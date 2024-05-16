PREP ROUNDUP: Logan tops Delphi 4-1 at girls tennis sectional

May 15—Logansport defeated Delphi 4-1 in the first match of the Logansport girls tennis sectional Wednesday.

The Berries swept the singles points. Lydia Goad defeated Kylie Unger 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Lexi Brown defeated Abigail Summers 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Katelyn Barber defeated Kylie McLeland 6-7, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

Goldie Kitchel and Violet Pherson defeated Marlee Kerr and Ava Duval 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.

Delphi's lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Kathryn Zimpfer and Hannah Ladd defeated Rylee Zimmerman and Katelyn Maxson 6-2, 6-1. Zimpfer and Ladd will continue playing in the state doubles tournament.

There was rainfall all morning Wednesday but by the time the match started the courts had dried off, Logan coach Adam Thompson said. He added his team played well to beat Delphi.

"It was good to come out with a 4-1 win. Delphi definitely played us tough, played more competitive matches than the first time we played against them," Thompson said. "They put up a good fight but 2 doubles played a competitive match to seal our third point. Then Kate Barber at 3 singles lost the first set in a tiebreaker and then went 6-0, 6-0 to finish it out. So it was a pretty good performance, a pretty good preparation for the rest of the week."

The Berries take a 14-5 record into their semifinal match against Carroll Thursday. Logan has already beat Carroll twice this season, 5-0 and 4-1 on senior night.

Defending champion Cass (12-1) plays Twin Lakes in the other semifinal. The final is scheduled for Friday. All matches begin at 4:45 p.m.

"Twin Lakes is a solid team but I think Cass is the favorite in the sectional," Thompson said. "They'll be a tough team to beat because they're good at every spot."

BASEBALL

CASTON 10, CULVER 1

Lance Hanna and Noah Herd combined on a two-hitter as Caston recorded a league win at Culver Tuesday.

Hanna had two hits and three RBIs at the plate. Herd had a single and two RBIs. Talon Zeider had a double, single and four runs scored. Edison Byrum had a single and RBI.

Hanna allowed one run on two hits and five walks in four innings, striking out nine. Herd pitched three hitless innings of relief with two walks and two strikeouts.

Caston (10-9, 9-3 HNAC) hosts Culver Thursday and hosts LaVille Friday to conclude conference play. The Comets can win at least a share of the HNAC title with two wins.

SOFTBALL

WINAMAC 17, TRITON 1

Winamac struck for 14 runs in the bottom of the second inning in a win over Triton.

Mackayla Werner had a double, single and three RBIs. Maggie Keller had a double, single and two RBIs. Corrin Combs had a double, single and RBI. Isabelle Decker had two hits and an RBI. Brody Goodman had a single and three RBIs. Brooke Rausch and Linzy Walters added a single and RBI apiece.

Rausch allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts.