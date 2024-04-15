Prep roundup for Monday, April 15

Apr. 15—Maconaquah's boys track and field team racked up 138 points to win the title in the 10-team Big Orange meet on Saturday at Hamilton Heights. On the girls side, Eastern's Makenna Brooks won three events, set a school record, and was named the Outstanding Female Athlete.

BOYS MEET

The Braves outpaced second-placed Lebanon (114) and host Heights (95.5) for the win. Lewis Cass was fourth (53), Tipton fifth (52), Northwestern sixth (49), Western seventh (43), Eastern eighth (30), WeBo ninth (25) and Guerin 10th (24.5).

Maconaquah's A.J. Kelly was a quadruple winner and Isaiah Wittenberg a triple winner.

Kelly won the 200 (:22.68) and the 400 (:51.06) and was on two winning relays as the Braves swept the relays. Wittenberg won the 800 (2:02.78).

Desrick Elliott, Klaytin Kile, Kelly and Josiah Ball won the 400 relay (:43.7). Kile, Ball, Wittenberg and Kelly won the 1,600 relay (3:33.18). And Wittenberg, Kaden Miller, Isaiah Moore and Daylen Schrock won the 3,200 relay (8:35.35).

For Cass, Kale Skiles was second in the 3,200, Kolten Young was third in the 400, L.J. Hillis was fourth in the 400, Ben Jay was fourth in the 800 and fourth in the 1,600, and Julian Levine was fifth in the high jump. In relays, the 1,600 relay team of Young, Hillis, Jay and Colton Copeland were third, and the 3,200 relay team of Hillis, Jay, Skiles and Kaiden Hughes were fifth.

Peyton Tarrh was second in the 300 hurdles for Northwestern and Ryland Barnes was second in the 1,600 to lead the Tigers' effort.

"The boys had quite a bit of improvement in events all over the day to get PRs or season bests," NW coach Alexander Pier said. "After struggling to get on the board last year, our men approached the day with the same mentality we have had all year. We strive to control what we can and put out the best performances we can. This showed through in 14 PRs. I am very proud of the continually high efforts. These young men are buying into their roles on the team and keep growing together. The constant enthusiasm and support they show each other is outstanding."

Western's Camden Raab won the 3,200 in 10:13.66. Maddox Carver was third in the 3,200. And the 3,200 relay team of Carver, Lincoln McKillip, Raab and Aden Yeary took second.

Tipton's Cooper Altherr won the 110 hurdles (:15.17) and the 300 hurdles (:41.65).

Eastern's Obi Greene won the 1,600 (4:46.24) and teammate Andrew Cavazos won the shot put (45-6.5).

GIRLS MEET

Heights won the girls meet with a score of 130, followed by Lebanon in second (90), Western third (89), Maconaquah fourth (68.5), Eastern fifth (63), Northwestern sixth (58), Lewis Cass seventh (50), Western Boone eighth (43), Tipton ninth (18.5) and Guerin Catholic 10th (10).

Brooks won the 200 dash in a school-record :26.35 and also won the 100 (:12.48) and long jump (17 feet, 9 inches). Also for the Comets, Hannah Morrisett was third in pole vault, Ava Kantz was third in the 800. Elisabeth Bruno was third in shot put and fourth in discus. And Lily Greene was fourth in high jump

"It was such a great day. Makenna is such a tough competitor and amazing athlete. We are astounded by her," Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. She noted highlights such as "Ava Kantz coming back and getting a PR in the 800 after being injured last year, Elisabeth Bruno is such a tough competitor in the throws, Zoey Sexton got a PR in the 400 dash, Lily Greene tying her PR in high jump, Haven Gunderson setting season bests in the hurdles, Cora Gunderson got a PR for her 400. Super proud of the girls."

Ellyse Walden had a big day to lead Western. She swept the throws, winning the discus with a school-record throw of 123-10, and winning shot put at 38-1.5. Caitlin Sylvester was second in shot at 32-4 and third in discus at 106-1.

Lacy Rathbun also had a big day for the Panthers, taking first in the 300 hurdles (:50.2) and second in the 100 hurdles. Ashlyn Pownall was third in the 400.

Northwestern's Hannah Moore won a pair of events. She won the 3,200 in a school-record 11:24.95 and won the 1,600 5:17.83. Lexi Hale was second in the high jump and third in the 100 hurdles. Ayla Jackson was third in the high jump and fifth in the 300 hurdles.

"We have a small roster and it makes it hard to fill all the spots at a big meet," NW coach Josh Perry said. "We are getting better every week and we keep seeing new personal bests on meet days."

Maconaquah's team of Lucy Loshnowsky, Delight Pier, Chloe Jordan and Zoie Laber won the 3,200 relay (10:05.33) and Laber won the 800 (2:28.56).

BOYS GOLF

TWIN LAKES INVITE

Noblesville posted a score of 306 to edge Twin Lakes by three strokes for the title in the 20-team invite at Tippecanoe C.C.

Led by medalist Gavin Hare, Tipton took third place with a score of 313. Hare fired a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke victory. Teammate Preston Lancaster took fifth place with a 76. Calvin Condict and Nolan Swan added 84s.

"Saw a lot of good things, especially for our first 18-hole tournament. Gavin is playing solid and I was super proud of Preston, he has grown a lot since last year," Tipton coach Justin Palmer said.

Western (348) was fifth and Peru (369) was 13th.

Callen Szerdy led Western and was 10th overall with a 79, Ethan Fisher shot 86, Brody Fisher shot 87 and Jack Chiu shot 96.

"Fifth out of 20 teams is a pretty solid start to the year," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "Soggy, windy conditions at a tough track, and we played pretty mediocre. A couple rough holes hurt some guys' scores, but they kept grinding. Very proud of that.

"Season just started, we'll keep working, and keep improving. Each week brings new opportunities to improve, and new opportunities for different lineups. A lot of guys are close."

BASEBALL

WESTERN 19, CARROLL 4, 5 INNINGS

Kyler Norman drove in three runs and Peyton DeWeese, James Paden, Cal Berryman, Jason Dickison and Peyton Kauble drove in two runs apiece in the Panthers' road win.

Norman finished 2 for 3 and Ryan Rodman went 2 for 4 with a double. Paden, Kauble and Brady Comer each had a double.

Jaxson Trueblood, the second of four Panther pitchers, earned the win.

TL 23, MAC 1, 6 INN.

Twin Lakes led 7-0 through five innings, then ended the game with a 15-run outburst in the top of the sixth.

Bennett Isenburg had a double for Maconaquah (0-2).

Mac coach Eric Isenburg said the Braves allowed 13 unearned runs.

SOFTBALL

Z'VILLE 6, KOKOMO 1

Jordan Thatcher had a single and an RBI for the Wildkats (3-2) and Taylor Reed doubled. Reed threw five innings with four hits, one walk, one run (earned) and two strikeouts. Amirah Marciniak took the loss.

GIRLS TENNIS

CASS 5, PERU 0

Visiting Cass won at Peru, winning each match in straight sets.

At No. 1 doubles, Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman won 6-0, 6-0 and at 2 doubles, Maryn Zeck and Maci Garland won 6-0, 6-1. At No. 1 singles, Katie Hurst won 6-4, 6-2, at 2 singles, Guadalupe Gonzalez won 6-1, 6-1, and at No. 3, Eliana Cicalo won 6-0, 6-0.