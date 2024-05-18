PREP ROUNDUP: Logan sweeps Carroll; Cass falls to TL at sectional

May 18—Logansport held serve against Carroll while Lewis Cass was upset by Twin Lakes during action Friday at the Logansport girls tennis sectional.

Logansport defeated Carroll 5-0 with five straight-set victories. Lydia Goad defeated Laney Johnson 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Lexi Brown defeated Janneth Hernandez 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Katelyn Barber defeated Anna Howard 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.

Rylee Zimmerman and Katelyn Maxson defeated Seliah Friedline and Miranda Brovont 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Goldie Kitchell and Violet Pherson defeated Morgan Kuns and Ana Lawson 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

Twin Lakes swept the singles spots in its 3-2 win over Cass. Ava Kaufmann defeated Katie Hurst 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Addison Bowsman defeated Guadalupe Gonzalez 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Olivia Nickerson defeated Eliana Cicalo 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at No. 3 singles.

The Kings won both doubles points. Abbey Hileman and Dixie Wagoner defeated Ava Bouwkamp and Morgan Galyen 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Nia Maroney and Maryn Zeck defeated Addison Woodley and Caroline Duffey 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

The Kings were the defending sectional champion. Their season ends with a 12-2 record. Hileman and Wagoner's season will continue in the state doubles tournament.

The Berries (15-5) play the Indians (6-4) at 10 a.m. today for the championship. Logan beat Twin Lakes 3-2 on April 9 in the second match of the season.

SOFTBALL

CASTON 5, PIONEER 1

Caston pulled away late to win a third straight outright HNAC championship.

The Class A No. 5 Comets (18-4, 7-0) won their 22nd straight HNAC game with a win over the Class 2A No. 12 Panthers (17-7, 5-2) at Herk Hoffman Field.

Addison Zimpleman and Lois Layer were locked in a pitcher's duel for six innings as the game was tied 1-1 entering the seventh.

The Comets exploded for four runs in the top of the seventh. Annie Harsh hit a go-ahead home run to lead off the inning. Alexa Finke reached on a bunt single. Macee Hinderlider hit a two-out RBI single. Zimpleman followed with a two-run shot to center to make it 5-1.

Pioneer got on the board first in the second inning. Ava Beasy and Addie Cripe had back-to-back singles. After a groundout, Addison Kennell singled to score Beasy to make it 1-0.

Caston answered in the top of the third with a two-out rally. Zimpleman singled and came around to score on an RBI double by Kylee Logan to tie the game.

Zimpleman finished 3-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBIs. Finke had two hits. Natalie Warner added a hit.

Zimpleman allowed one run on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in a complete-game win.

Layer allowed five runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Beasy had a double, single and run scored for Pioneer. Kennell and Kamryn Newby had two hits apiece.

Caston rolled past Triton 14-1 Thursday in Bourbon.

Zimpleman pitched a no-hitter in the rain. She walked four and struck out 11. She helped her own cause with a home run and single at the plate. Madi Douglass hit a three-run home run. Harsh and Warner each had a single and two RBIs. Finke had a triple and single. Isabel Scales had two hits and an RBI. Hinderlider had an RBI single. Logan and Myli Rude each added a single.

LOGAN 5, W. LAFAYETTE 3

Logansport (21-5) defeated future Hoosier Conference opponent West Lafayette (14-8) Thursday at Fincher Field.

Natalee Packard got the win. She allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk, striking out six in 6 1/3 innings. Brooklynn Hagerty got the save. She entered with a runner on second and one out and struck out both hitters she faced.

Logansport got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Aracyn Good led off with a walk and reached third on consecutive wild pitches. A Kellyn Cripe infield single scored Good. Bella Nicoles lined a double to left center scoring Cripe to give the Lady Berries an early 2-0 lead.

Logansport picked up another run in the third on a Nicoles walk and an error on ball hit to left center by Jocelynn Vincent.

Nicoles led off the fifth with a single. Courtesy runner Kate Spradling stole second. Packard's ground ball single scored Spradling. Adrienne Scott with two outs singled to center to give the Lady Berries a 5-1 lead.

Logan hosts Cass today.

WINAMAC 20, CULVER 3

Winamac rolled to a win at Culver Thursday.

Corrin Combs went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Maggie Smith had three hits and two RBIs. Maggie Keller, Isabelle Decker and Linzy Walters added two hits apiece.

Adrianna Hall allowed three runs (none earned) on four hits with five strikeouts.

BASEBALL

CASTON 11, LAVILLE 7

Caston (12-9, 11-3) secured the HNAC title outright with a win over LaVille (14-8, 10-4) Friday night in Fulton. The Caston baseball and softball teams were able to celebrate winning conference championships on the same night together. It was Caston's first HNAC title in baseball.

Grant Yadon went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for the Comets. Talon Zeider had a double, single and three RBIs. Lance Hanna and Pete DuVall had two hits apiece. Gavin Mollenkopf had a single and two RBIs. Eli Holloway had a single and RBI. Edison Byrum had three RBIs.

Zeider went the distance to get the win. He allowed seven runs (three earned) on 10 hits and four walks with six strikeouts.

The Comets led 11-3 entering the seventh when the Lancers rallied for four runs. The inning included two errors and two walks. The Lancers had the tying run up at the plate when Zeider got a strikeout and popup to short to end the game, finishing with 119 pitches.

Caston defeated Culver 11-1 in six innings Thursday in Fulton.

DuVall allowed one run on four hits and three walks, striking out 10 in the win.

The Comets had 13 hits. Yadon had a double, single and two RBIs. Noah Herd had two hits and two RBIs. Byrum had two hits and an RBI. Alex Craig and Zeider each had a single and two RBIs. Hanna and Mollenkopf each had a double. Isaac Craig, Ryan Spin and Tanner Sutton each added a hit.

LOGAN 10, OAK HILL 8

Carson Dubes hit a walkoff grand slam to lift Logansport (13-13) over Oak Hill (15-11) at Jim Turner Field Friday. The left-handed hitter slammed one over the fence in right with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

Dubes also got the win on the mound in relief. He allowed one run on no hits and one walk, striking out two in 3 1/3 innings. Dylan Pearson got the start and allowed seven runs (none earned) on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Pearson had a double, single and RBI at the plate. Deagan Kitchel had a double and two RBIs. Cooper Smith had a double. Bryson Herr had a single and two RBIs. Micah Rogers added a single and two runs scored.

Isaac Russell returned from his hamstring injury and started at shortstop but did not bat in the game.

Logan hosts Class A No. 1 Lafayette Central Catholic at noon today for a single game.

WINAMAC 5, N. JUDSON 0

Winamac completed a sweep of North Judson with a road win Friday.

Cody Wheeler pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings allowing four hits and no walks, striking out six. John Malchow allowed one hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Brayden Mathias had two doubles, a single and two runs scored for the Warriors. Aiden Jimenez had a double, two singles and two RBIs. Malchow had a double, single and RBI. Max Gearhart and Will Malchow added a single and RBI apiece.

Winamac (10-9, 9-5 HNAC) secured a third place finish in the conference. The two teams meet again at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Class 2A North Judson Sectional.

BOYS TRACK

PLYMOUTH SECTIONAL

Caston scored 17 points to place ninth out of 10 teams.

Freshman Reed Sommers placed sixth in the 110 hurdles (:17.77). Freshman Nathaniel Runkle placed sixth in the discus (117-6). Freshman Landen Rigney placed seventh in the 100 dash (:12.12). Freshman Lane Hook placed seventh in the high jump (5-6).

The Comets' 4x400 relay team of Sommers, Myles Sherrick, Hook and Rigney placed sixth (3:52.28). The 4x100 relay team of Sommers, Rigney, Chase Angot and Jabez Yarber placed sixth (:47.19). The 4x800 relay team of Dylan Stensland, Jan Aguilar-Mendez, Braden Rush and Andrew Runkle placed eighth (10:58.39).

RENSSELAER SECTIONAL

Winamac scored 34 points to place eighth out of 14 teams.

Sophomore Charles Disinger won the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 6 inches. Senior Max Keller also advanced to next Thursday's Valparaiso Regional in the shot put with a third-place finish at 46-7.

Sophomore Logan Fredel placed fifth in the 1600 in 4:50.07 and eighth in the 3200 in 11:07.75. Sophomore Nathan Pierzchalski placed sixth in the 1600 in 4:50.94. Sophomore Ethan Burgess placed sixth in the 400 in :55.17. Junior Dylan Guilford placed eighth in the 300 hurdles in :46.1. Sophomore Kamden Long placed eighth in the 110 hurdles in :18.17. Keller placed eighth in the discus at 117-4.

The Warriors' 4x100 relay team of Keller, Josh Crawford, Hayden Taylor and Reed Anderson placed seventh in :49.02. The 4x400 relay team of Haiden Fawley, Burgess, Guilford and Raiden Riddle placed seventh in 3:56.74.

BOYS GOLF

LEANING TREE INVITE

A solid team effort led the Logansport Berries to the inaugural Leaning Tree High School Boys Invitational at Leaning Tree Golf Course honoring Armed Forces Day week at Grissom Air Reserve Base on Thursday evening. Logansport freshman Graham Taylor was medalist with an even par 36 as he led the Berries to the team victory with a score of 162 followed by Kokomo (171) and Peru (172).

Logansport's Louis Rozzi was second individually with a 39 followed by Peru's Karter Schwartz at 40, Will Nelson from Kokomo was fourth in a tie breaker with teammate Mitchell McClelland.

Dylan Hamm of Logansport was medalist in the junior varsity competition with a 40 followed by Kyle Rozzi (41) from Logansport, Nathan Lay (47) from Kokomo, Jacob Taylor (49) from Logansport and Aiden Love (49) of Peru for fifth place.

Logansport's varsity team included Graham Taylor, Louis Rozzi, Evan Brandstatter, Eli Baldwin and Logan Lange. Logansport's winning Junior Varsity team included Kyle Rozzi, Hamm, Jacob Taylor, Cole Jones and Enrique Quinones. Logansport's golf teams are coached by Abby Lundy.

Major Aaron Cox and Captain Sam Dick and their flight crew of the 434th Air Refueling Wing served as honorary starters and after player introductions, headed to their KC-135 aircraft stationed at Grissom Air Reserve Base and flew over the course during the tournament.