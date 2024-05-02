Prep roundup: Mawson leads TCC to ER Invite title; Boyne's Noble piles up 5 points vs. Kingsley

May 2—ELK RAPIDS — Griffin Mawson shot a 1-under back nine to finish at even par 72 and win the Elk Rapids Invitational by two strokes, while also leading Traverse City Central to the team title.

Mawson birdied No. 15 at A-Ga-Ming's Sundance course Wednesday to get back to even.

The Trojans senior edged out Charlevoix senior Hudson Vollmer by two shots, with Central senior EJ Maitland third with a 75, Traverse City St. Francis junior Josh Slocum and TCC senior Cameron Mansfield tied for fourth with 77s and Elk Rapids sophomore Baron Vollmer, TC Central freshman Jaxson Soper, Boyne City senior Ryan Reynolds and Elk Rapids senior Gabe Lavely tied for sixth with 78s.

"The wind was gusting to 30 miles per hour, so it was kind of a grind," TC Central coach Lois McManus said. "(Mawson) did a terrific job, just grinding and working. He stayed true to his shot."

Cadillac junior Noah Traviss, TCSF junior David Ansley and Elk Rapids junior Greyson Cook tied for 10th at 79, with the next five finishers all from Traverse City, with West's Hudson Robertson and Blake LaFaive and Central's Devin Garner tied for 13th with 80s and TCC senior Andrew Fender and TCSF sophomore William Gibbons each at 82.

Central won the team title with a combined 304, beating out St. Francis and Elk Rapids for the top spot by 17 shots. TC West and Central's JV Black were tied for fourth at 321, followed by Charlevoix (336), Cadillac (345), Grayling (360), Boyne (361), TC Christian (369), Cheboygan (378), Harbor Springs (378), Kalkaska (381), East Jordan (383) and Grand Traverse Academy (475).

The Trojans are in the midst of a stretch where the team plays seven events in nine days, although with 33 golfers between varsity and JV, McManus can send different student-athletes to different events to spread things out a bit. The JV team plays Thursday at Ogemaw Heights, with varsity at The Loop in Roscommon on Friday.

GOLF

Houtteman wins NWC 9-hole event by 2 strokes

Team scores: 1. Glen Lake 165; 2. Frankfort 178; 3. Benzie Central 179; 4. Leland 184; 5. Onekama 190; 6. Kingsley 204.

Individual top 10: 1. Houtteman (GL) 31; 2. Christien Westcott (BC) 33; 3. Cash Rosum (FF) 42; T-4. Aiden O'Dwyer (FF) 43; T-4. Caden Bradford (Onek) 43; 6. Jacob Switzer (GL) 44; T-7. Max Waldrup (Leland) 45; T-7. Jayden Carver (FF) 45; T-7. Liam Waskiewicz (Leland) 45; T-7. Porter Rucki (BC) 45; T-7. Gabe Hazelton (GL) 45; T-7. Ben Romzek (GL) 45.

McBain NMC 4th at MMGC jamboree

Team scores: 1. Clare 342; 2. Gladwin 344; 3. Houghton Lake 345; T-4. McBain Northern Michigan Christian 357; T-4. Pinconning 357; 8. Manton 412; 10. McBain 496.

McBain NMC leaders: Emmitt Baas 87 (11th); Dries VanNoord 89 (18th); Blair DeZeeuw 90 (21st); Ty VanHaitsma 91 (23rd); Titus Johns 92 (24th).

Manton leader: Lincoln Hicks 94 (25th).

TRACK & FIELD

TC West sweeps Petoskey in BNC dual

TC West boys 86, Petoskey 32, Petoskey St. Michael 9: Ben Habers and Aaryn Stallworth each won three events to help lift Traverse City West past Petoskey. Habers won the 100 (11.47) and also ran legs in West's winning 400 and 800 relays, while Stallworth won both hurdles events, including the 300 in a personal-best 40.24 to win by over three seconds. He was also on TCW's 1,600 relay team that won by 3.27 seconds.

TC West girls 114, Petoskey 23: Senior Avery Lahti won four events and sophomore Emily Kelsey three in West's big win. Lahti won the shot put (36'8.5"), discus (108'9") and long jump (17'3"), while Kelsey took both the 100 (13.13) and 200 (27.54) and ran a leg on the Titans' winning 400 relay team (which Lahti was also on).

TC Central boys, Cadillac girls win in dual

TC Central boys 46, Cadillac 27: Central junior Teontre Mordan won two individual events, winning the 300 hurdles with a personal-best 44.39 and also taking the long jump at 19'6".

Cadillac girls 47, TC Central 40: Cadillac sophomore Ari Bryant won three events, capturing the 300 hurdles in 51.41 and running legs in the Vikings' victorious 400 and 800 relay teams.

Gaylord girls knock off Alpena

Gaylord girls 79.5, Alpena 46.5: Skylee Ames won three individual events and a relay to lead Gaylord past Alpena. The Blue Devils junior post personal-best times in winning both the 100 (18.01) and 300 (50.56) hurdles, while also taking the the 200-meter dash in 27.96 and running the opening leg of Gaylord's winning 800 relay.

Alpena boys 70, Gaylord 57: Cirio Espositos won three events with two personal-bests, taking the 100 in 11.3 and the 200 in 23.1, as well as running the anchor leg in the Blue Devils' winning 400 relay team. Connor Byram won the shot put with a PR 42'10.5" and also took the discus with a 113-foot heave.

Benzie boys, Frankfort girls win NWC quad

Boys team scores: 1. Benzie 69.5; 2. Frankfort 46; 3. Leland 23; 4. Buckley 8.5.

Owen Mills, Jimmy Alpi and Ryan Kincaid each won two events as Benzie took the team title in a Northwest Conference quad at Benzie Central.

Frankfort's Mills won the 200 in a personal-best 25.4 seconds and also took the 100 (12.04), while Alpi won both hurdles events, including the 110 in a PR 17.89. Kinkaid won both throwing events with personal-best efforts, taking the shot put with a 51'8" heave and the discus at 130 feet even.

Girls team scores: 1. Frankfort 75; T-2. Benzie 40; T-2. Buckley 40; 4. Leland 17.

Frankfort's Alice Luther won all four events she entered, taking the long jump with a personal-best 15'1.5", winning the 200 in 28.26 and running the first leg of the Panthers' victorious 400- and 800-meter relay wins.

Kingsley sweeps Northwest tri at Glen Lake

Kingsley boys 83, Glen Lake 77, Onekama 12: Kingsley junior Chase Bott won three individual events, winning the shot put (46'11", discus (159'9.5") and high jump (6'0"). Glen Lake's Colebrook Sutherland won four events, posting the fastest 800 (2:12.8) and 1,600 (4:49.0) times, as well as running legs on two winning relays.

Kingsley girls 110.5, Glen Lake 29, Onekama 22.5: Kingsley junior Norah Galton won three events for Kingsley, taking both hurdles events, including the 300 in a PR 48.4 seconds, and was on a winning relay team. Glen Lake senior Keriesue Taghon won all four events she entered, taking the 100 (13.2) and 200 (27.0) dashes, while also running on two winning relay teams.

Mesick boys, Brethren girls 2nd in WMDL jamboree

Boys team scores: 1. Mason County Eastern 177; 2. Mesick 124; 3. Marion 107; 4. Pentwater 76; 5. Brethren 10; 6. Walkerville 7; 7. Baldwin 6; 8. Big Rapids Crossroads 2.

Mesick junior Wyatt Putney won three events and finished runner-up in another. He won the 100 and 200 dashes, ran the anchor leg on the 1,600 winning team and took second in the long jump.

Girls team scores: 1. Mason County Eastern 175; 2. Brethren 169.5; 3. Mesick 54.5; 4. Marion 41; 5. Pentwater 32; 6. Big Rapids Crossroads 22; 7. Baldwin 8; 8. Walkerville 7.

Brethren senior Abby Kissling won four individual events, including taking the 400 in a personal-best 1:06.26. She also won the 100, 200 and long jump.

SOCCER

Suttons Bay 9

Benzie Central 1

Benzie Central: Kadence Popour goal; Liv Grey assist; Hannah Batchelder 18 saves.

UP NEXT: The Norse (12-3) host Glen Lake, Wednesday; the Huskies host Kingsley, Monday.

Boyne City 5

Kingsley 1

Boyne City: Braydin Noble 2 goals, 3 assists; Gabby Dunlop 2 goals; Mackensy Wilson goal; Allie Wilson, Piper Olivier split time at goalkeeper.

Kingsley: Bailey Charter goal; Marisa Graham 11 saves; Hannah Crawford 4 saves.

UP NEXT: The Ramblers (3-7) host TC St. Francis, Thursday; the Stags (1-10-1) travel Monday to Benzie Central.

BASEBALL

Elk Rapids 8 10

Lake Leelanau SM 2 4

Game 1: Elk Rapids — Jayden Hresko WP, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Chase DeArment 1-1, 3 R, 2 BB; Braden Fluty 1-1, 3 RBI; Mike Marshall 1-2, RBI.

Game 2: Elk Rapids — Fluty WP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; DeArment 1-2, 2 BB; Fluty 2-2, 3 RBI, BB; Hresko 2-4, 4 RBI; Jason Jansen H, RBI.

UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (13-1) hosts East Jordan, Thursday.

SOFTBALL

TC West 7 9

Benzie Central 5 5

Game 1: Benzie Central — Grace Heiges 5 IP, 1 BB, 5 K; Paige Caple H, RBI; Moraya Mosher H; Maddy Swander H; Heiges H; Lydia Heiges H.

Game 2: Benzie Central — G. Heiges 2 H, 3B; L. Heiges 2 H, 2B, RBI; Mosher 2B; Caple 2B; Maya Heinz H.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (5-11) host Frankfort, Friday.

