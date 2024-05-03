Prep roundup: McBain NMC stays unbeaten with late heroics; Milarch belts 3 homers, Chilson tosses no-no as Buckley sweeps Glen Lake

May 2—CHEBOYGAN — Jada VanNoord scored a penalty-kick goal with seven minutes remaining Thursday to keep McBain Northern Michigan Christian undefeated on the season.

VanNoord's 33rd goal of the season goal tied Cheboygan 1-1 on the road.

It's the Comets' first non-victory, but the 11-0-1 team still has yet to suffer a loss. NMC is 9-0-1 in the Northern Michigan Soccer League.

Harper Tossey made 11 saves for McBain NMC, which travels to Brethren on Tuesday.

Cheboygan went up 1-0 seven minutes into the game.

"The whole game was a physical battle, and every one of my players gave everything they had to get a goal back," Comets head coach Jen VanNoord said. "So proud of this team and our fight to never quit."

SOCCER

TC St. Francis 5

Boyne City 0

Traverse City St. Francis: Lilianna David goal, 3 assists; Riley Collins goal, assist; Sidney Peters goal; Mary Kate Carroll goal; Adrianna Spranger goal; Paisleigh Upshaw 7th shutout.

UP NEXT: St. Francis (8-0-1, 7-0 Lake Michigan) hosts Holland, Saturday.

Elk Rapids 6

Harbor Springs 0

Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 2 goals, 3 assists; Sierra Boilore 2 goals; Pipre Meteer goal, assist; Elizabeth Pike goal; Carlee Bingham assist; Natasha Beebe 3 saves.

UP NEXT: The Elks (5-6, 5-2 Lake Michigan) host Rochester at 7 p.m. Friday.

Cadillac 1

Petoskey 0

Cadillac: Kyah Narovich penalty-kick goal in 75th minute; Lydia Owens 14 saves; first loss of season for Petoskey.

"This was a hard fought game," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "We have been doing well in keeping the ball and passing with each other; and this game we just continued to do that, which led to more chances for us tonight. We did have to deal with Petoskey's quick, strong forwards, but our goalkeeper was outstanding. She continues to improve and gain confidence, making important saves game after game."

UP NEXT: Petoskey (8-1-1, 5-1-1 Big North) hosts TC Central, Tuesday; the Vikings (5-5-3, 2-3-1 Big North) travel Tuesday to Alpena.

RUGBY

TC Alliance 40

Portage 7

Alliance: Caleb Bott 4 tries; Max Goethals 1 try; Michael Caughran 1 try; James Thuente 5 conversion kicks.

UP NEXT: The Alliance (3-0) travel to Grand Rapids West Catholic, May 10.

GOLF

Gaylord 2nd at Falcon Invite

Team scores (22 teams at West Branch CC): 1. Big Rapids 335; 2. Gaylord 339; 3. Tawas 340; 4. Gladwin 341; 5. TC Central JV 346; 6. Charlevoix 350; 15. Petoskey 398; 18. TC Central JV #2 429.

Leading area golfers: 3. Luke Somerville (GHS) 77; T-4. Hudson Vollmer (Chx) 78; T-8. Arthur McManus (TCC) 81; T-20. Jace Usiondek (TCC) 86; T-20. Marshall Krajniak (GHS) 86; 25. Jackson Crouse (Chx) 88; T-28. Brogan Danbrook (TCC) 89; T-30. Luke Harvey (TCC) 90; T-30. Cole Herzberg (TCC( 90; T-30. Landon Whisler (Chx) 90.

SOFTBALL

TC St. Francis 18 5

Charlevoix 2 0

Game 1: TC St. Francis — Leah Simetz WP, 3 IP, 0 ER, 8 K, 2 H, 0 BB; Sophie Hardy 3-3, HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI; Hunter St. Peter 2-2, HR, 2B, 3 RBI; Simetz 1-1, HR, RBI, 2 BB; Kensley Thorpe 3 BB, 2 R, SB; Zoey Jetter 2-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Halle Kadlec 1-2, RBI, 2 R; Sarah Gaylord RBI, R; Reese Jones 2-2, RBI, 2 R; Stella Houdek 2 R; Claudia Harris 2 R, BB; Charlevoix — Anna Kemp 1-2, 2 R, SB; Avery Kita 1-1, RBI.

Game 2: TC St. Francis — Thorpe WP, 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K; Molly Hollandsworth 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K; Jetter 2B, 2 RBI, R; Harris 2 RBI, 2 R; Houdek 1-2, 2 RBI, SB; Hardy 1-2, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB; St. Peter 2B, RBI, 3 R, SB; Simetz 2-2, 2 RBI, 2B, R; Emma Kirby 1-2, RBI, R; Jones 1-3, R; Charlevoix — Mary Lentz 2B.

Buckley 12 16

Glen Lake 0 4

Game 1: Buckley — Maddie Chilson WP, 13 K, 5 IP, 0 H; Kayla Milarch 2 HR, 3 R; Chilson 3R; Glen Lake — Paige Flores 2 IP, 3 K; Jessie Pugh 3 IP, 4 K.

Game 2: Buckley — Milarch WP, 7 K, 6 IP; Chilson 2 R, 2B; Milarch 2 H, HR, 2 R; Avery Matthews 3 H, 3B, 4 R; Lucy Moyer 2 H, 2 R; Glen Lake — Pugh 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 R; Laila Shimek 1-1, 2 R; Olivia Reed 1-1.

UP NEXT: Buckley (15-1, 5-1 Northwest) hosts Elk Rapids, Tuesday; the Lakers (2-12, 0-6 Northwest) host Saturday's Kris Popp Memorial Tournament.

Kingsley 15 15

Suttons Bay 0 0

Kingsley: Game 1 — Grace Lewis WP, 2 IP, 4 K; Jayden Sinkes 1 IP, 2 K; Alena Stewart 1-2, 3 RBI; Hannah Strang 1-2, 2 RBI; Game 2 — Sinkes WP, 2 IP, 2 K; Brooklyn Patton 1 IP, 2 K; Alyssa Hamilton 2-3, 2B; Myah Reuther 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Sinkes 2-2, 2B; Anne Strang 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI; Stewart HR, 2 RBI.

Suttons Bay: Stacia Shananquet 3B; Ella Ingerson H; Minnie Bardenhagen H.

UP NEXT: The Stags (16-5, 6-0) travel Tuesday to Glen Lake; the Norse (0-9) host Benzie Central, Tuesday.

Elk Rapids 10 15

East Jordan 2 7

Game 1: Elk Rapids — Rhielynn Skrocki WP, 6 IP, 10 K, 5 H, 2 ER; Haleigh Yocom 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Skrocki 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Brooke Fluty 3 BB, 3 SB, 2 R; Ashley McCann 2 RBI; Payton Friess 2B, 2 RBI; Evelyn Bruso 2B, 2 R; Jillian Moazeni 2 BB, SB, 2 R; East Jordan — Lillian Stone 3-3, 2B, R; Alley Whiteford 1-3, RBI; Sydney Guerriero 1-3, R.

Game 2: Elk Rapids — Moazeni WP, 4 IP, 5 H, 5 K; Skrocki 2-3, 3B, 3 RBI, 4 R; Moazeni 2-3, HR, RBI, 3 R; Fluty 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Yocom 2B, RBI, 2 R; Emma Eckerdt 1-3, RBI; Naya Pitawanakwat 2-4, RBI; Amanda McCann 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Ashley McCann 1-1, RBI, R; East Jordan — Stone 3-4, HR, RBI, 2 R; Olivia Maher 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R; Lizzie Popp 1-3, RBI, R; Whiteford 1-3, RBI, SB; Guerriero 1-2, R; Josephine Kirkpatrick 1-2, RBI; Leolyn Gonzalez R.

Forest Area 2 12

Gaylord SM 11 9

Forest Area: Desjanea Perkins hit a 3-run HR in the nightcap; Jersey Patton WP; Lauren MacConnell, Aly Brandt stole home; Josie Boles, Natalie Lenhart good defense in OF.

Onekama 16 15

Bear Lake 0 0

Game 1: Onekama — Hailey Hart WP, 3 IP, 8 K, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB; Hart grand slam in 2nd inning; Karima Castillo H; Julia Lapp H; Ava Mauntler 3 BB.

Game 2: Onekama — Mauntler WP, 3 IP, 5 K, 0 BB, 1 H, 0 R; Heather Zielinski 3-run HR, 4 RBI; Carley Guerne 3-3, 3B; Jasmine Lapp 1B, RBI; Julia Lapp H; Shayla Tetzlaff 2 SB.

BASEBALL

Charlevoix 4

St. Francis 1

Charlevoix: No stats reported; opener went 8 innings; nightcap called due to darkness in top of 4th with Rayders up 2-1.

TC St. Francis: Sam Wildfong 5.2 IP, 10 K, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER; Charlie Olivier 1-3, BB; Evan Belanger 1-3; Tyler Thompson R, BB, 2 SB; Wildfong 2 BB, SB; Harrison Shepherd 1-4, SB; Braxton Lesinski BB, 2 SB.

Grayling 6 2

Harbor Springs 2 4

Grayling: Corbin Allen WP in 1st game, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 6 K; Austin Schwartz 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 K in 2 relief appearances; Brodie Gross 3-7, 4 RBI; Max Huspen 2-5, R; Allen 1-3, 2 R, 3 HBP, SB; Schwartz 2B, RBI, 2 R, SB.

Glen Lake 15 15

Buckley 0 0

Game 1: Glen Lake — Isaac Hlavka WP, 3 IP, 0 H, 7 K, 1 BB; Cooper Bufalini 2 H, 2 RBI; Tanner Crick 2 H, 2 RBI; Hlavka 3 RBI.

Game 2: Glen Lake — Aiden Gokey WP, 3 IP, 1 H, 5 K, 1 BB; Peter Gelsinger 3 H, RBI; Bufalini 2 H, 5 RBI; Gokey 2 H, 3B, 2 RBI; Benji Allen 2 H, 2B, RBI; Tyler Brown 3 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (14-1, 6-0 Northwest) host Saturday's Kris Popp Memorial Tournament.

Kingsley 14 17

Suttons Bay 0 2

Game 1: Kingsley — Landon Durkin WP, 5 IP, 2 H, 9 K; Noah Scribner 3 H, RBI, R; Durkin 2B, RBI, 2 R: Garrett Martz 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Gavyn Merchant 2B, R; Kolsen Orton 2 H, 3 R, RBI.; Suttons Bay — Lucas Gordon 2 H.

Game 2: Kingsley — Martz WP, 4 IP, 0 ER, 4 K; Martz 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Scribner 2 H, RBI; Durkin 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Bode Bielas H, RBI, 4 R; Suttons Bay — Jackson Loucks H, BB; Joe Howard 2 H, R; Gavin Schichtel 2 H, RBI; Tyler Porter 2 H; Zacharia Raphael H, RBI; Graham Martin 2 H; Ty Brenner H.

UP NEXT: The Stags (18-3, 7-1 Northwest) travel Tuesday to Glen Lake; the Norsemen (5-10 overall, 5-3 Northwest) host Traverse City Christian, Friday.

Elk Rapids 2 5

East Jordan 1 2

Game 1: Elk Rapids — Chase DeArment WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 10 K; Alex Barber 1-2, RBI, BB; DeArment 1-2, BB; Jayden Hresko 1-2, BB; Dominic Fortuna 1-3.

Game 2: Elk Rapids — Barber WP, 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 K; Fortuna SV, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Hresko 1-2, 2 RBI; Barber 1-2, BB; DeArment 2-2, BB; Jason Jansen 1-2, RBI.

UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (15-1, 4 — 0 Lake Michigan) travels Monday to Harbor Springs.

Gaylord SM 3 5

Forest Area 1 0

Game 1: Gaylord St. Mary — Dillon Croff WP, 15 K; Brett Koscielniak H; Logan Greenier H; Lucas Greenier H;

Game 2: Gaylord St. Mary — Peyton DeWeerd WP, no-hitter, 4 K, 3 BB; Koscielniak 2 H, 3B; Daniel Jacobson H, RBI; Joseph O'Connell RBI; Eli Switalski RBI.

UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (10-4, 8-0 Ski Valley) host Johannesburg-Lewiston, Tuesday.

TC West JV 3 5

Glen Lake JV 0 4

Game 1: TC West — Jack Westfall WP, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 13 K; Nick Klein 2B, BB, R.

Game 2: TC West — Nick Klein WP, 3.1 IP, 0 ER, 2 K; Calum Collins 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Colin McCalley 3-3, R; Logan LaCourse 2-3.

TRACK & FIELD

Kalkaska girls win quad meet at Grayling

Girls team scores: T-1. Kalkaska 67; T-1. Cheboygan 67; 3. Ogemaw Heights 58; 4. Grayling 41.

Myah Little and Ava Ivkovich each won two events to help Kalkaska win a quad meet at Grayling. Little claimed the 800 in 2:33.71 and anchored the 3,200 relay victory, while Ivkovich took the 100 (14.03) and anchored the Blazers' winning 400 relay team. Grayling senior Rylan Finstrom won the shot put (39'9.5") and discus (130').

Boys teams scores: 1. Ogemaw Heights 73; 2. Kalkaska 60; 3. Cheboygan 54; 4. Grayling 50.

Gabe Buyze-Prieto won both the 110 and 300 hurdles, both in person-best times (17.14 and 44.37) for Kalkaska. Camden Moore claimed the 1,600 and Gavin Guggemos the 3,200 for the Blazers, with the two combining with Adam Williams and Coltrane Paryani to win the 3,200 relay. Grayling senior Ethan Kucharek won the high jump with a PR 5'10" effort.

Deadline for prep calls (231-933-1410) is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.