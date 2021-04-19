Prep roundup for Monday, April 19

Apr. 19—Western's boys track and field took first place Saturday in Hamilton Heights' annual Big Orange invitational with a score of 134, followed by Eastern at 114.5 and Northwestern at 81 for a Howard County sweep of the top three spots. Lebanon was fourth (80), Tipton fifth (60.5), Hamilton Heights sixth (57.5), Maconaquah seventh (43), Western Boone eighth (26.5) and Cass ninth (23).

Western scored in 15 events and won three of them. Drew Caldwell won the 800-meter run in 2:09.27, Joseph Packard won the 3,200 run in 10:19.02, and Pete Bradshaw, Caldwell, Cade Shock and Brayden Curnutt teamed to win the 4x800 relay in 8:38.63.

"The key to the day was we scored well consistently across nearly all disciplines. We had 14 top-three finishes on the day. The only event we didn't score in was the high jump and we didn't have anyone entered in it," coach Gary Jewell said.

"The team race seemed close about halfway through the meet. But then we had a succession of six races where we had five top-two finishes and one third place with the highlight being a 1-2 finish between Joseph Packard and Brayden Curnutt in the 3,200-meter run."

Jewell praised several athletes. One of those was Caldwell, who had a good all-around day.

"Drew won the 800-meter run and was a member of the winning 4x800 relay. He was also on our runner-up 4x400 and placed third overall in the pole vault with a personal best 11 feet 6 inches," Jewell said.

Jewell also noted Taylor Rathbun, who was runner-up in both hurdles races.

Eastern's Jayden Eagle was the meet's high point winner. He won the long jump (19 feet, 8.5 inches), ran a leg on the winning 4x100 team, and was second to teammate Makhai Reed in the 100 and 200, both times finishing just one one-hundredth of a second off the pace.

Reed won the 100 in :11.64 and the 200 in :23.77.Jacob Morrow, Zane Downing, Callum Brand and Eagle won the 4x100 in :45.92. A.J. Wiles won shot put (51-5). Additionally, the Comets got second-place efforts from Caleb Vogl in the 800 (2:10.35) and Brand in the high jump (5-10).

"Jayden Eagle, he's only a freshman, he's got a lot of room to grow," Eastern coach Kyle Hannah said. "Coming out of the first couple meets at the varsity level, he got beat a couple times and I think it humbled him a little bit. He really works to get where he's at.

"It really helps that he and Makhai are in the same events. They really push each other. Makhai's been a kind of mentor in a way. Jayden's been taking all he can from Makhai."

Northwestern's A'Marion Conyers won the high jump, clearing 5-10, and was part of the winning 4x400 relay team with Max Garro, Hunter Mohr and Caden Gaier (4:43.31). Ethan Hayes was second in the discus (134-11).

"Going into the meet we told the boys that Eastern, Western and Lebanon were going to be the teams we had to look after and all three showed up," NW coach Alex Pier said. "We told the boys to go out and run the best meet they could and they did. We had PRs all over the field, boys scoring points in events they weren't seeded to score points in. We had a really good day."

Braxton Armstrong had the top result for Cass, taking third in the 800.

MARION RELAYS

Kokomo's squad took sixth with a score of 46 points. Crown Point was the meet champ with 114.

Kokomo's Cameron Harris place second and Isaac Elkin third in pole vault. Bryan Stoltzfus was third in the 1,600.

"Overall the boys did a nice job competing against good competition and we saw improvement in several areas from our first meet," Wildkat coach Jordan Ousley said.

MARION RELAYS

Kokomo scored 36 points to take fifth in the nine-team relays. Huntington North scored 127 to win the meet.

Julynne Spidell won the 1,600 and was fourth in the 3,200. Omaria Daniels was fourth in the 100 hurdles. The Kat team of Jaylee Copeland, Brita Beerna, Jillian Braswell and Spidell took fourth in the distance medley relay.

Kokomo coach John Malone praised his athletes for their effort and hard work.

"We continue to have selfless runners who do three to four events to help their team," he said. "The ladies are beginning to see improvement and are very excited to get back on the track. For only our second meet of the year we were competitive in some areas but we still have far to go to get to where we want to be."

GIRLS TRACK

BIG ORANGE

Lebanon won Hamilton Heights' invitational with a score of 125.33. The host Huskies took second with 101.53 and the rest of the standings showed Western (92.5), Northwestern (84.5), Cass (74.83), Western Boone (59), Maconaquah (37), Eastern (36.33) and Tipton (13).

Northwestern's Joan Easter accumulated the meet's most points in individual events. Easter won the long jump with a meet recod jump of 17-6 1/2. She had a jump-off in high jump, ending in second place at 5-2. She also was second in both the 100 and 200 dashes.

Also for the Tigers, Hannah Moore won the 1,600 run (5:25.08), won the 800 run (2:30.99) and finished second in the 3,200 run (12:08.09) and Catie Smith took second in pole vault (9-6) after a jump-off.

"For a team that's competing with only 14 girls, we are doing an outstanding job," Northwestern coach Amanda Hueston said. "All our ladies are putting forth their best effort, even on events they wouldn't normally be doing. ... The individual leaders are more than amazing but everyone must run their heart out to [score points] and accumulate enough points to have a close fourth-place finish at an invitational."

Maconaquah was led by third-place finishes from Makaylah Castelow (discus) and Taylor Roesler (pole vault).

For Eastern, Ella Kantz was third in the 1,600 (5:52) and third in the 3,200 (12:52). Olivia Foland (pole vault) and Cecelia Roswog (discus) scored fourth-place finishes.

CO-ED TRACK

OAK HILL RELAYS

Peru's top result in the relays — where all events are co-ed — was a third-place finish in the long jump. In that event, Sam Adejokun and Matt Ross each recorded leaps of 18-11, Olivia LaBare jumped 14-5 and Carlee Marbuger 14-2.

BASEBALL

NW 8, OLE MISS 5

Austin Robinson and Cole Wise were each 2 for 3 at the plate to lead the Tigers, who evened their record at 3-3 with the victory over visiting Mississinewa. Wise and Cole Van Natter each doubled. Tate Mullens drove in three runs. Cole Cardwell was the winning pitcher.

"We struggled earlier this week offensively," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "We had a really good practice Friday and [I] was proud of our team for executing. We were able to limit our offensive strikeouts and put pressure on their defense the entire game.

WESTERN SWEEPS

Class 3A No. 4-ranked Western beat Northwood 7-3 and 12-5 to take a road doubleheader.

Christian Pownall was the winning pitcher in the opener, throwing six innings with just two hits, a walk and eight strikeouts. At the plate, Cayden McClure had a single and double, and Alex Watkins doubled and knocked in two runs.

Braeden Bryant got the win in the second game, throwing five innings with three earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts. On offense, Mitchell Dean hit two homers and drove in five runs. Parker Dean doubled and had two RBIs. Dylan Bryant tripled and had two RBIs.

"We learned a lot about our team," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "Pownall was outstanding on the mound and sequenced his pitches effectively. Braeden Bryant gave us a quality start. And Cayden Mcclure had great at-bats at the top of our lineup.

"We moved runners with a small-ball approach, drove some gaps and took advantage of a couple miscues. I'm proud of our guys for being ready to go after a two-hour bus ride."

KATS DROP DH

Hamilton Southeastern swept Kokomo in a doubleheader. HSE won the opener 9-8, then won the closer 12-1 in five innings

In the first game, Hamilton Southeastern scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the game's fourth and final lead change to edge the Wildkats by a run.

Jaden Armfield and Preston Sanford each went 2 for 3 for the Kats (2-7). Cooper Hansen had a double and knocked in three runs. Ethan Guire hit a solo homer. Hansen took the pitching loss.

In the second game, Kokomo scored a run in the top of the first but HSE followed with 4-spots in the first, second and third innings to put the game to bed early.

Kokomo's offense managed just three hits. Mason Keller took the loss.

CASS 3, COVENANT 2

The Kings moved to 2-4 on the season with a victory over visiting Indianapolis Covenant Christian (2-7).

Kaine Fowler got the win, allowing two runs on three hits in five innings, striking out five. Adam Bandelier pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless ball, allowing two hits while striking out three. David Woolever got the final out for the save.

Tyson Good led Cass' offense with three hits.

"The guys played excellent baseball," Cass coach Greg Marschand said.

PERU SWEEPS

Peru swept Marion in a doubleheader, winning the first game 14-4 and the second game 13-3, both in five innings, to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Reliever Kade Townsend got the win in the second game, striking out eight and improving to 4-0 on the season. Townsend was 2 for 4 at the plate with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored. Andrew Beebout and Jacob Loftus were each 2 for 3, and Ian Potts was 2 for 4.

Freshman Matt Roettger got his first win with a complete-game effort to claim in the second game. He struck out eight. Townsend was 4 for 4 at the plate with a homer, four runs scored and two RBIs. Loftus and Leif Astrup were each 2 for 2. Loftus scored four runs and had two RBIs. Potts was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

KOKOMO SPLITS

The Wildkats (5-3) split a pair of games at the Leo Invite. Kokomo opened with a 6-0 victory over Class 4A No. 8 Leo, then fell 7-2 to Munster.

In the opener, Kokomo jumped to a 5-0 lead through three innings and that was plenty for pitchers Gwen Hand and Carly Patterson. Hand got the win, starting and throwing five innings with two hits, four walks and two strikeouts. Patterson threw the last two innings with two hits and a walk.

At the plate, Kami Shoemaker, Jannessa Reece, Brooke Hughes and Kennedy Huckeby were each 2 for 4 with a double, and Jordan Thatcher hit a solo homer.

"We also played really well defensively," Kokomo coach Mike Susong said of the Leo game. "We didn't have an error. Kami Shoemaker made two diving catches, Brooke Hughes had an over-the-shoulder catch in the outfield. Leo was ranked and our girls came ready to play."

In the Munster game, Hughes was 2 for 4 with a double, and Huckeby, Patterson and Taylor Reed each doubled. Hand took the loss.

CASS SWEEPS

Cass swept a doubleheader at Frontier by scores of 9-5, then 20-4 in five innings.

Madi Dormer was the winning pitcher in game one and went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kaylie Williams had a triple, double and four RBIs.

Paxtyn Hicks got the win in game two. Williams went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Elly Logan had a double, two singles and three RBIs. Emma Logan had three hits and three runs scored.

CASTON SWEEPS PERU

Caston beat Peru 5-0 in the first game and 12-2 in the second game.

Hailey Wolfe and Graycee Ansari each had two hits for the Bengal Tigers. Ansari took the loss in the first game, Karsynn Beattie took the loss in the second game.

BOYS GOLF

TL INVITE

Twin Lakes' red team shot 317 to win its 19-team invite. Tipton was fourth (336), Peru was 11th and Western 12th (both 381).

Peru's Kash Bellar was medalist after a five-hole playoff for the top spot. In the regulation 18, he tied for the low score with a 73. Tipton's Maverick Conaway and Gavin Hare tied for sixth (78).

Also for the Bengals, Jake Van Baalen shot 79 to tie for eighth, Riley Smith shot 114 and Reese Smith 115.

Kyle Sanders led Western with an 81, followed by Andrew Hartman (93), Sam Bowlby (96) and Kaden Blount (111).

"First 18-hole match for four of our five guys," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "Tough track in tough conditions. Proud of the way we grinded. It was a fantastic learning experience for them. That being said, we still have plenty to work on."

DICKENS CLASSIC

Kokomo's Brandon Hansen fired a 72 to win medalist in Warsaw's Don Dickens Classic at Stonehenge G.C. Kokomo finished fourth in the 15-team field with a score of 324. Westfield took the title with a score of 301.

Karson Parrott (81), Ty Lauderbaugh (84) and Jackson Richards (87) rounded out the Kats' team score.

GIRLS TENNIS

CASS 5, HH 0

The Kings swept Hamilton Heights, enduring four close matches, three of which went to three sets.

Erika Johnson was the only King to have a comfortable match, winning the No. 3 singles point 6-0, 6-0. Kate Gremelspacher won the No. 1 singles match 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Erika Baber won the No. 2 point 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-2. In doubles, the No. 1 tandem of Carley McCloskey and Jordyn Hensley won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, and the No. 2 team of Mia Rusch and Abbey Hileman won 6-1, 7-5.

"The girls had a slow start but held strong and came out with the win over a competitive Hamilton Heights squad," Cass coach Matt Hurst said.

MT. VERNON TOURNEY

Northwestern took third out of eight teams at the Mount Vernon tournament. The No. 2 doubles team of Anna Grube and Emily Goltz took first place with three straight-set victories to lead Northwestern's effort.

No. 1 singles player McKenna Layden and No. 2 player Kat Grube each took third. And No. 3 player Avery Rooze and the No. 1 doulbes team of Mary Babcock and Jennah Jones each took fifth.

"This was a fantastic day for our team," NW coach Kathie Layden said. "Competition-wise, we were able to face quite a few larger schools and to finish third as a team is quite an accomplishment.

"Anna and Emily had a great day winning the bracket or 2 doubles. As a freshman and sophomore to get a first-place finish is huge. McKenna and Kat both finished in third place and played three tough opponents.

PLYMOUTH INVITE

Peru took second out of eight teams at the invitational with 28 points, three behind winner Crown Point.

"Mackey Hyde led the Tigers with some sizzling play to win the No. 1 singles division," Peru coach Mike Saine said.

Molly Gray and Cate Wolfe were runners-up in the No. 1 doubles competition, falling in a tiebreaker in the title match. Emma Eldridge was runner-up at No. 3 singles. Lauren Boyer was 3rd at No. 2 singles.