs to help Eastern (6-4) win a wild game in which the teams combined to score in 10 of the 14 half innings.

Host Maconaquah went up 5-1 after two innings and led 8-5 after three, but Eastern tied the game with three runs in the top of the fourth, then scored nine runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good. Mackenzea Causey's homer highlighted Eastern's nine-run fifth. Kenzie DeGraaff was the winning pitcher.

KOKOMO TOURNEY

Kokomo (5-5) dropped both its games in the second day of its tournament.

Bellmont beat Kokomo 8-2 in the semifinal round. The Braves went up 4-0 after an inning. Amirah Marciniak, Taylor Reed, Nayah Buckner and Ava Federspill had hits for the Kats. In a back-and-forth consolation game that had ties at 3-3 and 8-8, Caston outlasted the Kats to win 10-9.

Class 4A No. 7 South Bend St. Joseph beat Bellmont 10-0 for the championship.