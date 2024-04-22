Prep roundup: Minnewaska girls golf wins at Marshall

Apr. 21—MARSHALL — The Minnewaska girls golf team beat Marshall in a dual meet Saturday at Marshall Golf Club.

The Laker girls finished with a team score of 352, beating the Tigers' 401. Marshall won the boys' match, 320-325.

Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer was the girls' medalist with an 18-hole round of 81. Teammates Ava Kollman and Annika DeBoer tied for second with 86s.

Marshall's Luke Ehlers was the boys' medalist with a 75. Minnewaska's Thatcher Sherlin was second with 76. The Lakers' Zach Gugisberg was third with 77.

Minnewaska's boys finished in 23rd place and the Lakers' girls earned a share of 36th place on Saturday at North Dakota State University.

Red River won the boys side with 82 points and 50 points from Central Cass was enough for a victory on the girls side. Minnewaska had 10 points on the boys side and one on the girls side.

Minnewaska's Owen Meulebroeck had the top finish among the Lakers. He finished in fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles at 42.18 seconds. Also individually, Lauryn Ankeny placed eighth in the 300 hurdles at 50.67.

The Lakers' boys 4x200 relay (Carter Meyer, Kaiden Harvey, Meulebroeck, Maeson Tank) finished fifth (1:35.82) and their 4x800 relay (Carter Dinsmore, Zach Palmer, Jayce Kovarik, Tank) was eighth (8:53.13).

Minnewaska next competes in the Barnesville Invitational at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Barnesville.

Montevideo stormed past the host Arrows at Pipestone.

All of the Thunder Hawks' doubles wins came as forfeits. Singles players Simon Fitzkappes, Gabriel Lindeman, Talan Brock and Gavin Marty all earned wins for Montevideo.

Montevideo, alongside New London-Spicer and Pine City, competes in the Litchfield quadrangular at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Litchfield.

Yellow Medicine East got the job done behind its singles players at Pipestone.

Ryan Syring, Karter Canatsey, Liam Hadfield and Ryan Brouwer each earned two-set wins for the Sting.

YME plays host to Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Granite Falls.