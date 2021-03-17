Prep roundup: McCallie senior center fielder Kyle Berry stars in impressive win

Mar. 17—McCallie coach Tim Costo lit up when asked about senior centerfielder Kyle Berry Tuesday night. Berry was a leading presence for the Blue Tornado lineup, which collected at least one base hit from all nine starters in a 13-2 five-inning home win over Sequachie County.

"Kyle is an absolute gamer," Costo said. "He comes to practice and practices hard. He doesn't' just go through the motions. He practices like he plays. When we do drills I want him in the front of the line because it's realistic and it makes us better when we try to get him out. It's great when you have that senior leadership because then the younger guys will follow."

The opportunity to play under the bright lights was taken full advantage of by Berry.

McCallie's center fielder went 3-for-3 with a pair of line drive singles, a stolen base and scored two runs. Berry said every day he practices he always tries to end that day going one extra rep than the day before.

"Last year was my first year on varsity, so I felt like I had a lot to prove," Berry said. "With the way last season got cut so short I still felt like I had a lot to prove coming out here tonight. I am really happy to be back out here and am glad we started off on fire.

"I just try to hit the ball as hard as I can and get on base so these guys can knock me in and get these RBIs."

The Blue Tornado had 11 hits total and jumped out to a hot start scoring five runs in the first inning.

Javen Johnsonflashed his elite speed, turning what for many would be a single into a double on an RBI hit to shallow left center field for a 3-0 lead. Johnson was scored soon after on a two-run single by Grayson Smith.

Carter Hewitt also stood out with an RBI double off the rightfield fence in the bottom of the second, while Gray Glover followed with one of his three RBIs, a single to left for a 7-1 lead.

McCallie starting pitcher Nic Mirabella was sharp in his season debut, throwing 3 2/3 innings and allowing one earned run while giving up two hits and striking out seven.

Story continues

Sequatchie County (1-1) scored off a double steal in the second, while Bodie Terry had an RBI single on an opposite field single to right in the third. Griffin Hall also stole two bases for the Indians.

Northwest Whitfield 3, Pickens 2 (8): The Bruins (11-2, 1-0) won their Region 7-AAAA opener in Jasper as Daiman Banta drove in three runs on two hits, with Matt Redmond and Cade Fisher adding two hits each. Fisher, unbeaten in his first four starts with zero earned runs in 27 innings, pitched the first six innings and allowed one run on four hits while striking out 11. Aiden Hosford earned the win with two innings of scoreless one-hit pitching.

Ringgold 10, Sonoraville 3: The Tigers opened play in Region 6-AAA with the win as Chase Ghormley went six innings and allowed two runs and struck out seven. McCain Mangum was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Austin McMahan added two hits and three RBIs for the 6-5 Tigers. Hayden Holsomback hit a pair of home runs and drove in three for Sonoraville (5-5, 0-1).

Ridgeland 7, Southeast Whitfield 0: Robert Jent pitched a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and Isaac Pitts drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers.

SOFTBALL

Whitwell 8, Grundy County 2: Addison Beason went 3-for-4 with a double, while Kaylee Yarber went seven innings to get the win for the Lady Tigers.

SOCCER

McCallie 2, Westminster 1: Jake Tremain and William Stamper each scored a goal for the Blue Tornado and Christian Perez added an assist.