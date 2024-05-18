Prep Roundup: Mansfield leads Trojans to win at Alpena; TC Alliance finish regular season unbeaten

May 17—ALPENA — Now is the time for prep golfers to get their game headed in the right direction as regional tournament action approaches, and Cameron Mansfield certainly is trending upward after Friday's Alpena Invitational.

The Traverse City Central senior and reigning Record-Eagle Boys Golfer of the Year fired a one-under 71 on the Alpena Golf Club's City Course to edge out Traverse City West's Winslow Robinson, who is a strong contender for the R-E's 2024 Golfer of the Year honor, by a single stroke.

"The boys played very well, today. I'm very proud of them," Central head coach Lois McManus said. "Cam couldn't stop smiling all the way home. He was pretty excited, and all of the boys were laughing on the ride back."

Mansfield's medal-winning round helped lead the Trojans to a first-place team finish. Devin Garner finished third with a 73, EJ Maitland was fourth with a 76, and Jaxson Soper was sixth with a 78 as Central finished with a combined score of 298.

Robinson's 72 paced the runner-up Titans as West combined to shoot a 307 with Henry Stachnik and Jason Parrish tied for sixth at 78 and Duncan Robinson in ninth with a 79.

The Titans' B team finished third with a 325, led by Isaac Shapiro's 80. Noah Traviss fired a 77 to lead Cadillac to a fourth-place finish at 335. Petoskey was fifth at 349, led by Andrew Licata's 82. Gaylord's Grant Hogerheide carded an 83 as the Blue Devils finished sixth at 352. TC Central's B team took seventh with a 354 with Kiel Knapp leading the way with an 84.

Central and West head to Midland for regional play at the Currie Golf Club on May 29. Cadillac, Gaylord and Petoskey play at the Pohl Cat in Mount Pleasant for regionals May 28.

BASEBALL

TC Christian 9 1

Lake Leelanau SM 2 9

Game 1: Traverse City Christian — Reece Broderick (W) 5 IP, 4 HA, 2 RA, 0 ER, 6 K; P. Hoover 2 H, R, RBI; N. Deimer H, 2 R; M. Willis H, R, RBI; C. Cameron RBI; E. Ehlert H, 2 RBI. Lake Leelanau St. Mary — J. Bunek 4 IP, 4 HA, 8 RA, 0 ER, 2 K; P. Hamilton H, 2 R; E. Kelenske H, RBI.

Game 2: St. Mary — J. Bunek (W) 6 IP, no-hitter, H, 2 R; J. Bunek 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Kelenske H, R, 2 RBI; J. Schaub R, RBI; L. Gallagher H, 2 RBI. TC Christian — P. Hoover R.

TC Central 14 9

Elk Rapids 5 5

Game 1: Traverse City Central — Camden Rokos (W) 5 IP, 6 HA, 4 ER, 3 K; Brady Slocum 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Turnwald RBI; Zander Lorincz 3 R, RBI; Carson Spica 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Lucas Dorman H, RBI; Brady Ripmaster R, RBI; Carson Hidalgo 2 R, RBI, 4 BB; Gabriel Girrback 2 R, RBI. Elk Rapids — A. Barber H, R, RBI; J. Hresko 2 H, R, RBI; C. Schlicker 2 H, R, 2 RBI.

Game 2: Central — Spica (W) 5.1 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 6 K; Grant Sivier 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Spica 2 H, R; Jack Reb RBI; Lorincz R, RBI; Turnwald R, RBI; Ripmaster 2 H, R, 2 RBI. Elk Rapids — D. Fortuna H, 2 R; C. DeArment RBI; B. Fluty RBI; Hresko R, RBI; H. Krause H, R.

Buckley 4 11

Ellsworth 2 1

Game 1: Buckley — Carter Williams (W) 4. 2 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 6 K; Jaxon Jerrett H, R, 3 SB; Williams 3B, 2 RBI; Braylon Casto H, RBI, R.

Game 2: Buckley — Landon Kulawiak (W) 3 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER, 4 K; Williams H, 2 R, SB; Kulawiak 2B, HR, 4 R, 5 RBI, 2 SB; Theron McEachern 2 H, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Gavin Liebler H, R, RBI; Aaron Fraser H, R, RBI.

Frankfort 10 5

Mesick 9 7

Game 1: Mesick — Connor Sisson 2 H, 3 R; Cooper Ford 2 H, R, RBI; Jaeden Simpson 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Isaac Stroh H, RBI.

Game 2: Stroh (W) 1.1 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, K; Ford H, RBI; Ben Humphreys R, RBI.

Ludington 9 2

Benzie Central 4 1

Game 1: Benzie — Matt Ockert 5 HA, 3 RA, 2 ER; Tegan Chicky 2 H; Tyrone Brouillet H; Dan Wallington H; Mason Childs 2 H, 2 RBI.

Game 2: Benzie — Jayden Ewing 6 IP, 5 HA, 2 RA, ER; Childs 2 H; Wallington H; Brouillet H.

SOFTBALL

TC St. Francis 4 14

Kalkaska 1 0

Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Leah Simetz (W) 6 IP, 1 HA, ER, 14 K; Sophie Hardy 2 H, HR, R, 2 RBI; Hunter St. Peter 2 H, RBI. Kalkaska — A. Manchester H, RBI.

Game 2: St. Francis — Kensley Thorpe (W) 5 IP, 4 HA, 3 K; Hardy, 3 H, 2 R, RBI; St. Peter 3 H, 4 R, RBI; Zoey Jetter 4 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Claudia Harris 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Simetz 3 H, R, RBI; A. Cisneros H, RBI.

Lake Leelanau SM 14 7

TC Christian 11 1

Game 1: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — A. Duperon (W) 3.1 P, 2 HA, 6 RA, 5 ER, 5 K; C. Mikowski 3 H, 3 R; L. Bramer 4 H, 4 R, 4 RBI; D. Kirt 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; D. Serrano 3 H, R, RBI; D. Bunek 3 H, 2 R; Duperon H, 2 RBI. Traverse City Christian — H. Leggett 5 IP, 5 K; A. Ehlert H, 3 R, 2 RBI; S. Brown 3 H, R, 4 RBI.

Game 2: St. Mary — Mikowski (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, ER, 12 K; Bramer H, 2 R, RBI; Mikowski 3 H, 2 R; Kirt H, R, RBI; L. Fleis 2 R, RBI; D. Bunek 2 H, RBI.

TC Christian — A. Amiller 3 IP, 4 HA, 4 ER, 2 K; K. Wise RBI.

Pine River 3 5

Manton 1 0

Game 1: Manton — Maggie Powers 6 IP, 3 HA, 3 RA, ER, 9 K; Morgan Shepler 2B, R; Adriana Sackett H, RBI.

Game 2: Manton — Aliyah Geary 7 IP, 3 HA, 5 RA, 2 ER, 4 K; Sackett 2 H.

Buckley 5 2

Ellsworth 0 1

Game 1: Buckley — Kayla Milarch (W) no-hitter, 16 K; Maddie Snider 2B; Milarch 2 H, 2B, 2 R.

Game 2: Buckley — Maddie Chilson (W) 4 HA, ER, 13 K; Avery Matthews game-winning HR (first-ever home run).

Benzie Central 9 22

Ludington 7 2

Game 1: Benzie — Grace Heiges (W) 7 IP, 6 HA, 3 ER, 8 K; Maddy Swander H; Heiges H; Lizzy Lints H; Lydia Heiges 2 H; Marie Readlinger H; Paige Caple 2 H; Moraya Mosher 2H.

Game 2: Benzie — Caple (W) 3 IP, 2 ER, 2 K; Maicee Jones H; G. Heiges 2 H, 3 RBI; Mya Heinz 2 H, 3 RBI; Lints 2 H; L. Heiges 2 H; Lily Grandstaff 2 H; Caple 2 H; Mosher 2 H.

SOCCER

Elk Rapids 6

Ovid-Elsie 0

Elk Rapids: Sierra Boilore 3 goals; Kendall Standfest 1 goal, 1 assist; Nora Wenek 1 goal; Sofie Bellner 1 goal; Ally Plum 1 assist; Natasha Beebe 9 saves.

UP NEXT: The Elks (12-8, 8-2 LMC) plays in the district semifinals May 28 at Elk Rapids.

TC Bulldogs 8

Benzie Central 0

Traverse City Bulldogs:

Benzie Central: Kadence Popour, Leila Rothermel played excellent up top; Cambrie Lawrence, Alyssa Dipple played excellent defense; Hannah Batchelder 16 saves.

UP NEXT: The Bulldogs improve to 2-3-1. The Huskies (0-16) host Glen Lake on Friday.

McBain NMC 8

Oscoda 0

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Jada VanNoord 4 goals; Emerson Bosscher 2 goals; Maria DeRuiter 1 goal, 2 assists; Sofia Hernandez 1 goal; Kylee Winkle 1 assist; Lydia Sprague 1 assist; Melanie Bennett 1 assist; Harper Tossey 1 assist; Tossey, Ava Johns in net or shutout.

UP NEXT: The Comets (15-1-2, 13-1-2 NMSL) play at Ogemaw Heights with the conference championship on the line Monday.

RUGBY

TC Alliance 50

Rockford 7

Traverse City Alliance: Caleb Bott 3 tries; Colton Goethals 2 tries; Brandon Maxon 1 try; Max Goethals 1 try; Isaiah Cosgrove 1 try; James Thuente 5 conversion kicks.

UP NEXT: The Alliance (6-0) play at West Ottawa on June 1.