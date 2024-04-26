Prep roundup: Lyons drives Shawnee past Bath

Apr. 26—BASEBALL

Shawnee 7, Bath 4

Derek Lyons had two hits and drove in four runs for Shawnee.

Bath's Skyler Lhamon went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Liberty-Benton 10, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Jarrett Haan had three hits for Liberty-Benton and Seth Elchert drove in a pair of runs.

McComb 12, Cory-Rawson 0

McComb's Christian Kline threw a six-inning shutout. Brayden Shoop drove in three runs.

Van Wert 2, Kenton 1

Hayden Davis threw a complete game for the Cougars and Griffin McCracken drove in a run.

Coldwater 10, Marion Local 2

Aaron Kaup picked up the win and Mason Welsch drove in two runs for the Cavaliers.

St. Henry 13, Delphos St. John's 3

Hayden Boeckman and Logan Dehan drove in three runs each and Devin Delzieth picked up the win for St. Henry.

TJ Werts and Braylon Metzger both recorded two hits for the Blue Jays.

Minster 5, Fort Recovery 0

Minster's Luis Magoto tossed a one-hitter and Dylan Heitkamp went 2 for 2 with four stolen bases.

Parkway 2, New Bremen 1

Fletcher Smith had an RBI double in Parkway's win.

Versailles 28, New Knoxville 1

Michael Osborne, AJ Griesdorn and Gabe White each recorded three hits for Versailles and the trio combined to drive in six runs.

Miller City 1, Pandora-Gilboa 0

Brent Koenig threw a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts and Jonny Pester hit a walk-off single to give Miller City the win.

Leipsic 5, Allen East 2

Lincolnview 3, Bluffton 2

Columbus Grove 3, Spencerville 0

Crestview 3, Delphos Jefferson 2

Mansfield Senior 12, Lima Senior 1

Defiance 1, Toledo Central Catholic 0

SOFTBALL

Elida 17, Lima Senior 1

Abby Daugherty went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs in Elida's runaway victory.

Ottawa-Glandorf 18, Kalida 17

Haley Meyer went 5 for 6 and Abby Giesige went 4 for 5 with a grand slam in the win for the Titans.

Shawnee 4, Liberty-Benton 2

Riley Rhodes tossed a complete game, striking out 11 hitters and limiting Liberty-Benton to two earned runs on eight hits.

At the plate, Rhodes went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Wapakoneta 19, Sidney 7

Emily Vanhorn hit a home run, and Addison Fisher went 3 for 4 with three RBI in Wapakoneta's 12-run victory.

Versailles 10, Ansonia 1

Versailles got a complete game from Colleen Hiestand and Jenna Dirksen hit a home run in the win.

Continental 4, LCC 3

Allie Weller drew a walk-off walk for the Pirates, while Gracie Homier threw a complete game and went 3 for 3 at the plate with one RBI.

LCC's Melana Badea had one hit and drove in two runs in the loss.

Leipsic 2, Allen East 0

Ali Hermiller threw a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts for the Vikings and Ava Henry went 3 for 4 with three singles.

Allen East got two hits from Aubrey Young.

Lincolnview 29, Bluffton 2

Lincolnview's Addysen Stevens, Taylor Post, Grace Brickner and Sydney Fackler each had three hits in the win.

Columbus Grove 18, Spencerville 7

Lauren Fuerst paced Columbus Grove going 4 for 4 with three doubles and six RBI. Tori Williams added three hits and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.

Crestview 15, Delphos Jefferson 4

Kaci Gregory, Violet Dirr and Dakota Thornell each had a double in the win for Crestview.

Coldwater 8, Marion Local 0

Madison Wendel threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and went 3 for 4 at the plate. Claire Steinke also had three hits, including a home run and three RBI.

Minster 11, Fort Recovery 1

Brooklyn Osterloh picked up the win in five innings. Alayna Prenger went 2 for 2 with three RBI for the Wildcats.

Parkway 9, New Bremen 8

Bryn Schoenleben hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning. Madison Louth recorded four hits for the Panthers and Meg Henkle drove in three runs.

Arcadia 13, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Lexi Wentz had two hits in the loss for the Rockets.

McComb 36, Cory-Rawson 2

Findlay 9, Defiance 3

Bath 8, Celina 2

Kenton 6, Van Wert 4