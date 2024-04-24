Prep roundup: Maliyah Mann powers University softball over Mead; Ridgeline hurler Nate Fitzpatrick no-hits NC

Apr. 24—Roundup of Tuesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

University 13, Mead 1 (5): Maliyah Mann struck out 13 in a five-inning two-hitter and the Titans (15-0, 13-0) beat the visiting Panthers (10-5, 9-4). Mann homered, her league-leading eighth of the season, Natalie Singer went 2 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs and Claire Fulkerson had three hits and three runs for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 17, Central Valley 0 (5): Makenzie Morris went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (13-2, 12-1) beat the Bears (5-10, 5-8). Cassie Jay and Emme Bond hit home runs, and Kaydin Bradeen knocked in three. Addison Jay struck out eight in a five-inning two-hitter.

Ferris 22, North Central 0 (5): Maggie Singleton struck out six in a five-inning one-hitter and the visiting Saxons (7-8, 6-7) blanked the Wolfpack (0-12, 0-12). Mary Johnson went 4 for 5 with a homer, four RBIs and two stolen bases while Donyelle Strauss went 4 for 4 with five RIs and four stolen bases for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 21, Gonzaga Prep 10: Chelsea Quintanilla went 4 for 4 with a homer, triple, five runs and three RBIs and the visiting Tigers (2-10, 2-10) defeated the Bullpups (2-14, 2-11). Izzy Heister had two hits with four RBIs for LC. Emma Deleon had two hits and three RBIs for G-Prep.

Cheney 14, Ridgeline 2 (5): Mia Ashcroft went 2 for 4 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (9-6, 9-4) topped the Falcons (6-8, 6-7). Maddy Hurley struck out eight in a five-inning complete game for Cheney.

GSL 2A

Shadle Park 10, East Valley 0 (5): Crimson Rice struck out 12 in a five-inning two-hit complete game and the Highlanders (11-3, 10-0) shut out the Knights (3-11, 3-7). Rice went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs for SP.

Clarkston 12, Pullman 2 (6): Kirsten Phillips went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and the Bantams (13-2, 9-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (6-7, 4-6). Emma McManigle had six strikeouts over six innings for Clarkston.

West Valley 20, Rogers 8 (5): The Eagles (5-10, 4-6) beat the visiting Pirates (0-15, 0-10). Details were unavailable.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 10, North Central 0 (5): Nate Fitzpatrick struck out 10 in a five-inning no-hitter and the Falcons (12-6, 12-3) blanked the visiting Wolfpack (2-15, 1-14). Fitzpatrick went 2 for 3 with a home run, double, two runs and two RBIs at the plate.

Cheney 10, Ferris 3: Quinn Hubbs struck out 10 over six innings and the Blackhawks (5-12, 4-11) beat the visiting Saxons (2-15, 2-13). Hubbs went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs, Brayden Martin added two hits and three runs with two RBIs and Tate Heuschkel had three hits and knocked in two.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Central Valley 2: Anthony Karis went 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles, two runs and three RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (14-4, 12-3) beat the Bears (8-8, 8-7). Connor Wood struck out nine in a complete game for G-Prep. DeSean Dunbar had two hits and two RBIs to lead CV.

Mead 10, University 3: Cole Startin went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs and the Panthers (13-5, 11-4) beat the visiting Titans (9-9, 8-7). Emerson Fleck went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for Mead. Jack Del Mese and Luca Longo had two hits apiece for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 13, Lewis and Clark 6: Cooper Davis had three hits with four runs and the Wildcats (14-4, 12-3) defeated the visiting Tigers (6-11, 5-10).

NEA

Deer Park 13, Medical Lake 3: Pedar Tobeck struck out five over four innings and the visiting Stags (12-5, 6-4) beat the Cardinals (9-10, 5-5). Braylon Dean had three hits and two RBIs for Deer Park.

Riverside 3, Newport 1: Bryce Lee struck out eight over five innings of two-hit ball and the visiting Rams (4-8, 2-8) beat the Grizzlies (5-9, 1-9). Cody Wilson hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning and Henry Rice provided two scoreless innings of relief to earn a save for Riverside.

Lakeside 5, Colville 4: Cy Reeves delivered a walk-off single, his second hit of the day, and the Eagles (13-6, 9-2) edged the visiting Crimson Hawks (9-11, 6-5). Reeves struck out six over four innings and Zeshawn Griffin went 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Lakeside. Ethan Redberg knocked in a pair and Jet Bateman went 3 for 3 with two runs for Colville.

Nonleague

Freeman 3, Timberlake 2: Kam Claunch scored the winning run in the seventh inning on a fielding error and the Scotties (12-5) edged the Tigers (8-7-1) in the first game of a doubleheader. Jack Florence and Vance Coyner had RBIs for Freeman.

Boys soccer

GSL 2A

Shadle Park 5, Rogers 0: Memphis Lake scored two goals and the visiting Highlanders (6-8, 4-4) defeated the Pirates (4-10, 1-7). Sam Piccicci made five saves for Shadle; Irving Lozano and Dante Powell combined for 10 saves for Rogers.

NEA

Lakeside 5, Newport 1: Jalen Garcia scored three goals with two assists, Zack Meharg scored two goals and the Eagles (6-7, 6-4) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-10-1, 1-9).

Medical Lake 3, Deer Park 1: Mavrick Rasmussen scored three goals and the visiting Cardinals (10-6, 8-3) defeated the Stags (5-7, 5-5). Adam Demire had 14 saves for the Deer Park.