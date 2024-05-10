PREP ROUNDUP: Logan tops Eastern in girls tennis

May 9—The Logansport girls tennis team posted another solid victory Wednesday.

The Berries recorded a 3-2 win at Eastern by winning all three singles points.

Lydia Goad won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Lexi Brown won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and Kate Barber won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

The Berries improved to 13-4 and dropped the Comets to 11-4.

Logan hosts a sectional next week. The IHSAA's pairings show is at 7 p.m. Monday on IHSAAtv.org.

GIRLS TRACK

MAC 76, CASS 47

Sophomore Aftin Griffin broke the Lewis Cass record in the 800-meter run to highlight the Kings' night in Walton.

She ran a winning time of 2:19.98, breaking the Kristi Sonafrank's previous record of 2:22 set in 1991.

Griffin also won the 100 dash in 12.95 seconds. Grace Spicer won the 1,600 run in 6:06.04. Jaylan York won the 100 hurdles in :18.71.

Faith Helvie, York, Cadance Wrightsman and AnnaLeigh Hedrick won the 4x100 in :53.03.

BOYS TRACK

MAC 78.5, CASS 44.5

Cass athletes took four wins. Jed Frey won the 200, Ben Jay won the 1,600, Kale Skiles won the 3,200, and Julian Levine won high jump.

SOFTBALL

MANCHESTER 6, CASS 3

The Lady Kings traveled to Manchester to face the Squires in a conference showdown.

The bats were working well on both sides. Both teams plated 27 batters; the Lady Kings struck out twice, but drew 3 walks; the Squires struck out four times, and had one hit by pitch. In a total of 54 plate appearances, the ball was put into play 44 times. Unfortunately for the Lady Kings, they could not find any open dirt or grass for the ball to land in.

Kylie Logan had an RBI double in the second inning and Kami Silcox had a single in the sixth inning. Hannah Zamora reached on an error by the Squire's right fielder. Amma Fitzhugh, Kaitlyn Benner and Emma Hildebrand each drew a walk. Benner, Ava Hubner and Silcox each scored one run.

Fitzhugh pitched all six innings for the Lady Kings, striking out four batters, giving up zero walks, but hitting one batter.

BOYS GOLF

TV 154, CASS 158

Visiting Tippecanoe Valley edged Cass, led by medalist Wes Parker's 2-under 33.

Rylan Stoller led Cass with a 38. Garrett Helvie shot 39, Michael Myers 40 and Nolan Hines and Brody Hillis each shot 41.