Prep roundup for Monday, April 12

Apr. 12—Kokomo's softball team capped a 4-0 week with a 13-6 victory over Hamilton Heights on Saturday. The Wildkats got a huge game from Karley Trine, who went 4 for 4 with two homers and a double.

Kokomo got rolling instantly with two runs in the top of the first, and added a run in the second, two more in the third, one in the fifth, five in the sixth and two in the seventh. That was enough to withstand Heights' six runs over the sixth and seventh innings.

Gwen Hand threw five innings for the win with no runs, two hits and five strikeouts. The Wildkats improved to 4-1 on the season.

At the plate, Kennedy Huckeby was 3 for 5 with a double for the Wildkats. Sarah Stonebraker was 2 for 5 with a homer. Kami Shoemaker was 2 for 4, Janessa Reece was 2 for 3, and Malori Nichols doubled.

EASTERN 11, TAYLOR 1, 5 INNINGS

Eastern whipped Taylor in the Howard County tourney's consolation game.

Hope Smith and Cassidy Keene led the Comets' attack. Smith belted two triples and drove in two runs and Keene cracked two doubles and drove in two runs. Eastern pitcher Macy Coan tossed a two-hitter, struck out 13 and walked one.

"I was proud of the way we bounced back [Saturday] after the tough loss [Friday] night to a good Northwestern team," Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said, referring to an 8-2 loss to the Tigers. "Macy did a great job on the mound and we starting moving the ball offensively.

"It's early in the season and we are still working together to figure out what gives us the best chance to win every day. It's a process, but 3-1 on the week is a good start to the season."

—The championship game between Western and Northwestern was stopped in the third inning because of inclement weather.

CASS 9, OLE MISS 5

Cass defeated visiting Mississinewa.

Winning pitcher Madi Dormer went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored for the Kings (2-2). Kaylie Williams went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, three stolen bases and two runs scored. Kyndal Silcox went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Story continues

MAC 6, CULVER AC. 0, 6 INNINGS

Maconaquah handled visiting Culver Academy in a game called after the top of the sixth inning because of weather.

Mac pitcher Avery Williams tossed a complete game for her first varsity win. The freshman allowed two hits, struck out 13 and walked two.

Kayliana Williams and Mackenzie Butler had two hits apiece. Kayliana Williams drove in three runs.

BASEBALL

KOKOMO 13, LCC 4

Kokomo (1-3) picked up its first win of the year in action at the Kokomo-Western Baseball Invitational on Saturday.

The Kats scored a run in the top of the first, but Class 2A No. 1-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic countered with a four-spot in the bottom of the second. That LCC lead didn't last as Kokomo put six up in the top of the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth.

John Curl was 2 for 2 for the Widlkats with a triple and three runs batted in. Taylor Duncan was 2 for 2 with a double and two walks. Caydan Belt was 2 for 3 with a double. Jaden Armfield doubled.

Kokomo reliever Rentaro Hosotani threw a scoreless third inning for the win. He gave up a walk, no hits and had a strikeout. Belt had the same line in a scoreless fifth.

Kokomo's second game Saturday against South Bend St. Joseph was rained out. The Kats started the weekend with a 12-0 loss to Fishers on Friday. Armfield took the loss against Fishers, which held Kokomo's offense to just three hits.

—Class 3A No. 1 Western went 0-2 in the invite. The Panthers lost 6-3 to LCC on Friday and lost 10-3 to Class 4A No. 1 Westfield on Saturday. The Panthers' game against Andrean later Saturday was rained out.

EASTERN 6, PARK TUDOR 5

Eastern scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to overturn a three-run deficit and beat Park Tudor in the opening round of the Howard County Tournament. The consolation and championship games were canceled due to Saturday's storms.

Reid Keisling delivered the big blow for the Comets, hitting a three-run double in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. The Comets won when Trent Rawls drew a walk to score Zane Downing. Levi Mavrick went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Comets with a triple, and was also the winning pitcher, giving up one run in an inning of relief. Cam Arcari threw six innings of relief with two unearned runs to keep the Comets close.

"I've got to give our guys a lot of credit," Eastern coach Eric Hisner said. "We trailed the whole game against a quality opponent who started their No. 1 pitcher, but our guys hung in there and rallied late for a big win.

"Down 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two out, Reid Keisling came through with a crucial bases-clearing double to tie the game."

MAC 21, FAITH CH. 0

Tyler Stapleton threw a one hitter for the Braves in a home victory.